Collin Morikawa signs multi-year extension with TaylorMade

TaylorMade Golf Company announced Tuesday that two-time major winner Collin Morikawa has signed a multi-year extension with the company, continuing a relationship that has lasted the entirety of Morikawa’s successful pro career.

Morikawa, 25, has won five times on the PGA TOUR, including the 2020 PGA Championship and 2021 Open Championship, and won the DP World Tour Championship last fall to become the first American to win the Race to Dubai. He is the No. 2-ranked player in the world.

“TaylorMade has been with me my entire professional career, and I am excited to continue to be a part of Team TaylorMade for many years to come,” Morikawa said in a statement. “Between the unrivaled equipment and the continued dedication of the team out on TOUR, TaylorMade has set a standard as the best golf equipment company in the world.”

Morikawa’s win at last year’s Open Championship came after working with TaylorMade staff on a mixed set of P-Series irons that would optimize turf interaction with the unique conditions found on links courses.

After struggling with his iron play at the previous week’s Genesis Scottish Open, Morikawa switched from his TaylorMade P730 irons to the brand's P7MC model in his 7-iron through 9-iron. He made the switch after finding the P7MCs aided his turf interaction and provided a more centered ball strike, as well as a touch more forgiveness.

"I changed my irons, my 9- through 7-iron that I normally have blades in. I changed to the MCs strictly because I couldn’t find the center of the face,” Morikawa said after his second round at Royal St. George’s. “Those are three crucial clubs that are some of my favorite clubs. My 8-iron is my favorite club in the bag, and when I wasn’t able to hit it (well) last week well, I knew I had to try something different.”

TaylorMade’s Adrian Rietveld described Morikawa as “that type of guy that nothing is going to change unless there’s an out-and-out reason to change.”

Prior to The Open, Morikawa had a P-Series combo set consisting of P770 4 iron, P7MC 5-6 irons and then P730 7-PW. After some discussion and watching Collin go through his warm-up routine, Rietveld noticed the issue could be in the transition from his 6-iron (P7MC) to his 7-iron (P730) due to the different sole geometry of the models.

This year, Morikawa has switched into the company’s new Stealth carbonwood driver.

“I've actual seen some increases in ball speed. … This is the first time where I've actually seen that jump, which has been great,” Morikawa said. “Any time you can get a little more ball speed, get a little more distance, it's going to be helpful.

“I haven't gotten that much stronger, I haven't gotten that much bigger -- but to get that just little extra out of it, it's going to be beneficial sometimes on certain holes.”

Below is a look at the TaylorMade clubs in Morikawa’s bag:

• Stealth Plus Carbonwood Driver (9°)

• SIM Rocket 3-wood (14.0°)

• Stealth Plus 5-wood (19.0°)

• P·Series Combo Set Irons & PW

• Milled Grind 3 Wedges (50°, 56°)

• Milled Grind 2 Wedge (60°)

• TP Juno Long Neck putter

• TP5 ball