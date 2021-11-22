-
GIFT GUIDE
Gifts for Women
November 22, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- The perfect golf gifts for the lady in your life.
Cost: $500 (a $660+ Value)
Just in time for the holiday season, Meiomi Wines, the Official Wine of the PGA TOUR, and entertaining essentials brand Social Studies are excited to announce the launch of their collaborative limited-edition Meiomi Holiday Entertaining Set – complete with all of the holiday essentials you will need around the table, including a bottle of Meiomi Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, and Cabernet Sauvignon. Made for the golf-enthusiast, foodie or chef of the house, the Meiomi x Social Studies Holiday Entertaining Set is perfect for enjoying a post-round meal with friends and loved ones this holiday season.
Price: $49.99
The gold standard in golf balls brings an understated and stylish pink touch to its line up.
Price: $138
An MVP of Lilly Pulitzer Luxletic performance wear made from powerstretch fabric with UPF 50+ sun-protection and stretch.
Price: $189.99
Golf spikes with a micro-adjustable fit for a stable, responsive feel and a solid foundation for powerful, accurate drives.
Price: $39
Show your love of the game with these everyday earrings for the stylish golfer.
Price: $449.99
Use the 460cc head and back-biased radial weighting to garner long and forgiving ball flight with low spin.
Price: $1,299.99
Premium performance for women of all skill levels who want to increase distance and hit more great shots.
Price: $21.99
Designed to get maximum distance from moderate swing speeds.
