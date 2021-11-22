-
-
GIFT GUIDE
Gifts to Play
-
November 22, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- November 22, 2021
- Smiles will be wide this holiday season when the golfer in your life receives one of these products.
RELATED: Holiday Gift Guide | Gifts for TOUR fans | Gifts to Play | Gifts to Wear | Gifts for Game Improvement | Stocking Stuffers | Gifts for Women
Price: $549.99
To achieve the new performance levels in the G425 Max, PING engineers combined key technologies from the G400 Max and G410 Plus. The resulting increase in MOI in the 460cc head comes mainly from a 26-gram tungsten movable weight, which is made possible by weight savings attributed to advancements in the driver’s dragonfly crown technology. The weight can be positioned at distinctive settings over a smaller area than G410 Plus/LST to help shift the center of gravity lower and farther back without sacrificing performance elsewhere in the design.
Price: $529.99
Forged Ring Construction is the key that unlocks a new dimension in distance and forgiveness. Forged from a lightweight and high strength aluminum that is milled to an exacting shape, it unites a massive rear weight, a full carbon sole, crown and a new milled back cup face creating a driver designed for increased stability and forgiveness, giving golfers the confidence to take on any tee shot. The asymmetric Inertia Generator is designed to provide faster club head speed through advanced geometry and aerodynamic analytics. A full lightweight carbon sole enables the redistribution of mass for a deeper CG and enhanced forgiveness.
Price: $299.99
Apex UW is a high-performance Utility Wood that Tour players love. This unique design combines the best features of higher lofted fairway woods, the best features of hybrids, and a more neutral ball flight. Using direct feedback from world-class pros like Phil Mickelson, Xander Schauffele, and Akshay Bhatia to name a few, we’ve created a multi-purpose club that better players can rely on from the tee, fairway, or rough.
Ball speed is a given from our proven A.I. Designed Flash Face SS21, Jailbreak A.I. Velocity Blades plus our Forged C300 Face Cup, and distance is just one of the performance benefits of this versatile Utility Wood.
Price: $279.00
Engineered with premium materials for exceptional performance. The use of a combination of materials to create optimal stability. Heavy steel frame with Aluminum/steel back weights are all combined with lightweight composite sole to maximize MOI. The Spider X head shape is more streamlined than the Spider Tour and is the most successful Spider ever sold. The new Spider X features a new finish process called HYDRO BLAST. We apply water to the blasting process to create a smooth, premium finish.
Price: $139.99
The Cleveland CBX 2 Wedge is a forgiving, versatile wedge optimized for golfers who play cavity back irons. It provides tour-level spin and control to help game improvement players upgrade their short game. Cleveland built the CBX 2 for you: the everyday golfer who plays serious golf but isn’t on tour. These exclusive technologies produce a thoughtful balance of forgiveness and versatility that’s tuned to your needs on the course and around the green.
Price: $53.99
Choose a number from 0 to 99, personalized text, and colors. The New Titleist Pro V1 golf ball is designed to deliver longer distance, even more greenside spin and control and softer feel. Featuring new aerodynamic, cover, casing layer and core technologies, these dramatic performance improvements are the result of rigorous development work by Titleist Golf Ball R&D. Total performance to help all golfers shoot lower scores.
Price: $175
This custom bag includes iconic ribbon zipper pulls.
-
-