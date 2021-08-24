Fantasy Insider: BMW Championship

We’re officially inside one of the strangest bubbles of the calendar year.

Directly in front of us is the BMW Championship. It’s the second leg of the FedExCup Playoffs and the penultimate tournament of the 2020-21 PGA TOUR season. Quite a bit is at stake. That goes for the 69 in the field at Caves Valley Golf Club, too! (More on Patrick Reed’s early exit below.)

RELATED: Power Rankings | PGATOUR.COM Expert Picks



Meanwhile, the 2021-22 season is just over three weeks away. For gamers who don’t want to miss a beat in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf, and for all full-season gamers who never miss an official event, the wheels already have been in motion to schedule drafts while simultaneously birddogging the qualifiers for the Playoffs and the goings-on at the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. The latter is exciting again after last year’s graduation was canceled. Also, there are promised to be at least 21 rookies with more possible in the next two weeks.

Since next week’s TOUR Championship is reserved for only 30 golfers, the Power Rankings will include all of them. This means that the Fantasy Insider will be abridged. But it shouldn’t be without value as I’m working on the timing for the publication of my full-membership fantasy ranking, which, as I’ve shared on multiple occasions already, is returning in its comprehensive format. So, please check back here next week for more.

In the meantime, remember that neither of the last two tournaments of the Playoffs includes a cut. So, if you’re chasing, you’re going to have to do better than merely hanging up four scores in every round and hoping for the best with your starters in the finales. Stick with mostly chalk and ongoing monitoring of your target’s starts remaining for your favorites.

Also remember that the bonus points awarded at the conclusion of the TOUR Championship will replicate the breakdown of the first two events, and that only the final leaderboard finish will determine those points, not the low aggregate without Starting Strokes applied. As suggested in last week’s Fantasy Insider , don’t leave yourself with nothing but guys well outside a realistic shot of winning the FedExCup. One might connect, but it’s a recipe for failure in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf to rely on multiple.

PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf

My roster for the BMW Championship (in alphabetical order):

Patrick Cantlay

Bryson DeChambeau

Dustin Johnson

Jon Rahm

Cameron Smith

Justin Thomas

You’ll find my starters in Expert Picks .

Others to consider for each category (in alphabetical order):

Scoring: Sam Burns; Cam Davis; Harris English; Charley Hoffman; Viktor Hovland; Brooks Koepka; Rory McIlroy; Xander Schauffele; Scottie Scheffler; Webb Simpson

Driving: Keegan Bradley; Paul Casey; Corey Conners; Harris English; Viktor Hovland; Sungjae Im; Jason Kokrak; Collin Morikawa; Scottie Scheffler

POWER RANKINGS WILD CARD

Rory McIlroy (+2800) … When he didn’t appear in the Power Rankings proper, you knew that this is where he’d land. And it’s what he deserves. It’s been an agonizing season for his owners who can’t believe that, in a super season, he’s arrived at the BMW Championship slotted just 28th in the FedExCup. The results have been way too up and down for his ability, but since he’s not guaranteed a start at East Lake where he’d be a beaut no matter what, and without a cut this week, you’re almost forced to figure out a way to hop on his back for the what-if. It’ll be a test of his permanent class, and Caves Valley suits him wonderfully, but levels of trust will vary. Superb for chasers.

DRAWS

Alex Noren (+8000) … Best served only in DFS because there’s no cut, the Swede defies conventional wisdom at Caves Valley because he profiles as the antithesis of what’s expected to thrive. However, to pile all investments into the same bucket would be to disrespect the value of a worthy course that rewards all skill sets. He’s fresh off a T4 at Liberty National where he led the field in Strokes Gained: Putting and one-putt percentage. He gets bentgrass greens again this week and still has ground to close to make his debut at the TOUR Championship (43rd in points) and qualify for the Ryder Cup in consecutive editions (20th in world points).

Charley Hoffman (+8000) … Coulda made a case for a spot for him in the Power Rankings. Enjoying one of the better age-44 seasons in recent memory and fresh off a T21 at Liberty National where he ranked T2 in total driving, seventh in proximity and T4 in putting: birdies-or-better. All in all, he’s the archetype for this week’s blindfold test.

Hideki Matsuyama (+4000) … Similar to last week when I dropped him from the Wild Card to the top Fade – to make room for Tony Finau as the Wild Card; Finau won, of course, while Matsuyama finished T43 – Matsuyama dropped from a spot just inside the Power Rankings for the BMW Championship into Draws. It’s relative to his fit for Caves Valley. Ranks 12th in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green and T17 in par-5 scoring.

Jason Kokrak (+6600) … Strong option as a timely zag based on the fit and absence of form upon arrival. With no cut, he can lean on his strengths for four rounds and contribute in a variety of ways.

Abraham Ancer

Paul Casey

Stewart Cink

Russell Henley

Billy Horschel

Joaquin Niemann

Kevin Streelman

Erik van Rooyen

Jhonattan Vegas

Odds sourced on Tuesday, August 24 at 5 a.m. ET. For live odds visit betmgm .

FADES

Jordan Spieth (+2000) … Even if he’d have paid off the second-round 62 at Liberty National, he wasn’t going to be favored strongly at Caves Valley where power and precision tee to green will reign. Save for East Lake where he finally returns after a three-year hiatus.

Charl Schwartzel (+15000) … Perhaps he’s run out of gas after turning in a phenomenal Regular Season. Since a co-runner-up at the 3M Open, he’s missed two cuts and failed to break par in all four rounds. Sure, it’s a small sample size, but he rarely runs at us with a boatload of trust equity, so only contrarians in DFS who want to invest fractionally because of the absence of a cut are permitted to disagree. I kid, but he’s all yours.

Brian Harman (+10000) … This is likely where his season concludes. At 39th in the FedExCup, he’ll need to overcome his challenges in striking long irons effectively enough to score. He’s also petered out on the leaderboards with only one top-35 finish in his last five tries. No matter what happens, it’s been an inspiring 2021 authored by the lefty.

Ryan Palmer (+12500) … He makes it easy for us. When he’s not connecting off the tee, lay off. And, upon further review, he hasn’t recorded a top 25 in an individual competition in the U.S. since a T17 at the Valero Texas Open on the first weekend in April.

Branden Grace

Max Homa

Mackenzie Hughes

Si Woo Kim

Kevin Kisner

Marc Leishman

Phil Mickelson

Carlos Ortiz

Lee Westwood

RETURNING TO COMPETITION

Louis Oosthuizen … A sore neck has thwarted starts at Sedgefield and Liberty National, but he’s been a lock to advance to East Lake regardless. Currently 11th in the FedExCup and poised to make noise at Caves Valley. Always profiled as a supreme ball-striker, it still looks like a misprint that he’s been leading the PGA TOUR in Strokes Gained: Putting since the conclusion of the Valspar Championship, but it’s a fact.

NOTABLE WDs

Patrick Reed … Third consecutive early withdrawal, but this one is due to bilateral pneumonia . He injured his ankle in Memphis, and then withdrew early from the Wyndham Championship, presumably due to rest after a grueling few weeks traveling the planet, but he then revealed the injury as the reason for not playing THE NORTHERN TRUST. At 26th in the FedExCup, he is in jeopardy of advancing to the TOUR Championship.

POWER RANKINGS RECAP – THE NORTHERN TRUST

Power Ranking Golfer Result

1 Jon Rahm 3rd

2 Jordan Spieth 73rd

3 Daniel Berger T56

4 Brooks Koepka T31

5 Dustin Johnson MC

6 Xander Schauffele T16

7 Harris English T31

8 Patrick Cantlay T11

9 Collin Morikawa MC

10 Abraham Ancer T64

11 Scottie Scheffler T43

12 Paul Casey T64

13 Bryson DeChambeau T31

14 Rory McIlroy T43

15 Webb Simpson T47

16 Patrick Reed DNP

17 Adam Scott MC

18 Justin Thomas T4

19 Viktor Hovland T43

20 Kevin Kisner MC

Wild Card Tony Finau Win

SLEEPERS RECAP – THE NORTHERN TRUST

Golfer (BetMGM prop) Result

Henrik Norlander (Top 20) MC

Ian Poulter (Top 10) T31

Seamus Power (Top 20) T31

Harold Varner III (Top 20) T11

Matt Wallace (Top 10) WD

BIRTHDAYS AMONG ACTIVE MEMBERS OF THE PGA TOUR

August 24 … Cameron Tringale (34); K.H. Lee (30)

August 25 … Robby Shelton (26)

August 26 … Ben Martin (34)

August 27 … none

August 28 … none

August 29 … Carl Pettersson (44); Peter Uihlein (32)

August 30 … none