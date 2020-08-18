Fantasy Insider: THE NORTHERN TRUST

PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf

My roster for THE NORTHERN TRUST (in alphabetical order):

Jason Day

Bryson DeChambeau

Dustin Johnson

Rory McIlroy

Collin Morikawa

Justin Thomas

You’ll find my starters in Expert Picks .

Others to consider for each category (in alphabetical order):

Scoring: Daniel Berger; Patrick Cantlay; Cameron Champ; Tony Finau; Tyrrell Hatton; Sungjae Im; Jon Rahm; Patrick Reed; Scottie Scheffler; Webb Simpson

Driving: Daniel Berger; Paul Casey; Billy Horschel; Sungjae Im; Jon Rahm; Doc Redman; Scottie Scheffler; Xander Schauffele; Webb Simpson; Gary Woodland

POWER RANKINGS WILD CARD

Justin Rose … Which JR will show this week? He probably has had a fleeting thought of the same throughout the restart. For the record, and dating back to the Farmers, he's missed seven of his last 11 cuts. That's not a misprint. He was runner-up here in 2018 and finished T10 in 2017, but a little like Jordan Spieth (below), haunting concern of Rose's tee-to-green inconsistency doesn't warrant our confidence. Not here and especially not now.

DRAWS

Tiger Woods … Until he starts missing cuts, a healthy version of the 82-time PGA TOUR winner always deserves this respect. He's guaranteed two starts in these Playoffs, but it'd be an upset if he doesn't figure out a way to return to East Lake even opening as the 49-seed. Last winner at TPC Boston (2006) before the Playoffs era and his record on the track since has been consistently strong. The same can be said of everywhere he plays, of course, but it's still not a reason to overlook his experience on the course. Because you never, ever know, consider stowing him on your bench in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf and watch what happens.

Phil Mickelson … This oughtta be fun, but when is it not? The 2007 champ has five top 10s in all at TPC Boston, including a T6 in 2017 and a T12 in 2018, the latter of which after surviving the cut on the number. Co-runner-up at TPC Southwind three weeks ago where he's already played exceptionally, so it stands to reason that he will again on the next course that has been kind.

Paul Casey … His last 10 scores on three courses, including a WGC and a major: 69-67-68-67-68-66-67-66-69-69. Eleven of his last 12 competitive rounds at TPC Boston have yielded red numbers, and he's still seeking revenge for squandering a three-shot lead entering the finale in 2016, eventually settling for second.

Kevin Kisner … Terrific performance at Sedgefield fulfilled his projection and the T3 was his second podium finish of the restart. Expectations are lower at TPC Boston. He's 4-for-4 with two top 25s on the track, but even though he's trending in the right direction, it's been a minute since he made noise in a field this deep.

Abraham Ancer … In his only prior try here in 2018, he entered the final round with outright possession of the lead, and then shot 73 to finish T7. He's been in command of his game for most of the restart and hasn't missed a cut anywhere in over 10 months. Green-light special.

Scottie Scheffler … At 24th in points, he opens the Playoffs highest among eight rookies who qualified. He recently regain control of my subjective Rookie Ranking thanks in part to a T22-T15-T4 surge through the PGA Championship.

Byeong Hun An

Cameron Champ

Joel Dahmen

Harris English

Matthew Fitzpatrick

Sungjae Im

Matt Kuchar

Louis Oosthuizen

Ryan Palmer

Doc Redman

FADES

Jim Herman … If lightning could strike in the same place three times, it'd be renamed after him. Everything in the Playoffs is a bonus, but he's never presented as a guy who can ride a groove for longer than one tournament. He proved it yet again at the Wyndham Championship by going 16-under 124 on the weekend en route to victory.

Brooks Koepka … It pretty much feels like we're chasing shadows. While gamers in pursuit are not nursing a seven-run lead, only they should swing for the fence because you just might get a 3-0 fastball down the middle. I'm sure not going to give you the take sign. Don't let anyone bug ya about it, either.

Rickie Fowler … As he continues to trust his newest swing, he lands at a place that has rewarded him for his effort. Winner here in 2015 with another pair of top 25s in his last four visits overall, he's also risen for three top 25s in his last five starts. This isn't strong enough to accept in the long-term, but it's still measurably better than the alternative. It's just not enough to slot him above the plethora of other choices.

Tommy Fleetwood … Enters his third Playoffs at 89th in points, so he has work to do to reach East Lake for the third time. His form upon reentry this summer has been suspect at best. If you don't invest and he advances, the jolt of confidence he'll get likely will be reasoning to hop aboard next week because league leaders in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf probably won't want to buy into an encore performance this soon after a relative drought.

Jordan Spieth … Continues to present possibilities and flash glimmers, but ignore the course history in favor of the scuffle.

Marc Leishman … Just 3-for-6 in the restart with no better than a T40 at Memorial. At 14th in the FedExCup, he has time to continue to sharpen his game, but he's done nothing to suggest that a turnaround is imminent.

Charley Hoffman … It's been 10 years now since he prevailed at TPC Boston. He added a solo third five years later but hasn't resonated since. Up and down for two seasons now, missing 20 of 43 cuts.

Wyndham Clark

Harry Higgs

Tom Hoge

Nate Lashley

Scott Piercy

J.T. Poston

Kevin Streelman

Bubba Watson

RETURNING TO COMPETITION

Pat Perez … Walked off Sedgefield during his second round of the Wyndham Championship with a sore foot. At 79th in FedExCup points, he has nothing to lose and everything to gain at TPC Boston. So, because he was turning in consistent performances during the restart, consider fractional ownership in DFS.

NOTABLE WDs

Vaughn Taylor … He's committed to and withdrawn early from each of the last four events dating back to the Barracuda Championship. He cited an injured rib. He's the only qualifier for the Playoffs who has opted out as of midday Tuesday. Seeded 75th, he cannot advance.

POWER RANKINGS RECAP – WYNDHAM CHAMPIONSHIP

Power Ranking Golfer Result

1 Webb Simpson T3

2 Kevin Kisner T3

3 Justin Rose MC

4 Harris English T23

5 Billy Horschel 2nd

6 Paul Casey T31

7 Si Woo Kim T3

8 Brendon Todd MC

9 Ryan Moore MC

10 Brooks Koepka MC

11 Chez Reavie MC

12 Patrick Reed T9

13 Jim Furyk MC

14 Henrik Norlander T59

15 Maverick McNealy MC

Wild Card Brandt Snedeker T42

SLEEPERS RECAP – WYNDHAM CHAMPIONSHIP

Golfer Result

Brandon Hagy MC

Zach Johnson T7

Kyle Stanley MC

Josh Teater T59

Kristoffer Ventura T37

BIRTHDAYS AMONG ACTIVE GOLFERS ON THE PGA TOUR

August 18 … Cameron Smith (27)

August 19 … Jhonattan Vegas (36)

August 20 … Zac Blair (30)

August 21 … J.J. Spaun (30)

August 22 … none

August 23 … none

August 24 … Rich Beem (50); Cameron Tringale (33); K.H. Lee (29)