GIFT GUIDE
Gifts for Game Improvement
November 20, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
Price: $9.99/month or $99/year
Improve your game with premium video instruction from the best experts in golf with Golf Digest Schools On Demand. Top teachers like Butch Harmon and David Leadbetter and major champions, including Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas, teach you how to drive it longer, hit more greens and shoot lower scores.
Price: $199.99
The Men’s SuperSpeed Golf Training System is the perfect way to add up to 30 more yards to your drive! Coupled with our complimentary online video instruction series under the training tab, this system will help you increase the speed and power of your golf swing by 5% to 8% in as little as 4-6 weeks of regular practice.
Price: $499
The FlightScope Mevo is a 3D Doppler radar-based launch monitor that can be used indoors and outdoors to practice with a purpose and improve performance. The Mevo provides 8 accurate data parameters allowing users to dial in their distances. The Mevo app also automatically records, clips and saves action video clips with data overlay for users to review their swing and data together on one screen. Priced at $499, the FlightScope Mevo is an affordable way for golfers to get performance data they can trust.
Price: $169.99
Indoor training aids were a big seller this year and the Perfect Putting mat was among the leaders. This putting mat helps you dial in your stroke with lines that help with alignment, distance control and path.
Price: $349
The Hypervolt delivers a symphony of power, performance, and variability. Designed to accelerate warmup and recovery, the Hypervolt uses QuietGlide™ technology to deliver three speeds of rapid percussion almost silently. The quietest percussion massage device you can find, now fully connected for automated use with the Hyperice App. Bbenefits for the HVBT: Accelerates warmup and recovery; Improves range of motion and flexibility; Reduces muscle soreness and stiffness; Enhances muscle performance.
Price: $199.99
Bring all the benefits of the driving range directly to your home with Rukket’s pop-up practice nets. This hitting net, with its 100% lifetime warranty, is designed to take a beating, even from the most rigorous practice sessions.
Price: $499.99
The MLM turns your iOS device into a portable launch monitor, giving golfers instant feedback and video playbacks that you can view whenever, wherever. It allows golfers to improve their game by providing professional accuracy data like shot distance, ball speed, launch direction and more. The most recent update allows for net capabilities, so that users can continue to practice their swing indoors during the winter months.
Price: $300
Size, speed and accuracy evolved with a new generation of tech — featuring PinSeeker with Visual JOLT, BITE Magnetic Mount, and next level clarity and brightness.
Price: $80-350
A better game starts with a better custom golf club fitting. That’s why each one of our fitters goes through hundreds of hours of rigorous textbook and hands-on training at our exclusive Club Champion University. That’s on top of manufacturer certifications and bi-weekly training calls.
