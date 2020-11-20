-
GIFT GUIDE
Gifts to Play
November 20, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Smiles will be wide this holiday season when the golfer in your life receives one of these products.
Price: $159.99
SM8 features a reimagined progressive center of gravity, which produces the most accurate and forgiving Vokey wedge yet. Using tungsten weights and varied hosel lengths, the Vokey R&D team has moved the CG outside of the wedge head and placed it in front of the face, resulting in increased MOI and exceptional feel. For the golfer, this means optimized ball flight and a club face that simply wants to square up at impact. SM8 accomplishes all of this while preserving the classic Vokey head shape players demand.
Price: $799
The ONE Length counterpart of the SPEEDZONE irons are designed to 7-iron length (37.50") through the set to promote one repeatable setup and swing between clubs for more consistency and accuracy.
Price: $549
TaylorMade discovered the new shape of driver performance. The reshaped sole design delivers more clubhead speed and enhanced aerodynamics at the most critical stage of the swing. The Inertia Generator positions weight at the extreme rear for increased forgiveness and is strategically angled to reduce drag on the downswing.
Price: $571.99-$1,028.99
Built for total distance with a larger body and a deeper CG for increased forgiveness and easy launch. The combination of innovative ball speed technologies in the face and a high MOI construction promote long distance through the bag. For the first time, Callaway is using Artificial Intelligence in an iron. They’ve created a sophisticated face architecture that’s unique to every loft, so they can create a significant boost in ball speed and increased spin robustness off of every iron. And ball speed is further enhanced by their 360 Face Cup that flexes and releases at impact.
Price: $395 (originally $525)
Part of PXG's celebrated Battle Ready Collection, the Blackjack Putter is a bold, high-MOI mallet-style putter featuring a 100% milled bi-material construction that supports a deep CG location for outstanding stability.
