-
-
GIFT GUIDE
Gifts for Women
-
November 20, 2020
By Greg Monteforte, Style Insider, PGATOUR.COM
- November 20, 2020
- The perfect golf gifts for the lady in your life.
Price: $100
The Women's Sherpa fleece adds off course style to on course warmth and comfort.
Price: $65
Will look great paired with any top whether solid or patterned. This year, it's woven instead of knit with a curved waistband to give you a more flattering and functional fit. It has front and back pockets, and attached inner brief and gripper tape to keep it in place. It's available in 16" and 18" and 9 great colors to choose from.
Price: $130
Designed for lightweight comfort and flexibility, the ASICS GEL-COURSE Glide women’s golf shoes deliver ample support for every swing you make. Enhanced with ASICS Gel and FlyteFoam technology for shock absorption, the GEL-COURSE Glide golf shoes provide maximum comfort on the course.
Price: $155
Peace, Love and Tie-Dye. Our new Tie Dye collection is bright, bold and a flashback to the 70's. A q-tan Bridle leather leather handle is attached to the side making it easy to grab and go. Lined with a natural and water repellent canvas and made in our shop in Oregon by our team of fine artisan sewers.
Price: $22
Increase your driving distance and enjoy unrivaled softness with SOFT FEEL LADY, the soft distance ball that outperforms the competition.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.