-
-
GIFT GUIDE
Gifts to Wear
-
November 20, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- November 20, 2020
- Surprise your favorite golf fanatic with some top-notch golf apparel this year.
Price: $130
The Nike Air Max 1 G reinvents an icon with details made for the course. A visible Max Air unit cushions every step while creating a look that transitions seamlessly from the course to the concrete.
Price: $70
From the office to the course, game-winning confidence and timeless style in PUMA's CLOUDSPUN Crewneck. Featuring CLOUDSPUN, ultra-soft fabric, this will undoubtedly become your favorite sweater.
Price: $104
The Patton Jacket blends textile technology to allow for a range of activities in different climates. It features stretch binding on the side panels to block the wind, and it’s super compactable. Whether you’re golfing, hiking, camping or fishing– this jacket will be perfect to take with you on any adventure you choose.
Price: $140
Hoodies are one of golf’s hottest fashion trends and this one from Malbon Golf is a great look.
Price: $190
The Nike Air Max 97 G reimagines a Max Air icon with hints of corduroy and a kiltie on the tongue. The ridges seen on the classic corduroy fabric represent the ups and downs you will face throughout a round of golf. A kiltie on the tongue nods to the traditional roots of the game. The foam midsole and a full-length Max Air unit cushion every step and the integrated traction pattern gives you excellent grip in a variety of conditions.
Price: $95
A modern take on the classic stripe, the bold stripe Callawasee golf polo is absolutely effortless and perfectly stylish. This yarn-dyed airflow jersey is cut from a blend of polyamide and elastane for a lightweight look and feel. Featuring a four-button placket and contrast jersey knit collar, this moisture-wicking, antimicrobial golf polo is finished with UV-A and UV-B protection.
Price: $150
Inspire your game with the high-performance design of the spikeless adidas Codechaos Golf Shoes. Every step is light and energized. Each swing secure and confident. The Boost midsole fuels every step with fresh energy. Integrated support adds stability without added weight.
Price: $118
Whether you’re out on a cold morning run, hitting the golf course on a winter day, or taking the dogs for a walk in the chilly air– you can do it all in the Nova to feel perfectly warm and comfortable. This women’s full-zip quilted jacket has front and back panels with 100 grams of thermal insulation. It also features brushed jersey sleeves and side panels that allow for full mobility for physical activity.
As part of its mission to normalize hoodies on the golf course, Michelob ULTRA has released a line of its very own pro golf hoodies with proceeds, of up to $100,000, going towards PGA REACH to support their efforts in promoting diversity and inclusivity, of all kinds, in golf. No matter who you are, what your style is, or what your skill level is, it’s only worth it if we all enjoy it. Available for pre-order. Michelob ULTRA is the Official Beer of the PGA TOUR.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.