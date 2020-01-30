×
TOURS
Equipment Report
  • EQUIPMENT

    What the pros are playing at the Waste Management Phoenix Open

  Justin Thomas has a 60.5-degree Vokey wedge with stamping that honors the late Kobe Bryant. (GolfWRX)

We scoured TPC Scottsdale ahead of the Waste Management Phoenix Open to see what players had in their bags ahead of the Greenest Show on Grass. In this week’s gallery, we take a look at some special edition head covers, Rickie Fowler’s gear, Kobe Bryant tributes, and more.

putterscovers-847-golfwrx

TaylorMade provided staffers with recycling-themed putters covers (mallet, pictured here). A very appropriate design for the week!

scottycameron-847-golfwrx

Lucas Bjerregaard’s Scotty Cameron putter features Cameron’s Circle-T stamping, a unique sightline, and a custom finish.

rickiebag-847-golfwrx

Rickie Fowler’s custom Puma x Vessel carry bag for the week is an eye-catching example of the trend away from massive staff bags on TOUR.

putterscovers-partyon-847-golfwrx

Bettinardi unveiled several WMPO-themed putter covers for the most festive week on TOUR. 

taylormade-truss-847-golfwrx

Matthew Wolff was testing this new TaylorMade Truss putter in practice ahead of the competition. The singular-looking flatsticks have not been released yet.

jt-vokeywedge-847-golfwrx

Justin Thomas has a 60.5-degree Vokey wedge with stamping that honors the late Kobe Bryant. The stamping is the handiwork of Vokey’s Aaron Dill.

bryson-woods-847-golfwrx

Bryson DeChambeau’s woods feature custom covers bearing the signature colors of the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

superstroke-847-golfwrx

SuperStroke served up special edition grips and ballmarkers featuring the two teams competing this weekend at another sporting event you might have heard of.

taylormade-847-golfwrx

TaylorMade unveiled the second generation of its pix golf ball this week. It was designed in collaboration with Rickie Fowler, who will put the pix in play at TPC Scottsdale. 

snedeker-mavrik-847-golfwrx

TOUR pros aren’t immune to wanting to try the latest and greatest in golf clubs technology: Here’s Brandt Snedeker, who isn’t a staffer with either company, demoing the Callaway Mavrik and TaylorMade SIM ahead of the tournament.

scottcameroncover-847-golfwrx

Bud Cauley’s Lakers-colored putter cover features a tribute to Kobe and Gigi Bryant.

For more equipment photos from the Waste Management Phoenix Open, check out GolfWRX.

