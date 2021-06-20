-
GIFT GUIDE
Gifts for the Golf Techie
June 09, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- The perfect gifts to help any dad improve their golf game.
Rapsodo has harnessed the power of your mobile device and combined it with our professional grade machine learning to create the Mobile Launch Monitor (MLM). You will be able to work on your game like never before with professional accuracy for shot distance, ball speed, club speed, launch angle, launch direction and shot shape. With groundbreaking features like GPS maps, to show your shot scatter on the range, shot tracer and interactive games, the Mobile Launch Monitor (MLM) will transform how you play golf.
It’s a personalized digital fitness and health coach and 24/7 wearable that provides real-time recovery, sleep, and training feedback plus actionable insights that help him optimize his game. Shop our best-selling products like LuxKnit Bands, designed with JacQuard fabric and precious metals in gold, silver, and rose gold—or Bicep Bands that free his wrist by securing WHOOP to his upper arm. When you sign them up for a 6, 12, or 18-month membership, they’ll get WHOOP for free and unlimited access to the app where they can view their data in addition to built-in coaching features.
The Klipsch T5 II True Wireless Sport PGA TOUR edition earphones are perfect for the dad who loves hitting the links without distraction. They are engineered for pure performance and designed to be the best-sounding, most comfortable earphones on the planet. With an 8-hour battery + another 24 in the quick-charging wireless case powered by NuCurrent, these dust and waterproof earphones (IP67 rated) are ready for anything. A revolutionary moisture-removal system in the case will keep your earphones dry no matter the fairway conditions. Including a putting-green-inspired wireless charging pad, the Klipsch T5 II True Wireless Sport PGA TOUR edition earphones will let the golfer in your life focus on being under par and avoid the sand traps.
The 3rd-Generation system features 14 sensors – one for every club in your bag – and access to the award winning Arccos Caddie app, golf’s Smartest Caddie featuring automatic sht tracking, hands-free, fully automatic shot capture, Smart Distance club averages, A.I. Powered Rangefinder, Caddie Advice, which leverages A.I. to optimize strategy, and Strokes Gained analytics.
The FlightScope Mevo+ is the ultimate indoor and outdoor launch monitor and simulator that uses 3D Doppler tracking radar technology to provide accurate performance data you can trust. Mevo+ provides 16 data parameters like carry distance, spin rates, angle of attack, launch angles, and more. Mevo+ also comes out of the box with an iOS E6 Connect Bundle for users to play simulated golf courses. The FlightScope Skills app allows users to create customized skills challenges for added pressure and fun to practice sessions. The Mevo+ is the perfect technology for practice and entertainment.
Like no other, the JBL Clip 3 is a unique ultra-portable, ultra-rugged and waterproof Bluetooth speaker that is small in size but with surprisingly big sound. The upgraded durable and fully integrated carabiner clips to your clothes, belt loop or backpack, making the Clip 3 your outdoor companion on every adventure. The Clip 3 is IPX7 waterproof and offers 10 hours of playtime, powered by a 1000mAh rechargeable Li-ion battery, allowing you to bring your music with you. A built-in noise and echo-cancelling speakerphone gives you crystal clear calls with the press of a button.
Size, speed and accuracy evolved with a new generation of tech — featuring PinSeeker with Visual JOLT, BITE Magnetic Mount, and next level clarity and brightness. Integrated BITE magnetic technology makes attaching the Tour V5 right on a cart bar easy. Know exactly when you’ve hit the pin, with vibrating pulses and a flashing red ring — for confirmation you can see and feel when the laser locks in.
Looking to help dad find a bit more peace of mind on the golf course? Get him a sports psychologist that can fit right in his pocket. The Imagine Golf app is one of the hottest new digital tools for lowering scores. With an Imagine Golf subscription, dad can listen to daily audio lessons inspired by the greatest competitors, teachers and gurus in golf history. Imagine Golf is available for download in the Apple App Store and Google Play.
