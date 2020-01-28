-
Wolff spotted testing new TaylorMade Truss putter at Waste Management Phoenix Open
January 28, 2020
By GolfWRX, PGATOUR.COM
- Defending 3M Open champ Matthew Wolff has used a Spider X Tour putter since 2019. (Harry How/Getty Images)
Matthew Wolff, who has averaged .667 Strokes Gained: Putting this season, picked up just .010 strokes on the field average at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines last week. In view of that, it’s not wholly surprising that we spotted Wolff testing a center-shafted TaylorMade Truss TM1 putter on the practice green ahead of the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale.
Wolff, a TaylorMade staffer, has used a Spider X Tour putter since 2019 with a conventional grip (seemingly the Ghost Tour Red/Black). Interestingly, the Truss features a SuperStroke Traxion 1.0 PT grip.
TaylorMade Truss putters are as-of-yet unreleased, so we don’t have any tech info, but the flatsticks have been a feature in TaylorMade’s putter spreads ahead of tournaments in 2020. Clearly, however, with its unique hosel design, the line is intended to improve stability and MOI.
According to Chris Trott, TaylorMade’s Director of Global Tours: Global Sports Marketing, “Keith Sbarbaro our VP of Tour [Operations] caddied for him this week [at the Farmers Insurance Open], and pace control was not quite perfect ... there’s nothing wrong with the way he’s putting, it was just “‘let’s give a fresh look.’”
So, what did TaylorMade reps do? They served up four different putter offerings to see which one tasted best.
“Then, he had these four putters, and he went for the Truss mallet model, simply because ... the pace control was what he liked,” Trott said.
As mentioned, the grip is different from what the Oklahoma State alum used in the past as is the length, according to Trott.
“So, we’ve changed the length ... Matt uses 33 [inches], which is very short for the Tour, and we’ve gone to 34 [inches] and a fresh look on the grip.”
Trott also confirmed the Truss putter features a single sightline, saying Wolff “always has to have a sightline; that’s something he’s very particular about,” as well as the same insert as his previous putter.
The putter is a tad lighter than might be expected, and how that came to be is interesting.
Trott again: “He plays at quite a light swingweight. It’s down at about D2. I’d like to see it a bit heavier, but I think he’s in such a spot where ... he’s putting nicely. I went to the truck to get some weights ... and by the time I got back, he was like “No. This is it. It’s done. Perfect.”
We’ll see if the new flatstick finds itself among Wolff’s arsenal when play begins Thursday.