EQUIPMENT
What the pros are playing at the Waste Management Phoenix Open
January 30, 2020
By GolfWRX, PGATOUR.COM
We scoured TPC Scottsdale ahead of the Waste Management Phoenix Open to see what players had in their bags ahead of the Greenest Show on Grass. In this week’s gallery, we take a look at some special edition head covers, Rickie Fowler’s gear, Kobe Bryant tributes, and more.
TaylorMade provided staffers with recycling-themed putters covers (mallet, pictured here). A very appropriate design for the week!Lucas Bjerregaard’s Scotty Cameron putter features Cameron’s Circle-T stamping, a unique sightline, and a custom finish.
Lucas Bjerregaard’s Scotty Cameron putter features Cameron’s Circle-T stamping, a unique sightline, and a custom finish.
Rickie Fowler’s custom Puma x Vessel carry bag for the week is an eye-catching example of the trend away from massive staff bags on TOUR.
Bettinardi unveiled several WMPO-themed putter covers for the most festive week on TOUR.
Matthew Wolff was testing this new TaylorMade Truss putter in practice ahead of the competition. The singular-looking flatsticks have not been released yet.
Justin Thomas has a 60.5-degree Vokey wedge with stamping that honors the late Kobe Bryant. The stamping is the handiwork of Vokey’s Aaron Dill.
Bryson DeChambeau’s woods feature custom covers bearing the signature colors of the Waste Management Phoenix Open.
SuperStroke served up special edition grips and ballmarkers featuring the two teams competing this weekend at another sporting event you might have heard of.
TaylorMade unveiled the second generation of its pix golf ball this week. It was designed in collaboration with Rickie Fowler, who will put the pix in play at TPC Scottsdale.
TOUR pros aren’t immune to wanting to try the latest and greatest in golf clubs technology: Here’s Brandt Snedeker, who isn’t a staffer with either company, demoing the Callaway Mavrik and TaylorMade SIM ahead of the tournament.
Bud Cauley’s Lakers-colored putter cover features a tribute to Kobe and Gigi Bryant.
