GIFT GUIDE
Stocking Stuffers
November 22, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- The perfect items to fill out a stocking for your favorite golf fan.
Tune up and jam out on the course with this fun, compact speaker that connects to your phone via Bluetooth and mounts to your cart bar via BITE magnetic technology.
Price: $16.99
The sun is no joke, so show it you mean business with these unisex SPF 50 sun sleeves, which are breathable and machine-washable and made of 84% Nylon and 16% Elastane.
Price: $99
Portable vibrating roller is a versatile and ergonomically contoured solution to rolling out your back, spine and neck. Deliver just the right angles of pressure to needy areas, releasing soreness and tension and improving mobility.
Price: $34.99
Fabrics are designed to withstand the harsh rays of the sun plus other wear and tear while protecting some of the most important investments in your bag. Lining is double the plush of any other on the market. Comes in Doodle, Husky, Gorilla, and Yellow Lab.
Price: $29.99
One of the keys to great ball striking is a proper grip and a firm left wrist at impact. The Smart Glove with removable wrist guide is a dual-purpose training guide that helps ensure proper grip while keeping your wrist in the correct position, with a textbook release, through the swing.
Price: $39.99
Bring on the potholes, quick turns, and backcountry roads because this behemoth travel mug holds enough caffeine for even the biggest coffee drinkers. With an elevated handle and cupholder compatible design, it makes mornings on the road that much easier. Plus, its leak-resistant Stronghold™ Lid easily rotates to fasten for both right-and left-handed users —meaning your daily fuel will stay put when you’re on the go. And since both this travel mug and its lid are dishwasher safe, all you have to do is kick up your feet after a well-traveled day.
Bushnell Pro XE Laser Rangefinder
Price: $549.99
Boasting highly rated accuracy for shots of up to 500-plus yards to the flag, the Bushnell Pro XE also helps you account for altitude, elevation, temperature and barometric pressure. Provides visual feedback to tell you when you’ve locked into the flag.
Seamus Golf headcovers, bottle bag and personalized metal bag tag
Price: $145.00 for headcover
Seamus Golf, the Oregon-based artisans who specialize in golf accessories, makes shoe bags, golf bags, putter covers, divot-repair tools, headcovers and more. Their latest offering caters to the cold-weather golfers on your list: In collaboration with Southern Comfort, Seamus has created specialized headcovers and a bottle bag sized to fit a 750 ML bottle.
TaylorMade Pix golf balls
Price: $49.99
Your first shot of the day went awry and you need a breakfast ball? If you’re playing the bacon-and-egg ball from TaylorMade Pix, you’re in luck because every ball is a breakfast ball. The TaylorMade Pix designs (pizza ball, moneyball, mustache ball, maple leaf ball, and many more) are a visual treat but also a game-improvement aid that help players hit better shots.
Price: $145
Maestro Dobel 50 is the brand’s ultra-premium Cristalino, resting Extra Añejo tequilas from family reserves in both Eastern European and American oak barrels, before marrying into the brand’s most unique blend to date. Using 100% Blue Weber Agaves expertly grown and sourced from a single family-owned estate, Maestro Dobel 50 is twice distilled in copper pot stills - achieving the smoothness for which Dobel tequilas are known. After aging, the liquid is then filtered using a proprietary refinement process that maintains the aromas and flavor profiles from maturation, and delivers a smooth mouthfeel with a sparkling crystal appearance. The final product is a silky, voluminous tequila with notes of fig, quince, date, pineapple and pumpkin, and then hints of cinnamon, vanilla and clove emerge, giving way to a long and pleasant finish.
Price: $34.99
In his second book Swing, Walk, Repeat, Jay Revell shares a soulful collection of observations made from a life consumed by golf. Written during the COVID-19 pandemic, Swing, Walk, Repeat offers a glimpse of how golf can be an important foundation in someone’s life. Revell’s approachable musings, recorded during that tumultuous year, are reflective of the friendships, camaraderie, and personal exploration that can be found on any golf course in the world.
