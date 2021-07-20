Fantasy Insider: 3M Open

The 3M Open is the midpoint of 11 tournaments in Segment 4 of PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. Next week’s Olympics is an unofficial competition and not included in the fantasy game, so the Fantasy Insider will be abridged. There still will be a Power Rankings and Sleepers (in some format). In addition to the chase for a medal, Official World Golf Ranking points will be distributed.

Often I’ll embed links to complementary content for fantasy purposes, and this week’s FI is no different. Scattered below are jumps to Qualifiers, Reshuffle and Medical Extensions. They also can be found on the FANTASY page (scroll to FANTASY FEED if not immediately visible near the top) and via the MENU slide-out in the top left.

I mention that because we’re within two months from all of those pages turning over for the 2021-22 PGA TOUR season. The goal is to update by the weekend before the Fortinet Championship on Sept. 16-19.

The Rookie Ranking also will return because, obviously, there will be a rookie class next season. If you haven’t been following Rookie Watch , there’s been enough interest in that to consider an extension of it in Rookie Ranking once the cards are determined. Stay tuned.

Continued thanks for your loyalty to our fantasy content. If you’ve shared what we do with others, thank you also for spreading the word.

PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf

My roster for the 3M Open (in alphabetical order):

Tony Finau

Emiliano Grillo

Dustin Johnson

Robert MacIntyre

Louis Oosthuizen

Bubba Watson

You’ll find my starters in Expert Picks .

Others to consider for each category (in alphabetical order):

Scoring: Patton Kizzire; Luke List; Maverick McNealy; Patrick Reed; Brandt Snedeker; Cameron Tringale; Jhonattan Vegas; Matthew Wolff

Driving: Keegan Bradley; Sergio Garcia; Doug Ghim; Luke List; Kyle Stanley; Cameron Tringale; Jhonattan Vegas

POWER RANKINGS WILD CARD

Patrick Reed (+1800) … You could’ve predicted this slot when he didn’t appear in the Power Rankings proper. I’ll stay true to my position that we shouldn’t judge a negative performance in a major beyond when it happened, but he’s been finishing just outside the spotlight more often than he is within view, anyway. Missed cuts at PGA WEST, Bay Hill, Copperhead and Colonial also are of concern when considering weekly usage, so he’s best utilized for chasers in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf.

DRAWS

Sergio Garcia (+3000) … With four consecutive top 20s worldwide upon arrival, including in the last two majors – delivering as usual at The Open (T19) – he’s confident and comfortable with his game right now. Statistically, he’s still among the best tee to green but he’ll need to fill the cup to have a chance to contend if not simply make the cut at TPC Twin Cities.

Jhonattan Vegas (+5000) … The tee-to-green specialist has settled into a reliable groove. Since a T48 at Copperhead on the first Sunday in May, he’s 7-for-7 with a T2 (Congaree) among a trio of top-11 finishes. The secondary line of support for DFSers specifically is that he put four rounds together only once during this stretch (for a T11 at the Deere in his last start), so there’s an elevated connection between what he wants to do and how he’s scoring. That’s firepower.

Brandt Snedeker (+6600) … Like many, he’s making his tournament debut, but there’s not much to the learning curve at TPC Twin Cities, so don’t sweat it. The 40-year-old has settled into a complementary role in every format. He’s still most valuable off the tee and with the putter but now he’s fresh off a T19 at Royal St. George’s where he ranked T5 in greens hit.

Maverick McNealy (+5000) … The totality of his game has been on display of late, so he’s angling like he’s next to break through. Since a T20 at Colonial, he’s 4-for-4 with three top 25s.

Satoshi Kodaira (+20000) … His T20 at Keene Trace was his fourth top 20 in seven starts. That’s enough to invest fractionally in DFS.

Lucas Herbert (+5000) … Fell short of the projection at Royal St. George’s (see Recap below) but the Aussie won two weeks prior in Ireland and finished T4 the following week in Scotland. He also connected top 20s in the U.S. in June, so ignore the result in the major and expect him to regain traction in his debut at TPC Twin Cities. The approach with him is one of forcing the issue with a talented international before everyone gets on board. Even if he fails, the upside is worth the risk.

Ryan Armour

Keegan Bradley

Beau Hossler

Charles Howell III

Patton Kizzire

Patrick Rodgers

Kyle Stanley

Brian Stuard

Odds sourced on Tuesday, June 20 at 5 a.m. ET. For live odds visit betmgm .

FADES

Michael Thompson (+8000) … He and Scott Stallings (also in the field) are in the same lane. They’re multiple winners on the PGA TOUR and they’ve forged career earnings extending eight digits, but neither is a common go-to in short-term fantasy formats. Even for full-season games, they’re tough owns both because of the infrequency of production and the frustration that it yields. Case in point, Thompson has cashed just twice in his last seven starts, neither of which for a top 40.

Rickie Fowler (+5000) … It’s hard to swallow that simply rooting for a guy isn’t enough. He’s had moments in 2021 but they’ve remained far and few between. Currently 124th in the FedExCup, the expectant first-time father already is tantalizing salary leaguers for 2021-22, so we have that going for us, which is nice.

Matt Kuchar (+10000)… I think the fire is out on my man-crush. He went 0-for-6 in the majors this season and recently battled a sore left forearm. Now 43 years of age, the nine-time winner is poised to plummet in draft leagues in 2021-22.

Gary Woodland (+5000)… Like Fowler, Woodland continues to scuffle more than usual. Just 127th in the FedExCup and 182nd on TOUR in greens in regulation. He was 65th in GIR in 2019-20. No doubt his injuries last fall contributed to the regression but we can’t rule out that they also generated a bad habit because he hasn’t been higher than 175th.

Sam Ryder (+10000) … A T3 at Keene Trace locked up his card for 2021-22 but he’s made noise in only two stand-alone tournaments all season, the more recent of which was The Honda Classic four months ago. In the 10 individual events in the interim, he cashed only thrice, none for a top 50.

John Pak (+30000) … Hasn’t launched into his career as a professional like he’s wanted, but going 0-for-4 also isn’t that unusual for any young talent. Continue to learn through observation only.

Cameron Champ

Adam Hadwin

Troy Merritt

Brandon Stone

Brendon Todd

RETURNING TO COMPETITION

Matt Every … Cited heart complications for exiting the Barbasol Championship during his second round. It dropped him to 0-for-19 on the season with a pair of mid-tournament WDs. He’s been fully exempt as a holdover in the graduate reshuffle category when eligibility was adjusted by the pandemic.

Sean O’Hair … So many times we’ve seen a guy who just failed to meet the terms of a medical extension , as he did at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, rise for a surprisingly good finish in his very next start, as he did with a T11 at the John Deere Classic. However, a sore neck compelled him to withdraw during his opening round of the Barbasol Championship last week, so only the riskiest of takers should consider but still continue to browse the board.

Arjun Atwal … Committed to the Korn Ferry Tour’s Price Cutter Championship presented by Dr. Pepper . He walked off Keene Trace during his second round last week with a sore back. It was his second mid-tournament WD in three starts, but an explanation for the same at Congaree wasn’t released. Saddled with Past Champion status on the PGA TOUR, the timing of an injury at this point of the season is crushing since playing time is more possible. Unlike many non-athletes, his 50th birthday can’t come around soon enough on March 20, 2023.

NOTABLE WDs

Seamus Power … Rose from 123rd to 69th in the FedExCup with his breakthrough victory in Kentucky on Sunday. To say that he was trending would be an understatement. Since the AT&T Byron Nelson in mid-May, he’s gone T9-T19-T19-T8-T8-Win. For details on the perks, read Qualifiers .

Jason Kokrak … Finished T26 at Royal St. George’s. Now gets two weeks off before his second appearance at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational. Currently 11th in the FedExCup.

Branden Grace … After a fortnight in the U.K., he’s opting to rest. Unless he appears at the Barracuda Championship, he’ll have at least three weeks off because he hasn’t qualified for the WGC-St. Jude. Sits 51st in the FedExCup.

Brian Harman … A T19 at The Open solidified a spot inside the top 50 of the Official World Golf Ranking for qualification into the WGC-St. Jude in two weeks. It’s been a recurring theme for the lefty ever since a T3 at THE PLAYERS got him into the Match Play where a T5 got him into the Masters (via the Official World Golf Ranking). Retention inside the top 60 of the OWGR got him into the U.S. Open and The Open at different stages. As I referenced in a recent episode of “Talk of the TOUR,” even a veteran with a sparkling résumé like his needs to deliver at the right time to get into premier events. That’s exactly what he’s done, but it ain’t over yet. At 33rd in the FedExCup and with this kind of swagger, he’ll be a threat not only at TPC Southwind but throughout the Playoffs.

Peter Uihlein … Not a tough decision to play the Price Cutter instead of the 3M. He’s 29th in KFT points but only 172nd in the FedExCup.

POWER RANKINGS RECAP – The Open Championship

Power Ranking Golfer Result

1 Jon Rahm T3

2 Xander Schauffele T26

3 Jordan Spieth 2nd

4 Brooks Koepka T6

5 Louis Oosthuizen T3

6 Matt Fitzpatrick T26

7 Viktor Hovland T12

8 Patrick Reed MC

9 Patrick Cantlay MC

10 Collin Morikawa Win

11 Justin Thomas T40

12 Scottie Scheffler T8

13 Rory McIlroy T46

14 Shane Lowry T12

15 Ian Poulter T26

16 Tony Finau T15

17 Harris English T46

18 Dustin Johnson T8

19 Lucas Herbert MC

20 Alex Noren MC

Wild Card Bryson DeChambeau T33

SLEEPERS RECAP – The Open Championship

Golfer Result

Ryan Fox T67

Branden Grace MC

Yuki Inamori MC

Robert MacIntyre T8

Andy Sullivan T26

POWER RANKINGS RECAP – Barbasol Championship

Power Ranking Golfer Result

1 Charl Schwartzel T26

2 Luke List T5

3 Seamus Power Win

4 Stephan Jaeger MC

5 Chesson Hadley MC

6 Brice Garnett T72

7 Adam Schenk T15

8 Cameron Percy T42

9 Scott Brown MC

10 Tom Lewis T40

OTHERS TO CONSIDER RECAP – Barbasol Championship

Golfer Result

Mito Pereira T5

Josh Teater T15

Kevin Tway T26

Richy Werenski MC

BIRTHDAYS AMONG ACTIVE MEMBERS OF THE PGA TOUR

July 20 … none

July 21 … Robert Gamez (53); Paul Casey (44)

July 22 … Brendon Todd (36); David Lingmerth (34)

July 23 … Kevin Tway (33); Harris English (32); Kiradech Aphibarnrat (32); Sam Burns (25)

July 24 … Danny Lee (31)

July 25 … Bo Hoag (33); Nelson Ledesma (31)

July 26 … Tim Wilkinson (43)