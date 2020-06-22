Q&A with Vokey rep Aaron Dill on getting back to work

The PGA TOUR is finally back in action after a long COVID-19 hiatus, and although the entire sports world is ecstatic to have live sports back, the return does come with some changes.

Especially for the TOUR trucks.

Titleist/Vokey Rep Aaron Dill may be the busiest rep on TOUR. Just by the sheer numbers, Vokey wedges represent more than half of all the wedges in play every week. To do some rough math on that, your stock event has 144 players, and the average TOUR player carries 2.5 wedges (50-64) in the bag. So in any given week there are 200-plus (242 at Colonial) Vokey wedges in the mix — and that's being conservative.

Point is, the guy is busy — building, grinding, stamping, socializing, testing, fitting, etc. It's a HUGE job.

So, what is life like now for the rep known as AD? We had the chance to fire a few questions at Aaron while he was working away at Hilton Head, and this is what he had to say.

GolfWRX: The fog has lifted and we are back to work! What's it been like?

Aaron Dill: The routine of our jobs has changed a great deal. We are so used to having access to the players, range, course, and facilities, and not having that makes our jobs a little more challenging. Distance from the players is also forcing us to diagnose issues using our phones and computers. The TOUR has done a wonderful job of bridging the gap; service is still a big part of making sure we are caring for the players to the best of our abilities, and with the current challenges, we all have to step up our games and be very proactive in creating solutions before problems arise. We have all done a great job conforming and preparing for the new life we have on TOUR. The workflow has reduced because we are not able to catch up with many players, like we are used to. Quality work is being done, it’s just performed in a new way for us all, and we have to adapt and be flexible.

GolfWRX: Presumably, the lead-up was a crazy time. What has kept you the busiest the last few weeks leading up to getting on the plane to Hilton Head?

Aaron Dill: Preparing for the restart kept me very busy, so many players had reached out to me asking to receive fresh grooves. Many players mentioned they had spent a lot of time working on their short games while golf was put on hold. The grinders are moving quickly to play some catch-up as well.

JW: Our friend Jimmy Walker made some driver shaft adjustments over the break. Specific to Vokey, did any guys make any radical switch-ups?

Aaron Dill: No major changes happened during the quarantine. Most of the requests were spin decay-driven since many players spent a great deal of time working on short game while being trapped at home. I did happen to work on some cool prototype options and gather some great feedback for future development.

GolfWRX: Vokey recently launched the Low Bounce K on Wedge Works. It’s been a popular TOUR grind for years; can you give us some insight as to why it's so popular and what profile of player it's for?