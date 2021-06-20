-
GIFT GUIDE
Other Gifts for Dad
June 09, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Go big this year for the dad in your life.
Make dad’s dream of joining the PGA TOUR a reality! With sports video game PGA TOUR 2K21, dad can hit on stunning, real-life PGA TOUR courses including TPC Sawgrass & East Lake Golf Club as he competes for a spot on the leaderboard against Justin Thomas, Sergio Garcia and 10 other top pros. Even the busiest of dads can fit in a round of Divot Derby, a brand-new multiplayer mode for 6 to 20 players, where everyone tees off at the same time. It’s a fight to the finish on every hole! With tons of rewards to earn and gear to rock, PGA TOUR 2K21 is the ultimate Father’s Day gift that is sure to score.
Looking for a perfect gift Father’s Day gift for the ultimate golf fan? Give him LIVE golf with a subscription to PGA TOUR LIVE in the U.S. and GOLFTV powered by PGA TOUR Internationally. You’ll get exclusive coverage of PGA TOUR tournaments throughout the season, plus, live play-by-play and 10-minute Round Recaps for featured players. On GOLFTV you also get exclusive content like the My: Game Tiger Woods series that takes you inside the mind and game of the most successful golfer in a generation.
The TPC Network of Clubs offers a variety of gift packages special for Father’s Day. Packages include a mix of rounds of golf, merchandise, food and beverage credit and much more. Click the link to see the Father’s Day specials being offered by TPC clubs across the country.
Sports bettors! This Father’s Day PointsBet is giving a special sign-up offer: Bet $20 on any PGA tournament and get $200 in FREE bets regardless of the outcome! Use code PGADAD at signup to snag this offer.
This Father’s Day your golfer deserves to be styling in official PGA TOUR event and TPC gear. Shop the latest in golf hats, jackets, polos and accessories for that special someone.
Whether you're celebrating Father’s Day on the course or toasting dad from afar, opt for Meiomi Wines, the Official Wine of the PGA Tour. From the flavor forward Pinot Noir, to smooth Chardonnay, to delightfully dry Rosé, to bold Cabernet Sauvignon, Meiomi is the perfect pour for all Father’s Day golf outings and hosting needs, or for gifting the golf-enthusiast or wine-loving dad. Grab a bottle and head to the greens or pour a glass and tune into the U.S. Championships with dad this Father’s Day weekend.
Dad’s a pro everyday, make him feel like one on the course with these Father’s Day gift ideas from PGA TOUR. Update his style with the Men's Feeder Stripe Polo. This versatile golf shirt offers moisture wicking performance and works on the course, at the range, and out on the town. Get him a TOUR quality premium performance Cabretta Leather golf glove with stretchable mesh inserts, allowing for increased mobility, and is embroidered with the iconic PGA TOUR logo. Sun protection is always important, make sure he stays safe with our PGA TOUR Solar Sleeve, made with UV blocking material, and our stylish AirFlux Mesh Hat made with micromesh materials that is lightweight and breathable. Can’t make it to the course? You can still help his short game with our chipping pool float, complete with a chipping mat and balls. It’ll be like having his own 17th island green.
