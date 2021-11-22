-
GIFT GUIDE
Gifts for Game Improvement
November 22, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- The perfect gifts to help anyone improve their golf game.
A favorite of pro golfers like Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas, WHOOP 4.0 is a 24/7 digital fitness and health coach that helps people optimize performance and make meaningful lifestyle changes via personalized insights and actionable feedback on sleep, recovery, and strain. The all-new WHOOP 4.0 is smaller, smarter, and designed with new biometric tracking, including skin temperature, blood oxygen, and more.
Price: $199
Made to Move. The ultralight Hypervolt Go was designed to move with you. From the gym, to the course, to everywhere in between, it will help keep you going. And then go again. The Hypervolt Go is our most compact and portable device allowing you to access the benefits of percussion massage anytime, anywhere.
Price: $2,550
TAG Heuer’s athletic drive is demonstrated in this special edition watch crafted for the most cultured golf enthusiasts. With GPS incorporation, the connected technologies will assist every drive, chip and putt with first-rate accuracy. This is golf’s premiere app and smartwatch for heightened on-course performance. Track your game in real time with the TAG Heuer Golf app from your smartphone and improve your play instantaneously on the Connected watch Golf Edition
Price: $424.98
Rapsodo has harnessed the power of your mobile device and combined it with our professional grade machine learning to create the Mobile Launch Monitor (MLM) . You will be able to work on your game like never before with professional accuracy for shot distance, ball speed, club speed, launch angle, launch direction and shot shape. With groundbreaking features like GPS maps, to show your shot scatter on the range, and interactive games, the Mobile Launch Monitor (MLM) will transform how you play golf.
Price: $179.99
The 3rd-Generation system features 14 sensors – one for every club in your bag – and access to the award winning Arccos Caddie app, golf’s Smartest Caddie featuring automatic shot tracking, hands-free fully automatic shot capture; Smart Distance Club Averages, to tell you how far you actually hit all your clubs; A.I. Powered Rangefinder, a first-ever GPS rangefinder that adjusts in real-time for wind (including gusts), slope, temperature, humidity and altitude giving you the Arccos Caddie Number, the most precise yardage in the game; Caddie Advice (unlocked after 5 rounds), that leverages A.I. to provide a player’s optimal strategy; and Strokes Gained Analytics to highlight strengths and weaknesses and guide your practice & equipment choices.
Price: $169.99
The Perfect Putting Mat takes putting mats to the next level, offering a pure roll, a great look and features that will immediately lower your scores. This training aid was made in consultation with PGA TOUR players and coaches. It features two hole sizes, one standard and a smaller one that demands precision. Alignment lines on the mat ensure that your path is correct and your putts are starting on the proper line. There is no skipping or skidding with the Crystal Velvet Trueroll Technology, which runs between 10-14 on the Stimpmeter (depending on the underlying surface).
Price: $199.99
We’ve all seen the increasing importance of swing speed.The SuperSpeed Training System is the perfect way to add up to 30 more yards to your drives. Coupled with a complimentary online video instruction series, this system will increase the speed and power of your golf swing by 5-8% in as little as 4-6 weeks of regular practice. Get ready to bomb the ball off the tee and leave your competitors in the dust! Over 600 pros are using the SuperSpeed Golf Training System. The system includes the three specifically weighted training clubs and nearly two years of online instruction.
Price: $44.99
Sharpen your skills with the ultimate folding chipping basket. This basket comes with three targets for all sill levels. The net folds from a 23"-diameter frame into a 7"-diameter frame for easy transport and storage.
