GIFT GUIDE
Gifts to Play
June 09, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
When Odyssey introduced the Ten shape a few years ago, it immediately became a popular choice on Tour and with golfers who wanted to putt with more confidence. This proven head design puts an emphasis on alignment and high MOI, and they’ve improved on those two key performance features dramatically. The new Odyssey Ten lineup showcases exceptional alignment systems, including 2-Ball and Triple Track in a head construction that’s sleeker and more forgiving. In fact, this is the best 2-Ball that they’ve ever made, with a profile that allows you to frame the ball at address like never before.
There’s a reason TP5 is the most complete ball in golf, because it’s built like no other. As the only 5-layer TOUR ball, it delivers unmatched performance off the tee, from the fairway and around the green. The TP5x features a softer cast urethane cover for increased groove interaction on greenside shots for more spin and improved feel.
White is the most reflective color, which allows the human eye to clearly see the path of the stroke and the ball. The new white design shape allows golfers to use the front of the face for alignment and the two rails/dots to center the golf ball. The use of a combination of multi-materials like heavy tungsten in the back weights creates a deep CG for better distance control.Lightweight aluminum and composite create better performance advantages around the circumference of the head. Heavy steel is strategically co-molded on the frame of the heel and toe areas for optimal stability.
Master craftsman Bob Vokey’s relentless mission to design and craft better performing, better feeling wedges has reached a new height of innovation with the introduction of his Vokey Design SM8 models, the most accurate and forgiving Vokey wedges yet. Using tungsten weights and varied hosel lengths, the Vokey R&D team has moved the CG outside of the wedge head and placed it in front of the face, resulting in increased MOI and exceptional feel. For the golfer, this means optimized ball flight and a club face that simply wants to square up at impact. SM8 accomplishes all of this while preserving the classic Vokey head shape players demand.
First Tee Edition e6 Golf Balls are available exclusively at PGA TOUR Superstore, and a portion of the proceeds will go directly to First Tee to support the growth of golf. The reformulated e6 is designed for golfers with moderate swing speeds seeking maximum distance on all shots. The heritage of e6 in a construction that is now easier to compress thanks to a larger and softer core. The new 2-piece construction with low compression core is designed for high ball speed while maintaining soft feel. Available in white and optic yellow.
Forged Ring Construction is the key that unlocks a new dimension in distance and forgiveness. Forged from a lightweight and high strength aluminum that is milled to an exacting shape, it unites a massive rear weight, a full carbon sole, crown and a new milled back cup face creating a driver designed for increased stability and forgiveness, giving golfers the confidence to take on any tee shot. The asymmetric Inertia Generator is designed to provide faster club head speed through advanced geometry and aerodynamic analytics. A full lightweight carbon sole enables the redistribution of mass for a deeper CG and enhanced forgiveness.
Arguably the most famous putter head shape in the world, with scores of professional titles won, the iconic Newport 2 blade leads the Special Select lineup with tour-inspired refinements to every design aspect and component including a flatter, narrower topline with an insert-free, solid milled putter head, redesigned plumbing neck that provides more visibility to align with the leading edge at address, interchangeable tungsten sole weights and a new soft tri-sole setup carrying through the familiar—yet refined—three red dot back cavity pattern in an alignment-friendly setup that ushers in the latest model of this legendary design.
What happens when you use Artificial Intelligence to engineer a NEW formula for speed that doesn’t even seem possible? The answer is you get the Epic Speed, Callaway's fastest Epic ever. Epic Speed will change the industry forever with a simple equation that creates a profound impact on driver technology and performance. We’re not just making drivers; we’re framing the future of speed.
