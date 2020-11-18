How Frittelli added 20 yards and contended at Augusta National

South Africa’s Dylan Frittelli turned some heads last week at Augusta National. Frittelli’s T5 finish not only represented solid play across the board but was also the culmination of some recent work in the speed department that saw the 2019 John Deere Classic champion jump from 146th in driving distance (2019) all the way up to 20th (2020) thanks to an increase of 22 yards.

At the TOUR level, that’s almost unheard of (unless your name is Bryson DeChambeau). Despite standing 6 feet, 2 inches, Frittelli has never been thought of as one of the TOUR’s long hitters. He was known more for his short game and moxie -- and penchant for sun sleeves and spectacles.

This is no longer the case. Frittelli once again showcase his newfound length in this week’s RSM Classic. He arrives at Sea Island ranked 44th in the FedExCup.

So, how did this happen? Well, two reasons.

1) Dedicated speed and strength training

2) Going from a 44.5-inch driver to a 46-inch driver

GolfWRX spoke with Callaway Tour Manager Jacob Davidson on Frittelli’s Herculean effort, and this is what he had to say.

“Dylan really dedicated himself to not only getting stronger but to also build speed that would stay with him. He’s so disciplined with his speed training, and that’s why he’s been able to increase his speed but still have control.”

“Adding length to the driver really helped, but it was made possible by literally getting stronger, a key component to taking advantage of longer clubs.”

“The process began at THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK when we built him some longer shafts to try. Once we got to the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, it was just a few tweaks here and there to get him dialed, and he was off and running."

These stats from the 2020 and 2021 seasons show how drastic the improvement has been:

2019-20 season: 24 events

Driving distance: 291.3 yards

Ball speed: 170.78 mph

Swing speed: 113.44 mph

2020-21 season: 6 events

Driving distance: 313.3 yards

Ball speed: 177.12 mph

Swing speed: 118.03 mph

And here are his new driver specs:

Driver: Callaway Mavrik Sub Zero (8.5 @ 6.8 degrees, N1 Setting)

Shaft: Mitsubishi Chemical Tensei White CK Pro 60 TX (46 inches, tipped .5 inches)

