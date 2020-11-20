-
-
GIFT GUIDE
Featured product: YETI
-
November 20, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- November 20, 2020
- Carry the day with the Yeti Hopper Flip Soft Cooler. (Courtesy of YETI)
YETI Hopper Flip 12
Price: $250
Meet the leakproof, tough-as-nails, carry-the-day soft cooler. Around here, we call it the Hopper Flip® 12. Its wide-mouth opening makes for easy loading and access to your food and drinks. Its compact, cubed body means ultimate portability — go off road, onto the water, and back again with this personal cooler. And its extreme insulation means your ice is staying ice. Yeti is the Official Insulted Cup or Official Insulated Cooler of the PGA TOUR.
YETI Rambler 26oz or 36oz Bottle
Price: $40-50
The Rambler® 26 oz. and 36oz Bottles are perfect all day, every day. With a quick twist, the TripleHaul™ handle comes off, exposing our shatter-resistant, dishwasher safe spout that allows for controlled gulps on the go. When it’s time for a wash or refill, remove the entire cap to expose the bottle’s wide mouth. Available in durable stainless, DuraCoat™ color, and Seasonal finishes, is dishwasher safe, and the double-wall vacuum insulation means your drink stays cold (or hot) no matter where the journey takes you. Yeti is the Official Insulted Cup or Official Insulated Cooler of the PGA TOUR.
Click here to order and purchase.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.