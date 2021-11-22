-
GIFT GUIDE
Gifts for Dedicated TOUR Fans
November 22, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Go big this year for the golfer in your life.
Price: $69.99 per year
Watch exclusive coverage of the PGA TOUR with PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+, which will feature live coverage of more than 30 events -- from January through the FedExCup Playoffs -- and will more than triple the total coverage. There will now be four exclusive streams on PGA TOUR LIVE: Marquee Group, which shows every shot from one of the day’s biggest groups; Tournament Coverage, a channel that will showcase the best from around the course; Featured Groups, the traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two top groups; and Featured Holes, which will show coverage of every par-3 and from iconic holes.
Prices: Vary
Own a piece of history with pin flags used at past PGA TOUR events.
Prices: Vary
Give the gift of good golf this holiday season with offers from the TPC Network! Buy now and let them play later at these select TPC properties including TPC Sawgrass and TPC Harding Park.
Price: $79.99
For the full PGA TOUR 2K21 experience, the Baller Edition is where it’s at. Get the game that USA Today calls, “unquestionably the best sim-style golf game ever created”, PLUS, gain the best post-launch rewards, including the hottest apparel from the most popular sports clothing brands - an epic value!
We aim to inspire people to play their best, and grow the game. Only we have the knowledge, passion, depth of assortment and experience to inspire golfers everywhere to play better, have more fun and grow the game. Find the perfect gift with this offer of $50 off any purchase of $250 or more.
*Valid from 11/22/2021 through 12/5/2021. Offer excludes PING, Titleist, Footjoy, Babolat, and excludes all tennis ball purchases. Additional exclusions may apply. Limit one per customer per transaction. Offers may not be combined. Not valid on previous purchase, exchanges, special orders, shipping or gift cards. No substitutions or backorders. Offer not valid on international orders.
Price: $349.99
What golf lovers REALLY want: epic, iconic, unique.
Price: $118
The PGA TOUR G-1 Series 6 piece club set includes everything juniors need to take their first swing at the game of golf. Set includes: fairway driver (high-lofted 14° driver with lightweight shaft), driver club cover, 7/9 iron, putter, stand bag and rain cover.
Price: $129
Set the perfect playlist next time you tee off.
Price: $10.99
Enjoy the PGA TOUR ProSeriesTM premium quality and performance glove featuring a strong base of 100% cabretta leather that offers a precise fit and feel. Engineered venation offers moisture reduction and better breathability.
