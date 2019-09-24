×
Tuesday, January 07, 2020

Fantasy Insider: Sony Open in Hawaii

Fantasy

Hear ye! Hear ye! Comments sections where applicable on PGATOUR.com are open again. Tell the others.

Tuesday, December 31, 2019

Fantasy Insider: Sentry Tournament of Champions

Fantasy

With the 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions, I begin my second decade as the Fantasy Insider at PGATOUR.COM. So, first and foremost, a New Year's toast to you. Thank you for your loyalty and persistence for quality. Wishing you nothing but wins and boatloads of FedExCup bonus points.

Tuesday, November 19, 2019

Fantasy Insider: The RSM Classic

Fantasy

As it will for the fifth consecutive year, The RSM Classic wraps the fall portion of the 2019-20 season. That means that this is the last Fantasy Insider until Tuesday, Dec. 31. Thus the listing of all birthdays in the interim at the bottom.

Tuesday, November 12, 2019

Fantasy Insider: Mayakoba Golf Classic

Fantasy

Perhaps you saw my tweet.

Tuesday, October 29, 2019

Fantasy Insider: World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions & Bermuda Championship

Fantasy

After this week's doubleheader consisting of the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions and the Bermuda Championship, the PGA TOUR rests for one week before finishing the fall with the Mayakoba Golf Classic and The RSM Classic. As a result, the Fantasy Insider column will be on hiatus until Tues...

Tuesday, October 22, 2019

Fantasy Insider: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

Fantasy

Last week's CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES was the first tournament of the 2019-20 season for which ShotLink wasn't used. That meant that fantasy scoring was determined by actual scores and bonus points only.

Tuesday, October 15, 2019

Fantasy Insider: THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES

Fantasy

The Asian Swing is upon us. You know what that means. Roster deadlines will fall on Wednesday in the U.S.

Tuesday, October 08, 2019

Fantasy Insider: Houston Open

Fantasy

If you think the new cut rule of low 65 and ties has been a challenge, imagine dealing with it in reality.

Tuesday, October 01, 2019

Fantasy Insider: Shriners Hospitals for Children Open

Fantasy

All right. Here we go. Striding the tee box for the first time this season are Brooks Koepka, Gary Woodland, Webb Simpson and Tony Finau.

Tuesday, September 24, 2019

Fantasy Insider: Safeway Open

Fantasy

Say this about the latest iteration of PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf, it's going to be harder to dominate.

