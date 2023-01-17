Signed putter highlights Tiger Woods memorabilia up for auction

An unprecedented amount of signed Tiger Woods memorabilia has been up for auction in the past year, and that trend has continued with Golden Age Auctions’ latest offerings.

A Scotty Cameron made custom for Woods and signed by the 82-time TOUR winner is the headlining item of Golden Age’s current auction, which went up at 5 p.m. Monday. A pin sheet from the 2008 U.S. Open playoff signed by both participants, Woods and Rocco Mediate, is another headlining item in the auction that features several more items signed by Woods and other legends of the game.

The signed Scotty Cameron, which was first sold in 2005 at Woods’ charity event, is a Scotty Cameron Newport II Red Dot Putter that comes with a certificate of authenticity from Cameron that describes the club as “made for Tiger Woods.” The putter face also has Woods’ own authenticity hologram affixed to the face.

The putter was made for Woods early in his career, “circa 1999 to very early 2000s,” according to Golden Age. Woods auctioned off the putter at his Tiger Jam event in 2005, where it was purchased by the consignor’s family.The putter is said to have then been displayed in a shadowbox since.

Bidding for the putter had already exceeded $30,000 in less than 24 hours.

A Scotty Cameron signed by Woods fetched more than $300,000 last year. Among other items signed by Woods that were sold in 2022 were a Sunday red shirt worn by Woods at the 2010 Masters ($139,349), glove from his 15-shot win at the 2000 U.S. Open ($96,198) and Nike putter ($18,830). The irons that Woods purportedly used to win the Tiger Slam also were auctioned last year, fetching more than $5 million.

“Golf collecting was gaining in popularity leading up to COVID, but the pandemic added fuel to the fire,” said Ryan Carey, founder and president of Golden Age Golf Auctions. “Collectibles in all categories started seeing a flood of new collectors enter the hobby, and prices started soaring as a result.

“Golf was already seen as under-appreciated and undervalued, so this growth was especially evident in the golf collecting industry. So right now, we’re in a period where golf collectors are racing to find quality pieces of Tiger Woods memorabilia – both for their personal collections and for the fact that they believe the best items will be great investments.”