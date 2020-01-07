Fantasy Insider: Sony Open in Hawaii

PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf

My roster for the Sony Open in Hawaii (in alphabetical order):

Brian Gay

Matt Kuchar

Marc Leishman

Patrick Reed

Brandt Snedeker

Brian Stuard

Others to consider for each category (in alphabetical order):

Scoring: Sungjae Im; Hideki Matsuyama; Collin Morikawa; Sebastián Muñoz; J.T. Poston; Webb Simpson; Cameron Smith; Justin Thomas

Driving: Daniel Berger; Keegan Bradley; Emiliano Grillo; Sungjae Im; Sung Kang; Hideki Matsuyama; Pat Perez; Andrew Putnam; Webb Simpson

Power Rankings Wild Card

Cameron Smith … Splitting hairs on excluding him from the Power Rankings proper, but it's a deep field. There's no reason to think that he won't record a personal-best finish at Waialae where his 4-for-4 record is punctuated with a T18 in 2018. He was one of the busier talents in December in bracketing his debut in the Presidents Cup with starts in his homeland, the latter of which a T10 at the Australian PGA Championship. The only curiosity is how he'll manage the winds this week, but that applies to everyone.

Draws

Kevin Kisner … This is an easy call. Despite a closing 76 at Kapalua, he still finished a respectable T14, but the more valuable takeaway is that he's warm. And since 2015 at Waialae, he's 5-for-5 with a pair of top fives.

Brian Harman … When he's in form, the elements have little impact. Four top 10s and another three top 20s since late June. The lefty also connected top 20s at Waialae in every edition from 2015-2018.

Shugo Imahira … Get used to the name if you aren't already. The 27-year-old from Japan paced his home circuit in the Order of Merit in each of the last two seasons. He's a four-time winner on the JGTO and he'll qualify for all of the biggest events in the world in 2020. He's also 2-for-2 at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

Andrew Putnam … Although he was the runner-up last year (after opening with a career-low 62), his value has been baked into consistently strong form going back to last spring. He's made 15 consecutive cuts worldwide, eight of which going for a top 25. In the process, the 30-year-old quickly has evolved into one of the TOUR's best putters.

Zach Johnson … It's been 11 years since he lifted the trophy here and now five years since his last title of any kind (2015 Open Championship), but the 43-year-old still is a horse for some courses. Waialae is one of them. Since his win, he's gone on to add five top 15s. Struggles with his putter last season were new only in the context of the extended slump. His experience in the wind and temperament to withstand tough conditions inspire confidence this week.

Rory Sabbatini … Since debuting as a rookie in 1999, he hasn't missed an edition of the Sony Open in Hawaii. Overall, he's cashed 15 times. His most recent of five top 15s was a T6 in 2015, but when conditions will be as challenging as forecast for this week, you want his experience.

Matt Jones … In case you missed it, he prevailed at the Emirates Australian Open the week before the Presidents Cup. It's his second title at Australian Golf Club where he's a member. It's not that he was trending hard to contend anywhere, but there was enough evidence to prove that he was in touch with his game often enough not to be ruled out as a contender where comfy. This includes Waialae where he's 4-for-4 since 2013.

Ryan Armour … Sufficiently equipped for the short test, replete with one of the lowest ball flights on the planet. Personal-best T22 in scorable conditions last year. Ideal DFS value.

