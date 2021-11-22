-
Gifts to Wear
November 22, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Surprise your favorite golf fanatic with some top-notch golf apparel this year.
Price: $80
Adapts to the temperature, keeping you warm when it's cool, but letting out extra heat as the day gets going. Comes in black, grey and navy options.
Price: $30
Soft and breathable, this helps you stay cool and comfortable, round after round. Subtle stripes on the collar put a sporty spin on this on-course favorite. This product is made with 100% recycled polyester fabric and is available in violet and fuchsia.
Price: $88
From the team at Barstool Sports aka Riggs, Frankie, and Trent from the Fore Play podcast. Riggs wears a size large.
Price: $229.99
Made in durable ECCO leather with a micro-perforated embossing and GORE-TEX waterproof technology to keep your feet dry even in wet weather. The new ECCO MTN GRIP outsole features their signature FLUIDFORM Technology, as well as a smart-looking PU midsole with TPU inserts on either side that securely hug your foot and offer added stability while you're on the green.
Price: $34.95
Get into the festive spirit with this stylish and comfortable classic.
Price: $35
Bring 3-Stripes style to the course with this super soft fabric for full-round comfort. Moisture-absorbing AEROREADY helps you stay dry from the first drive until you sink your final putt. Contrast-color panels keep your links look fresh.
Price: $110
Showcase your style with this ultra-comfortable pull up bottom skort. Pockets on upper waist with zipper closures.
Price: $179.99
The lightweight, low profile of the adidas ZG21 Golf Shoes provides a solid foundation for every drive. A hybrid Lightstrike and Boost midsole is super light and charges each step with energy. The waterproof upper keeps feet dry through wet conditions. Show your patriotism with red, white and blue or choose from other white, grey and black combos.
Price: $140
Taking its cues from the Jordan 4, the Jordan ADG 3 is the perfect pairing of iconic style and golf performance. With responsive Zoom Air and infamous wing-shaped upper eyelets, they'll cushion and support your feet from the course to the concrete and everywhere in between.
