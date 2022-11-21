Gifts for Him

-
November 21, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- Surprise your favorite golf fanatic with some top-notch golf apparel this year.
Price: $129
Training shoes that work as hard as you do.
NOBULL Trainers are designed to provide comfort, durability, and versatility so you can easily transition from one workout to the next. Try them for yourself and see why over one million athletes trust the NOBULL trainer.
Free shipping when you spend $99 or more. Free Returns & Exchanges. See Website for full details.
Price: $14.99
The Zero Friction Universal Fit Glove has Compression-Fit Technology, Universal Fit molds to your hand for guaranteed fit. All Weather synthetic palm with matching color patch. Digitized palm and fingers for maximum gripping. Detachable tee and ball marker. Synthetic Patch engineered around the first finger for solid gripping. Black mesh lycra throughout the finger, back of and, and palm for better fit and enhanced breathability.
Price: $59.50
This unbelievably stretchy and soft polo is moisture-wicking, anti-bacterial, anti-static, UPF 50+, with unparalleled breathability. Available in Chubbies’ signature prints, this is a polo that inspires fun and confidence.
Price: $225
The ultimate cross x trainer fit to perform on or off the course, the mg4x2 is a multi-functional shoe that takes you from the street to the course with ease. Featuring a one-piece engineered waterproof g/dry knit upper for unbeatable comfort, an auxetic lattice midsole for all-day support, a sawtooth traction pattern for grip, and finished with our staple triple-density foam cushion footbed for an unbeatable massage with every step.
Price: $85
Golf pants for comfort on the course, made with recycled materials.for ultimate comfort on any course and any day, these adidas golf pants have you covered. The durable twill fabric is made for year-round play, with a breathable feel and four-way stretch for a full range of motion.
Price: $129.99
Designed for Golf. Fuel delivers sneaker inspired looks, fit and feel, packed full of golf-specific innovation: support and traction elements.
Price: $78
UNRL x BG Crossed Tees Elite Quarter Zip II from Barstool Sports' Riggs, Frankie, Trent and Danny Rapaport from the Fore Play podcast . This lightweight zip-up is versatile enough to wear in the office, on a jog or out on the course. Complete with a contrasting collar and laser cut ventilation for added breathability.
Price: $89.95
Need an escape? Take a little INTERLUDE from your bad date, your annoyingly long workday, or even your hometown. With our Lifestyle Performance quilted puffer jacket crafted from durable micro rip-stop fabric, go where you want to go.
Price: $19.99
The Nike Legacy91 Hat is a comfortable classic for the course, featuring an adjustable closure and a soft sweatband.
