Fantasy Insider: the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide

Readership of our fantasy content always is evolving right along with us. One of the latest enhancements has been to add outright odds to win to the golfers endorsed in Sleepers and below in the Fantasy Insider.

If GolfBet brought you here and/or if you’re simply new to our preview material, you may not be aware that Mike Glasscott writes Horses for Courses for every tournament that contributes to PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. His expansive offering for the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide can be found here .

As you’ll see, Glass shares his experienced viewpoint on the course and all things relevant to your decisions. Statistical breakdowns for recent winners lead off deep analysis with nuggets written crisply and in a straight line to the information it promises. On the surface, it’s THE place for course history at PGATOUR.com, but Glass presents much more beyond that. It’s kind of a big deal and it’s right there in plain sight.

Horses for Courses also has its dedicated feed here , and like all of our other preview material, it drops into the FANTASY FEED on the Fantasy page.

Glass also makes himself available on Twitter as @MikeGlasscott . Say hello, tell him I sent ya, and then wait for his apology.

Odds sourced on Tuesday, June 1 at 5 a.m. ET.

PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf

My roster for the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide (in alphabetical order):

Patrick Cantlay (+2200)

Tony Finau (+2500)

Viktor Hovland (+1800)

Rory McIlroy (+1600)

Collin Morikawa (+1800)

Xander Schauffele (+2000)

You’ll find my starters in Expert Picks .

Others to consider for each category (in alphabetical order):

Scoring: Bryson DeChambeau; Matt Fitzpatrick; Charley Hoffman; Joaquin Niemann; Patrick Reed; Adam Scott; Cameron Smith; Jordan Spieth; Justin Thomas

Driving: Keegan Bradley; Corey Conners; Emiliano Grillo; Billy Horschel; Joaquin Niemann; Louis Oosthuizen; Brendan Steele; Kevin Streelman; Bubba Watson

POWER RANKINGS WILD CARD

Patrick Reed (+3300) … Fulfills two of the default identifiers for this slot. For one, he’s a horse for the course. Perfect at the Memorial with a pair of top 10s, including a T10 last year. His scoring average is a cool 71. For another, he falters too often for a golfer of his Official World Golf Ranking (9) and talent. We’ve been over this before, too. However, I’ll endorse a roster spot in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf because we’re deep into Segment 3 and there’s only so much chalk on the board.

DRAWS

Matt Fitzpatrick (+3300) … If you haven’t already noticed, he’s going by Matt these days. It’s not the first time but it is the first time he’s shortened it for the U.S.-based fans. The 26-year-old Brit has been nails all season, no matter the track. Pegging it in the deepest fields makes it that much tougher to break through for his first PGA TOUR title, but we’re OK with top-fives, -10s, etc. Solo third here last year was boosted by a closing 68. It was the only sub-70 of the finale.

Marc Leishman (+5000) … Since 2011 at the Memorial, he’s 10-for-10 with a pair of fifth-place finishes among four top 15s. Recently sandwiched a win (with Cameron Smith) in NOLA between a T5 at the Masters and a T21 at TPC Craig Ranch.

Rickie Fowler (+6600) … In full disclosure, I want to believe badly that he’s about to turn a corner à la Jordan Spieth earlier this year. Fowler’s T8 at Kiawah Island featured a balanced attack with strong putting. He still didn’t put four rounds together, but that’s a cheap shot given the challenge of the course, the conditions and the fact that it was the PGA Championship. Still, that’s been his downfall over time. The bright side is that he has grinded out top 20s on tough tests of which Muirfield Village figures to be this week. He’s also played well here numerous times, so the nod is to sprinkle him in in DFS.

Shane Lowry (+5000) … It’s all coming together (again) for the 34-year-old. Since a solo eighth at THE PLAYERS Championship, he’s 6-for-6 with three top 10s, the latest of which a T4 at Kiawah Island. He’s also cashed twice at the Memorial, including a T15 in 2017. Perhaps most inspiring is that he finally can say that he’ll be defending his title at The Open Championship “next month.” It’s been a long time coming and it’s good to see the likable Irishman rounding into form in advance of that life/career experience.

Kyle Stanley (+10000) … The renown ball-striker is in the field on a sponsor exemption. He recorded a top 10 (T8) at the Charles Schwab Challenge but that pays forward to next week’s Palmetto Championship at Congaree where he’d get in on his number, anyway. That detail aside, Muirfield Village has been a playground. In three of his seven appearances, he’s finished inside the top six, including a playoff loss in 2018. Not surprisingly, he led the field last week at Colonial in Strokes Gained: Approach and SG: Tee-to-Green, and finished T2 in proximity. Currently 15th on TOUR in GIR and fourth in proximity.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Keegan Bradley

Stewart Cink

Lucas Glover

Emiliano Grillo

Billy Horschel

Joaquin Niemann

Adam Scott

Brendon Todd

Bubba Watson

Gary Woodland

FADES

Patton Kizzire (+8000) … With T3s in the last two stops in Texas over the last three weeks, he’s comin’ in hot, and he’ll need to keep the rally rolling to reverse a forgettable record at Muirfield Village. Not including missing the cut at the Workday Charity Open, he’s 2-for-4 and without a top 35.

Jason Day (+6600) … With child No. 4 due any hour now and with his form off for weeks, consider only in matchups in which you’re choosing the other guy to come out on top. He will not hesitate to withdraw during the competition if he gets the call.

Cameron Tringale (+8000) … He’s been a workhorse and he checks a lot of boxes, but his record in deep fields is suspect. And while 3-for-6 with two top 25s at Muirfield Village, he hasn’t seen the place in five years and hasn’t cashed in seven. Whatever he yields for long-term gamers this week will be a bonus in the context of the projection.

Victor Perez (+20000) … It’s probably unfair to glean much from missed cuts at the 2021 Masters and the PGA Championship, but those are his most recent starts anywhere. Playing time likely has been governed by the fact that three of his remaining four allotted starts as a non-member will be at the remaining two majors and the last World Golf Championship, so this week’s Memorial serves as his only other opportunity to eliminate the deficit to qualify for Special Temporary Membership. If not for a T9 at THE PLAYERS Championship, his fourth-place finish at the Match Play could be fooling us into thinking that more is on the way. Despite his positioning in this section, if you’re on the hook, continue to remain patient because he’s close to opening the gates for more PGA TOUR starts. The Frenchman needs no worse than a two-way T15 at Muirfield Village to achieve STM .

Jamie Lovemark (+30000) … Yes, it’s unusual to give him attention but this will be his last start on a Major Medical Extension . At worst, a solo second would fulfill its terms and a three-way T2 (worth 208.333 FedExCup points) would secure conditional status for the remainder of the season (for which he needs 192.417 points). The 33-year-old picked a good spot to give it a go, too. He’s 3-for-3 with a T10 in 2017 at the Memorial. Should he fall short of either target, he’ll lose his PGA TOUR card. However, thanks to four paydays on the Korn Ferry Tour, including a co-runner-up in mid-April, he’s 100th in points on that circuit and would be likely to qualify for the KFT Finals with a regular schedule this summer.

Haotong Li (+50000) … The 25-year-old from China hasn’t appeared in a PGA TOUR event since the 2020 PGA Championship. After a T17 at TPC Harding Park, he sat 100th in the Official World Golf Ranking. Today, he’s 310th with only one payday in his last 11 starts dating back to October. He’s already exempt into The Open Championship , but even weekly gamers looking for lightning in a bottle haven’t penciled him onto a short list for Royal St. George’s yet.

Cameron Champ

Joel Dahmen

Dylan Frittelli

Lanto Griffin

Lucas Herbert

Max Homa

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Adam Long

Carlos Ortiz

Harold Varner III

RETURNING TO COMPETITION

Sam Burns (+5000) … Victim to physically slipping at Kiawah Island during his first round of the PGA Championship, he withdrew with a sore back. You know that he was lighting stages on fire immediately prior, so he won’t be flying under any radars this week. The combination of those variables should direct you into observation-only mode at Muirfield Village.

Branden Grace (+12500) … Called it quits after an opening 76 at Colonial with a sore back. He’s an easy no-play at Muirfield Village where he’s missed the cut in four of six trips. Since returning to the winner’s circle in Puerto Rico, he’s 6-for-9 with only two top-35 finishes.

Si Woo Kim (+8000) … His chronic back issue forced him to walk off Colonial during the second round last week. We can’t see it even though we know it’s coming, but the bandwagon to resist a weekly investment of any kind – at least one in which you’re relying on a positive performance – always has room for another. A fair record at Muirfield Village has escaped the danger, so only the riskiest should consider. Translation: contrarian.

NOTABLE WDs

Will Zalatoris … Can’t play ‘em all, but it’s understandable why he pegged it both starts near his home in Texas in May. Residents of the Dallas-Fort Worth area often do. This will be his first break in five weeks.

POWER RANKINGS RECAP – Charles Schwab Challenge

Power Ranking Golfer Result

1 Collin Morikawa T14

2 Jordan Spieth 2nd

3 Daniel Berger T20

4 Justin Thomas T40

5 Abraham Ancer T14

6 Scottie Scheffler MC

7 Corey Conners T20

8 Joaquin Niemann T50

9 Patrick Reed MC

10 Justin Rose T20

11 Ryan Palmer T32

12 Will Zalatoris T59

13 Phil Mickelson MC

14 Peter Uihlein MC

15 Matt Wallace T56

Wild Card Tony Finau T20

SLEEPERS RECAP – Charles Schwab Challenge

Golfer Result

Joseph Bramlett MCC.T. Pan T32

Scott Piercy DQ

Brian Stuard T56

Camilo Villegas T69

