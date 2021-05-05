-
EQUIPMENT
What The Pros Are Playing: Wells Fargo Championship
-
-
May 05, 2021
By GolfWRX, PGATOUR.COM
- Corey Conners is experimenting with a fresh set of prototype i59’s on the range at the Wells Fargo Championship. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
The PGA TOUR visits Charlotte, North Carolina, this week for the Wells Fargo Championship. We were on the range and putting green at Quail Hollow on the lookout for any equipment changes as the field prepares for one of the season's toughest tee-to-green tests. There was no shortage of tinkering to be seen.
Rickie Fowler continues to search
In his first start since the Masters, we spotted Fowler on the range testing a number of shafts in his Cobra RadSpeed driver, including the popular Fujikura Ventus Red. Although it might seem odd to be testing two of the same shafts, it appears that they may be tipped differently — meaning that they were trimmed in the tip area to fine-tune the flex.
Fowler had a lot going on at the range Tuesday. One of the more interesting things was an iron shafted with a Fujikura MCI Practice shaft, which is designed to help improve tempo by amplifying the feel of loading and unloading the gold shaft.
Canadian Corey Conners is into some new irons
A few weeks ago, a new Ping iron called the i59 debuted in the bag of Viktor Hovland. It looks like young Norwegian star is setting a trend with fellow Ping staffers. Corey Conners, who up until this week had been using a set of Pings iBlade irons, had a fresh set of prototype i59’s that look to be going into play. The image below is a close-up of the new iron.
Satoshi Kodaira has some cool clubs in the bag
The winner of the 2018 RBC Heritage has quite the eclectic set of clubs including some custom-stamped Titleist Vokey wedges with his name in cursive, as well as a game-improvement Ping G425 Crossover utility. But the two big standouts are his PRGR forged irons and a left-handed 8-iron, which he uses to warm up. Golf fans may remember the Japanese company for its sponsorship of Corey Pavin in the late '90s.
Fleetwood is getting a grip on his putting
There are a lot of ways to grip a putter, and it feels like England's Tommy Fleetwood has tried most of them in the search for the putting form that made him one of Europe’s top Ryder Cup players and a top-10 player in the world. He is still well inside the top 30 in the OWGR, and also sits 119th in the FedEx Cup. If the putter gets rolling this week, those numbers are going to change quickly.
Jason Day is testing a new putter
Longtime TaylorMade Spider devotee Jason looks to be taking a page out of Bryson DeChambeau's playbook. He's testing a SIK Flo C-Series putter with a graphite LA Golf putter shaft, the same make of putter and shaft as the reigning U.S. Open champion.