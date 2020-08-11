Fantasy Insider: Wyndham Championship

PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf

My roster for the Wyndham Championship (in alphabetical order):

Harris English

Billy Horschel

Si Woo Kim

Kevin Kisner

Justin Rose

Webb Simpson

Others to consider for each category (in alphabetical order):

Scoring: Christiaan Bezuidenhout; Maverick McNealy; Patrick Reed; Charl Schwartzel; Kristoffer Ventura

Driving: Paul Casey; Corey Conners; Sergio Garcia; Henrik Norlander; Doc Redman; Josh Teater; Harold Varner III

POWER RANKINGS WILD CARD

Brandt Snedeker … Since withdrawing just prior to the Memorial with a sore back, he went T67-T51 in Memphis and San Francisco. Not great, but it could've been worse. He's so comfortable in Greensboro that the horse-for-a-course theory is the preferred. In 11 appearances at Sedgefield, he's won (2018), finished T3, T5 (twice) and T8. Fun fact: His first-round 59 en route to victory two years ago included an opening bogey after which he remained 1-over through three holes.

DRAWS

Charl Schwartzel … Fulfilled the terms of his medical extension at the PGA Championship but he's 125th in the FedExCup, so while his status is safe for 2020-21, a Playoffs appearance isn't. Hasn't appeared at Sedgefield since 2015, but he placed T3 that week. Also hung up a T3 at the Barracuda two weeks ago.

Sergio Garcia … The 2012 champ is 134th in the FedExCup and he's perfect in four trips to Sedgefield, but his form has been relatively lackluster after a T5 at Harbour Town. We also saw him come up short in the same situation just two years ago. Slotted 131st in points, he finished T24 to finish 128th. So, he's best reserved for PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf due to its restriction on starts and value in making the cut.

Corey Conners … Statistically, he should roll out of bed and record a top 25. He has three in seven starts this summer. As one of the best ball-strikers, his result will boil down to his putter as usual, but he's fared OK at Sedgefield with a scoring average of 67.38 in eight rounds. Finished T22 last year.

Pat Perez … Not quite on a heater, but he's played much better post-hiatus than in his first five starts of 2020. Top 25s in his last two starts and safely inside the Playoffs bubble at 74th in points.

Matthias Schwab … He's in position to look back on this moment of his career as a turning point. Before missing the cut in the PGA Championship, he secured a start at the Wyndham with his top 10 at the Barracuda (because the Wyndham is the next open that follows). While he didn't help himself at TPC Harding Park, he's chasing no worse than a solo 36th-place finish at Sedgefield to have a chance to finish inside the top 125 with his non-member FedExCup points. The Vanderbilt product hits lots of greens, so he's in possession of the proper skill set to replicate the kind of attack mentality that begot an eagle and 19 birdies two weeks ago.

Doc Redman … He's 0-for-2 at Sedgefield, but the course is a beaut for the Clemson product. He's also a first-time PGA TOUR member this season, so in one sense, his relevant history starts now. A terrific ball-striker with three top 25s in the restart and a T29 in his PGA Championship debut.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout … Gained entry with one of the last sponsor exemptions of the season. The 26-year-old from South Africa needs a top 25 to consider finishing inside the top 125 with his non-member equivalent of FedExCup points. That within-reach possibility is evidence of a compressed season during which he's just 6-for-9 and without a top-15 finish. However, all of his paydays were as a result of a top 30. He's a terrific putter, so managing his game tee to green could be the difference in his tournament debut.

Ryan Armour

Cameron Davis

Chris Kirk

Patrick Rodgers

Harold Varner III

FADES

J.T. Poston … Some first-time defending champions are automatic no-plays for various reasons. He's not that. His moxie expresses the vibe that he's been there before. But he's not an automatic go-to, either. After reopening the season with a pair of top 10s, he's gone 2-for-5 during which the better result (T30) was in an event with no cut (WGC-St. Jude). Probably will be over-owned in most circles, anyway.

Jordan Spieth … With greens that average 6,000 square feet, Sedgefield could prove to be a challenge for his ball-striking. Although it contradicts conventional wisdom that larger greens benefit those struggling to find them regularly, they also reward those who do. He's done his best work on the smallest or fastest greens in 2020, but neither variable modifies this week's targets.

Tommy Fleetwood … His class is permanent, we know that, but his inability to connect for something special since resuming his season with a missed cut at the 3M Open is curious. Perhaps he was behind his peers, relatively speaking – that can't be ruled out – but he's yet to find a patented groove. He's a trap in his debut in a shootout in which anything can happen and often does.

Sungjae Im … Continues to pace the PGA TOUR in red numbers with 56, but they haven't been low enough to prop him up on a leaderboard since a T10 at Colonial. Opened a T6 in his debut here last year with a career-low 62, and he can hang on any racetrack, but the recent inconsistency tarnishes his value.

Troy Merritt … Given that he's 77th in the FedExCup and with no better than a T28 in six trips to Sedgefield, this week would have made sense to rest given that he's yet to take a break since play resumed. The close call (solo second) at the Barracuda is the only cut made in his last four starts.

Danny Willett … A T4 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic looks more and more like a tease. It's his only top-30 finish among three paydays in seven starts since play resumed. At 143rd in the FedExCup, he has a bit too much work ahead as he gets his first look at Sedgefield.

Luke List … He's continued to play well since the win on the Korn Ferry Tour in June, but he's 0-for-3 at Sedgefield with only two red numbers. At best, inject him fractionally as a contrarian in DFS.

Bronson Burgoon

Wesley Bryan

Charley Hoffman

Matt Jones

Scott Stallings

Kevin Tway

Jhonattan Vegas

Matt Wallace

RETURNING TO COMPETITION

Branden Grace … Last saw him at the Barracuda Championship where he withdrew at the midpoint after testing positive for COVID-19. He was just two Modified Stableford scoring points back of Kyle Stanley's lead at the time. The South African had missed the cut in his previous four starts, so his form had returned if for but two rounds. He's 2-for-2 at Sedgefield but without a top 45. At 162nd in the FedExCup, he won't leave anything on the table this week.

Charles Howell III … Opted out of the PGA Championship with an unspecified injury. Since the Wyndham Championship moved to Sedgefield in 2008, he's registered three top 25s, including a T22 last year. We know how much he loves to go low, so our faith should be rooted in his commitment to play

Kiradech Aphibarnrat … Previously planned to wait until the 2020-21 season was underway to return, so this is a bonus start for the Thai and his investors. He needs a podium finish to qualify for the Playoffs.

Anirban Lahiri … After months of isolating in India, he recently returned to his Florida home in preparation of the Wyndham Championship where he's 2-for-2 since 2017. It's his first action anywhere since pre-hiatus and he's 219th in FedExCup points. Short of a breakthrough victory or runner-up finish, don't be surprised if he stays warm on the Korn Ferry Tour before the 2020-21 season begins next month.

Grayson Murray … Alerted his followers on Instagram on July 19 (in a since-deleted post) that he couldn't play the 3M Open because he tested positive for COVID-19. He would have been making his first start since withdrawing from the Workday Charity Open during the second round with his chronically sore back. Sits 183rd in the FedExCup.

Vince Covello … First start since missing the cut at the Farmers in late January. He's been resting and recovering from a back injury suffered 14 months ago, but he had a successful run on the Korn Ferry Tour early in 2019 and hung on for a PGA TOUR card. Sedgefield presents as a soft landing for the 37-year-old rookie. His strength is the absence of a glaring weakness (save inexperience), but this week's primary objectives are to reignite the competitive juices and brush off the rust.

Michael Kim … Walked off Tahoe Mountain Club's Old Greenwood Course during his first round of the Barracuda Championship with an injured back. It was his fourth mid-tournament WD of the season. He dealt with a sore wrist in the fall. It's been 22 months since he cashed in a tournament with a cut.

NOTABLE WDs

Abraham Ancer … Steady as he goes, which is directly into the Playoffs with a strong chance to return to the TOUR Championship. Currently 13th in the FedExCup but still without a victory. In due time, no doubt.

Lanto Griffin … Maybe it was or maybe it wasn't a tough decision to opt for a break in advance of his first appearance in the FedExCup Playoffs. He's currently 12th in points, but he'd have needed no worse than a three-way T3 at Sedgefield to crack the top 10 and collect a bonus in the Wyndham Rewards.

Mackenzie Hughes … How he's managed his schedule has been a prime example for all gamers who aren't yet familiar with the knobs and levers of eligibility criteria. Consider that of the 10 weeks through the Wyndham Championship since play resumed, he's played seven times and withdrew early from the other three. There are many reasons to go week-to-week and adjust accordingly, but performance often is the leading factor. Strong efforts at the Travelers (T3) and Memorial (T6) yielded opportunities that didn't exist during the hiatus. While he's still in an mildly amusing pattern whereby all three of his top-40 finishes this season are top sixes, his current streak of six consecutive cuts made equals a career long. Now 49th in FedExCup points, he's positioned to pay off the hard work in the Playoffs.

Alex Noren … Despite his international pedigree, it's always a noteworthy success when a PGA TOUR non-winner on conditional status qualifies for the FedExCup Playoffs. He's 72nd in points. Playing time is limited and scheduling can be difficult, but the Swede navigated the strangest season in memory masterfully. Because of his cachet and terrific recent form, he's poised to make noise beginning at THE NORTHERN TRUST.

Vaughn Taylor … This marks his third early WD in as many weeks. He exited the Barracuda Championship with a sore rib and passed on the PGA Championship. At 70th in the FedExCup, he could sit out THE NORTHERN TRUST and still advance in the Playoffs.

J.B. Holmes … Also withdrew early from last week's PGA Championship. He's been out since leaving the Workday Charity Open before his second round a month ago with a sore shoulder. At 147th in the FedExCup, he'll get another month of rest.

Cameron Tringale … The unfortunate experience of getting disqualified from the PGA Championship for signing an incorrect scorecard won't come at the cost of falling short of the Playoffs. He's 82nd in points

Jimmy Walker … Just 1-for-6 since play resumed and 175th in the FedExCup. After qualifying for the Playoffs for nine consecutive years, he's missed the last two.

Hudson Swafford … After going 1-for-4 on the PGA TOUR in the restart, he'll miss the Playoffs and begin 2020-21 with three starts on his Major Medical Extension to earn 110.733 FedExCup points and retain status. He's only 23.186 points shy of securing conditional status as a safety net, so he's playing the long game here. He's currently 163rd in the FedExCup and would need to finish no worse than fourth place outright at Sedgefield to consider having a chance to make the Playoffs. While collecting any FedExCup points would contribute to the goal to fulfill his medical, his recent form in conjunction with a forgettable record on the course (2-for-3, no top 65s) warrant the decision to remain patient to strike when it makes more sense.

POWER RANKINGS RECAP – PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

Power Ranking Golfer Result

1 Justin Thomas T37

2 Webb Simpson T37

3 Brooks Koepka T29

4 Bryson DeChambeau T4

5 Jon Rahm T13

6 Tyrrell Hatton MC

7 Matthew Fitzpatrick MC

8 Jason Day T4

9 Xander Schauffele T10

10 Patrick Cantlay T43

11 Daniel Berger T13

12 Gary Woodland T58

13 Dustin Johnson T2

14 Tommy Fleetwood T29

15 Brendon Todd T17

16 Rickie Fowler MC

17 Rory McIlroy T33

18 Kevin Na MC

19 Hideki Matsuyama T22

20 Matt Wallace T77

Wild Card Collin Morikawa Win

SLEEPERS RECAP – PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

Golfer Result

Cameron Champ T10

Corey Conners MC

Dylan Frittelli T33

Adam Hadwin T58

Lucas Herbert MC

Max Homa MC

Mackenzie Hughes T58

Ryo Ishikawa MC

Adam Long T51

Mike Lorenzo-Vera T43

Joost Luiten T51

Joaquin Niemann MC

J.T. Poston T75

Doc Redman T29

Brendan Steele T22

Steve Stricker MC

