GIFT GUIDE
Gifts Under $25
June 09, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- The perfect inexpensive items for your favorite golfer.
ProDry golf socks with DrySof Technology wick moisture off your skin, allowing for a drier, more comfortable sock. Comfort Seam is FootJoy's exclusive enclosed toe seam for advanced comfort and fit. FootJoy reinforces the heel of its socks by double-layering the heel area which provides support and cushioning in a known high abrasion area.
Designed with industrial-strength magnets, the Stick It Strap securely holds on to any steel surface, giving players quick and easy access to their rangefinder for every shot. The Stick It Strap also uses a rugged nylon material designed to weather all course conditions, constructed with a hook and loop backing.
Any tumbler that's coming along for the ride needs to be tough enough to keep up. Our Rambler® 20 oz. is made from durable stainless steel with double-wall vacuum insulation to protect your hot or cold beverage at all costs. While the magnet on the included MagSlider™ Lid adds an additional barrier of protection for keeping drinks contained and preventing heat or cold from escaping, please note - this magnet component is not leakproof and will not prevent spills. Available in stainless and DuraCoat™ colors.
The MCC (New Decade MultiCompound) is an innovative hybrid grip that fuses the positive performance of rubber and cord. The MCC boasts the Golf Pride exclusive Brushed Cotton Cord in the upper hand area for firm all-weather control, and a performance rubber material in the lower hand for ultimate feel and responsiveness. Now with MCC Teams, take the MCC grip to the next level and rep your school's colors!
Protect your golf shoes with durable FJ shoe bags!
The Zero Friction Universal Fit Glove has Compression-Fit Technology, Universal Fit molds to your hand for guaranteed fit. All Weather synthetic palm with matching color patch. Digitized palm and fingers for maximum gripping. Detachable tee and ball marker. Synthetic Patch engineered around the first finger for sold gripping. Black mesh lycra throughout the finger, back of and, and palm for better fit and enhanced breathability.
