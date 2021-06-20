-
-
GIFT GUIDE
Gifts to Wear
-
June 09, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- June 09, 2021
- Surprise your dad with some top-notch golf apparel.
The Swing Shift caresses the skin with the finest beechwood fiber in 2 Undr’s signature Modal fabric.
The original Nike Air Max 90 was renowned for its clean lines and timeless style. The Nike Air Max 90 G stays true to the OG icon with a few updates made for golf, like integrated traction and a thin overlay that helps keep out water.
Get ultimate athletic performance with HYPERFLEX golf shoes for men. Featuring innovative materials like the engineered mesh upper, HYPERFLEX men's golf shoes deliver lightweight support and cushioning so you can play at your highest level.
A FDA-registered medical device, this attire is designed to detect, correct, and train your posture with muscle engagement. With premium eco-friendly fabric, the Core Tee is loaded with health benefits. This lightweight, silky, soft feel crewneck immediately changes your appearance while correcting and training your posterior muscles for ideal posture.
Bring the vacation vibes to any occasion with the Sabbatical Polo. Featuring a bold, all-over botanical, leafy print this is the perfect top to wear to a backyard bbq, dinner on your next tropical vacation, or to tee-it-up for a sunny round of golf. Pairs perfectly with our matching Sabbatical Short for the ultimate vacation vibes. Our Sabbatical Collection takes your golf game on vacation with botanical prints and coastal vibes in classic golf silhouettes. Featuring four-way stretch, moisture-wicking fabric and 50 UPF for the ultimate sun protection.
Taking its cues from the Jordan 4, the Jordan ADG 3 is the perfect pairing of iconic style and golf performance. With responsive Zoom Air and infamous wing-shaped upper eyelets, they'll cushion and support your feet from the course to the concrete and everywhere in between.
Shout out to the dude with the DAD BOD. We see you, we "get" you, and we want to be you...which is why we made this great, graphic t-shirt inspired by you.
Stand out on the links in the Taylor Polo. Designed for the fashion-forward, serious golfer, this polo, featuring an on-trend colorblock pattern in the midsection, puts a fun golf spin on a traditional rugby shirt. Cloudspun fabric delivers an ultra-soft feel with four-way stretch, moisture-wicking and all the performance needed to play 18. The polo, worn on Tour by some of the world's best golfers, also features a subtle P label on the hem and cat logo on the sleeve.
-
-