Fantasy Insider: PGA Championship

PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf

My roster for the PGA Championship (in alphabetical order):

Bryson DeChambeau

Brooks Koepka

Jon Rahm

Xander Schauffele

Webb Simpson

Justin Thomas

Others to consider for each category (in alphabetical order):

Scoring: Daniel Berger; Patrick Cantlay; Tyrrell Hatton; Rory McIlroy; Justin Rose; Charl Schwartzel; Jordan Spieth

Driving: Abraham Ancer; Daniel Berger; Patrick Cantlay; Tommy Fleetwood; Tyrrell Hatton; Dustin Johnson; Rory McIlroy; Collin Morikawa; Gary Woodland

RETURNING TO COMPETITION

Nate Lashley … The 37-year-old is making his PGA Championship debut thanks to his breakthrough victory at the Rocket Mortgage Classic over 13 months ago. He's been banged up all season, however. His latest malady is a sore back. It forced him to walk off Muirfield Village after completing only 13 holes (in 6-over) at the Memorial. Since a T3 in his hometown Waste Management Phoenix Open, he's 0-for-8 with two mid-tournament WDs and one early WD (Travelers).

Vaughn Taylor … For the second consecutive year, he withdrew early from the Barracuda Championship (where he's a two-time winner), but this year's early exit was due to a rib injury. Since the restart, he's just 1-for-6 with a T52 at Harbour Town. Now makes just his second appearance in the last 10 editions of the PGA Championship (2016).

NOTABLE WDs

Francesco Molinari … He and his family are relocating to California, and he had circled the PGA Championship as his return site post-hiatus, but he's not ready to compete.

Charles Howell III … Unspecified injury. He just finished T3 at the 3M Open, too, but gamers weren't rushing to find a way to plug him in, anyway. In 48 career starts in the majors, he has only one top 10, and that was in 2003 at the PGA Championship where he finished T10. In his last 14 starts in the majors, he has only one top-30 finish, a T25 at the 2018 U.S. Open.

Ryan Moore … So deep on the list of alternates when the preliminary field was released a week ago that he had committed to taking this week off in advance of the Wyndham Championship and FedExCup Playoffs. It's a curious decision, of course, but there's nothing normal about 2020.

Branden Grace … Tested positive for COVID-19 during the Barracuda Championship and withdrew before his third round. He sat two Modified Stableford scoring points back of Kyle Stanley at the midpoint.

J.B. Holmes … This would have been his first action since withdrawing before the second round of the Workday Charity Open on July 10 with a sore shoulder.

Padraig Harrington … Deciding to remain home in Ireland during the pandemic.

Lee Westwood … Also opted out of last week's WGC. Months ago, he made it clear that it was going to be highly unlikely that he was going to travel to the U.S. during the pandemic. Currently slated to compete in this week's English Championship instead.

Eddie Pepperell … Also withdrew after one round of last week's Hero Open, but like his fellow Brit, Westwood, Pepperell stated a while ago that he wasn't likely to make the trip.

Thomas Pieters … The former PGA TOUR member also sat out last week's WGC after having qualified via the OWGR.

Paul Waring … His PGA Championship debut remains on ice. The 35-year-old Englishman is sidelined indefinitely with a sore back.

Y.E. Yang … It's been 11 years now since he prevailed at Hazeltine. He hasn't missed an edition until now, but he's added only three paydays since, none of which for a top 35. The 48-year-old will peg it instead at the 63rd KPGA Championship. He's remained in his native South Korea since play around the world resumed.

Vijay Singh … After 27 consecutive starts in the PGA Championship, the two-time champion (1998, 2004) has withdrawn early from the last two.

John Daly … The 1991 champ explained his decision not to play on Twitter on Monday .

POWER RANKINGS RECAP – WORLD GOLF CHAMPIONSHIPS-FEDEX ST. JUDE INVITATIONAL

Power Ranking Golfer Result

1 Justin Thomas Win

2 Jon Rahm T52

3 Bryson DeChambeau T30

4 Tyrrell Hatton T69

5 Webb Simpson T12

6 Daniel Berger T2

7 Patrick Cantlay T35

8 Xander Schauffele T6

9 Matthew Fitzpatrick T6

10 Collin Morikawa T20

11 Rory McIlroy T47

12 Viktor Hovland T59

13 Jason Day T6

14 Tony Finau T65

15 Billy Horschel T25

16 Ian Poulter T69

17 Tommy Fleetwood T35

18 Patrick Reed T47

19 Matthew Wolff T49

20 Michael Thompson T57

Wild Card Rickie Fowler T15

SLEEPERS RECAP – WORLD GOLF CHAMPIONSHIPS-FEDEX ST. JUDE INVITATIONAL

Golfer Result

Joel Dahmen T20

Mackenzie Hughes T44

Matt Jones T59

Robert MacIntyre T59

Shaun Norris T75

POWER RANKINGS RECAP – BARRACUDA CHAMPIONSHIP

Power Ranking Golfer Result

1 Ryan Moore T12

2 Patrick Rodgers T19

3 Brendan Steele T53

4 Emiliano Grillo T9

5 Cameron Davis T32

6 Richy Werenski Win

7 Alex Noren T9

8 Scott Stallings T5

9 Si Woo Kim T41

10 Maverick McNealy 7th

OTHERS TO CONSIDER RECAP – BARRACUDA CHAMPIONSHIP

Golfer Result

MJ Daffue MC

Brandon Harkins MC

Pat Perez 18th

Nick Watney MC

