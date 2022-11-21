-
GIFT GUIDE
Gifts for Game Improvement
November 21, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- The perfect gifts to help anyone improve their golf game.
Price: $4,999.99
Whether you improve by watching high-resolution video of your swing or want to analyze your 16 points of data, the Full Swing KIT launch monitor is the best way for you to get the most out of your practice. You know that your favorite players and instructors analyze the data of every swing and we wanted to give you a better idea of what each number means so that you and your instructor can better understand how to improve. The below is just a start as we will continue to dive deeper into the data points and how improving each can lead to your best golf.
Price: $599.99
Small and easy to move from home to the driving range, Approach R10 is the portable launch monitor that brings the course to you.
Price: $599.99
The Bushnell Pro X3 Rangefinder is the most feature-rich, best-performing laser rangefinder on earth. Bushnell Golf brings you its most advanced laser rangefinder yet. Packing all of the market-leading innovations you have come to expect.
Price: $499.99
As the Official Launch Monitor of Golf Digest, the Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor (MLM) is the only launch monitor in golf that pairs doppler radar technology with your iPhone or iPad camera to provide instant video replay, active shot tracer, and professional level accuracy.
Price: $174.99 [Save $35 > $139.98 (11/23 - 12/26)]
Most putting mats are terrible- bumpy, wrinkly, and ugly. Gift someone in your life a putting mat developed with the input of PGA TOUR players and Top Golf coaches that rolls pure, looks great, and has features that will immediately lower your scores.
Price: $39.99
A Tour-quality 100% cast urethane golf ball with advanced alignment technology, designed for high performance at a lower price.
Price: $159
The ultimate Golf Pack is here. Warm up like a pro with the Hypervolt Go 2 massage gun and pair with the custom Golf Holster from Hyperice. Designed to clip onto your bag and carry your Hypervolt with ease, so you can instantly recover and prepare your muscles for the course.
