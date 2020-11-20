-
GIFT GUIDE
Gifts for Dedicated TOUR Fans
November 20, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Go big this year for the golfer in your life.
Explanation Looking for a perfect gift for a golf fan and don’t want to worry about shipping delays? Give the gift of never-ending golf this holiday season. Get LIVE golf with a subscription to PGA TOUR LIVE in the U.S. and GOLFTV powered by PGA TOUR Internationally. You’ll get exclusive coverage of PGA TOUR tournaments throughout the season, plus, live play-by-play and 10-minute Round Recaps for featured players. On GOLFTV you also get exclusive content like the My: Game Tiger Woods series that takes you inside the mind and game of the most successful golfer in a generation.
Price: $59.99
This holiday season give the gift of the virtual green with PGA TOUR 2K21 so your loved ones can play against the pros and play with their crew.
In the all-new PGA TOUR Career Mode, players can prove they have what it takes to become FedExCup Champion. Play against Justin Thomas and 11 top pros on real-life courses like TPC Sawgrass and East Lake Golf Club while earning rewards along the way from brands like adidas, Callaway, and more.
Players can compete with friends in local and online multiplayer including Alt-Shot, Skins, 3-Hole, and more or manage their own clubhouse in Online Societies to run full seasons and tournaments. Plus, the Course Designer feature lets players customize and share their own 18-hole wonderland using tons of custom options.
Calling all fans! This is your one stop shop for official gear from your favorite PGA TOUR event. Finding the perfect hat, jacket or polo has never been easier for the golfer in your life.
Price: Various prices
Ever wanted to own a Tiger Woods autograph? Now is your chance. The Upper Deck Authenticated Collection includes a wide array of autographed memorabilia, from photos and flags to tournament-worn clothes.
Price: Various prices
Give the gift of good golf this holiday season with a holiday gift package from select TPC Network clubs. TPC Network Holiday Packages include a mix of rounds of golf, merchandise, food & beverage, swag and more!
Price: Various prices
TPC Network bonus cards are back! From November 26 – December 31, receive a FREE $20 bonus card* for every $100 in gift card purchases you make. Gift cards and bonus cards can be used at select TPC clubs on golf rounds, merchandise and food & beverage. *Limit 5 Bonus Cards per household, per address. Bonus cards valid January 1 – March 31, 2021.
Price: $250
Meet the leakproof, tough-as-nails, carry-the-day soft cooler. Around here, we call it the Hopper Flip® 12. Its wide-mouth opening makes for easy loading and access to your food and drinks. Its compact, cubed body means ultimate portability — go off road, onto the water, and back again with this personal cooler. And its extreme insulation means your ice is staying ice. Yeti is the Official Insulted Cup or Official Insulated Cooler of the PGA TOUR.
