GIFT GUIDE
Stocking Stuffers
November 20, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
Price: $14.99
This ingenious little device functions as four tools in one: ball marker, groove cleaner, divot tool, and bristle brush.
Price: $40
Designed for golfers who enjoy listening to their favorite tunes while sipping a cold beverage on the links. Powered by Speaqua Sound Co., the PopTop Mini delivers premium sound from the course to the beach, poolside, or anywhere the music and your favorite beverages may take you.
Price: $13.95
In his debut book, golf writer Jay Revell takes readers for a walk through his personal experiences, recollections, and theories from a lifetime spent in the sport. Designed to be read in small doses, The Nine Virtues of Golf features an engaging mix of essays, poems, short stories, and other musings, making it the perfect companion for golf trips, beach days, and bedside reading
Price: $19.89
Brett Cyrgalis’s Golf’s Holy War takes us inside golf’s clash between its beloved artistic tradition and its analytic future. As technological innovations displace traditional philosophies, the golfing community has splintered into two factions: the old-school teachers and players who believe in feel, artistry, and imagination, and the technical minded who want to remake the game around data. In Golf’s Holy War, Brett Cyrgalis takes readers inside the heated battle playing out from weekend hackers to PGA Tour pros.
Price: $9.99 for 250
Professional Bamboo Golf Tees by WedgeGuys are engineered from specific species of bamboo to ensure a stronger, longer lasting and more capable golf tee. Wedge Guys Bamboo Tees are 7x stronger than wood tees and are biodegradable ensuring your favorite golf course and equipment stays in tip-top shape. Virtually unbreakable.
Price: $44.99 / dozen
We have reinvented the TOUR B XS to feature our new REACTIV cover technology. Until now you had to choose more distance or more spin. With REACTIV you can now get more distance and more spin out of the same golf ball. Designed to fit golfers with tour fast swing speeds of over 105mph, the new TOUR B XS has softer feel and maximum greenside spin, allowing you to stop approach and pitch shots on a dime. Designed and played by Tiger Woods.
Price: $136
Oakley’s exclusive lens technology designed to enhance color and contrast so you can see more detail.
Price: $40-50
The Rambler® 26 oz. and 36oz Bottles are perfect all day, every day. With a quick twist, the TripleHaul™ handle comes off, exposing our shatter-resistant, dishwasher safe spout that allows for controlled gulps on the go. When it’s time for a wash or refill, remove the entire cap to expose the bottle’s wide mouth. Available in durable stainless, DuraCoat™ color, and Seasonal finishes, is dishwasher safe, and the double-wall vacuum insulation means your drink stays cold (or hot) no matter where the journey takes you. Yeti is the Official Insulted Cup or Official Insulated Cooler of the PGA TOUR.
Price: $25
This fall, Meiomi Wines introduced Meiomi Cabernet Sauvignon, offering a beautifully balanced and deliciously complex wine just in time for the holiday season. As the Official Wine of the PGA TOUR, Meiomi is the perfect gift for the golfer or wine enthusiast. Tasting Notes: A deep ruby color, the wine opens to reveal expressive aromas of juicy blackberry, boysenberry, and bramble, along with notes of toasty vanilla and graham cracker. The full flavors are highlighted by a plush, velvety mouthfeel with a long finish.
Michelob ULTRA is normalizing hoodies on the golf course and has released a special edition pro golf hoodie koozie to celebrate! Available for pre-order. Michelob ULTRA is the Official Beer of the PGA TOUR.
