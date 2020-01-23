-
EQUIPMENT
Trick shots, FlingGolf and The Shark: Demo Day at the PGA Show
-
-
January 15, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Hally Leadbetter meets with Greg Norman during Demo Day at the 2020 PGA Merchandise Show. (Golf Digest)
Golf Digest's Hally Leadbetter takes a trip to Orlando, Florida for the 2020 PGA Merchandise Show Demo Day. From the latest clubs, gadgets and gear, to interviews with Greg Norman and Lexi Thompson, here’s everything you need to know about Demo Day.
For more Golf Digest videos, click here.