Gifts for Her
November 21, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- The perfect golf apparel for the lady in your life.
Cost: $44.97 (originally $91)
Maximize golf performance in this polo with a full zip collar, all way stretch, comfortable fit, SPF50 Sun Shield, and super soft performance fabric.
Price: $129
Training shoes that work as hard as you do.
NOBULL Trainers are designed to provide comfort, durability, and versatility so you can easily transition from one workout to the next. Try them for yourself and see why over one million athletes trust the NOBULL trainer.
Free shipping when you spend $99 or more. Free Returns & Exchanges.
Price: $178
Crafted from soft French terry with ample stretch, this full-zip vest features a print front panel and zip pockets. Our signature “RLX” logo accents the right chest and center back of the neck.
Price: $34.99
Gift the lady in your life a glove with unparalleled construction, quality, fit and feel to golf in style. Precision-crafted from premium aa cabretta leather with a silicone logo detail on the tab, this seasonal glove is made to add colour to the game with ease.
Price: $29
The ideal gift to make her stand out from the standard baseball cap. The sun goddess hat includes carefully designed closures that are virtually weightless provide aesthetic appeal and comfort. Also includes technology to keep her cool and protected from UV on the golf course.
Price: $85
Featuring a moisture-wicking lightweight woven material, zippered hand pockets, and an Enjoy Golf neck tape, the Cruise Golf Dress has every bit of style and comfort needed for her to perform best. Lightweight & breathability highlight this dress.
Price: $120
This garment feels dry, cool and comfortable while wearing. It is produced of high tech breathable material for active outdoor wear and has an excellent ventilation and rapid moisture absorption. The fabric dries quickly, has perfect color fastness, has no fading from sunshine and is easy care- the perfect gift for the female golfer in your life.
Price: $119.99
This shoe provides waterproof, performance synthetic uppers for a comfortable fit and added durability, stratolite foam engineered to deliver lightweight cushioning and ensure ultimate comfort and max walkability round after round, and Power Stabilizer outsole features tour-proven traction with an all-new Stability Bridge to provide optimal support and control. Full rounded toe character, fuller fit across forefoot, narrower fit in heel and added toe spring.
