Draws and Fades: Sony Open in Hawaii

Now that the rust has been shaken off your senses, it’s time to focus.

Segment 1 of PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf always was the best of opening phases. You could ease into the season without having to worry much about exhausting three starts on anyone before enjoying the annual holiday hiatus. No doubt that it will be missed when the PGA TOUR returns to the calendar-year scheduling in 2024.

Meanwhile, with its small field and no cut, the Sentry Tournament of Champions always was the perfect lid-lifter of Segment 2. Although Xander Schauffele withdrew during his second round with a sore back – his first mid-tournament WD in 139 member starts, it should be noted – and although Collin Morikawa didn’t convert a six-stroke lead after three rounds into victory, all of us enjoyed a considerable deposit of fantasy points in the shootout. Navyman1988 and Mikeyt led all gamers with 559 each at Kapalua. Only the Shriners in October was in the same ballpark with its leaderboard, yet Bradsbest’s pace of 532 points in Vegas wouldn’t have slotted inside the top 55 at the Sentry.

From this week’s Sony Open in Hawaii through the FedEx St. Jude Championship, every tournament contributing to PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf will consist of a full field (120-156) and each will have a cut. The World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play always has had a stand-alone fantasy contest, and the Zurich Classic of New Orleans is omitted from all fantasy due to its team format. That stop in the third week of April will be our next break (in Segment 3).

The American Express next week and the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am two weeks later will feature 54-hole cuts because each is contested over three courses, so we won’t sweat as much in both. Incidentally, neither has an open qualifier, but top 10s at Waialae will be exempt into the Amex, and top 10s at the Farmers Insurance Open in two weeks will gain entry at Pebble Beach. Tell the others.

POWER RANKINGS WILD CARD

Webb Simpson (-110 for a Top 40) … While anyone who likes to play the home version of “Guess the Power Rankings Wild Card” on Mondays likely won a wager with the veteran, this is more of a benefit of the doubt that he’ll connect for something than it is an endorsement. He is the Wild Card, after all, but if he didn’t have a perfect record in a dozen appearances with seven consecutive top 20s through 2021, he’d have been a Fade based on form since returning from a herniated disc in his neck at this time last year. Both despite and because of his course history, he’s a no-play in all formats. Your contrarian considerations will cancel in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf and in DFS.

DRAWS

Matt Kuchar (+175 for a Top 20) … If not for the curious case of Webb Simpson, Kuchar would have been the Wild Card and as a default “No. 16” in the Power Rankings proper. We know that he has the ball flight to bore through the wind, but even when that’s not much of a variable, his strength as a short-track specialist plays up. His track record here proves it, too. His win in 2019 is one of seven top-15 finishes in his last nine visits, including a T7 last year.

Emiliano Grillo (+175 for a Top 40) … Despite electric form that yielded four top-five finishes in his last 11 starts of 2022, I’m retreating into this prop because he’s never recorded a top 20 at Waialae. He’s checked up within one stroke on two recent occasions (2019, 2020), so it’s not like it’s an unreasonable expectation, but this slack respects the hot form with the putter that led to the more recent upswing. He’s been Top 5 or bust (in terms of markets in which you’d invest), so if you’re going to take the plunge, don’t bother with stopping at a Top 20, much less a Top 40.

Adam Svensson (+240 for a Top 40) … You totally could see him contending again this week. The Canuck settled for a solo 37th in his Kapalua debut, but that’s, ahem, par for that course for debutants. The more relevant fact about that is that he’s already warm. Waialae also comps well to Sea Island where he prevailed in the fall; in fact, he finished T7 here last year.

Cam Davis

Will Gordon

Nick Hardy

Mackenzie Hughes

Si Woo Kim

Russell Knox

K.H. Lee

Denny McCarthy

Keita Nakajima

J.T. Poston

Adam Scott

Brendon Todd

Brandon Wu

FADES

Billy Horschel … Although he considered jetting back to the mainland, he’s at Waialae and poised for his sixth appearance. Like all who commit, he’s in it to win it, of course, but there’s no reason for us to ignore the thought not to compete, especially given that contenders will have focused solely on going low. So, position him as a case study in the short-term, and we’ll revisit the next time he emerges.

Chris Kirk … The two-time runner-up (2014, 2021) missed four of five cuts from 2016-2020. The last two were during his personal struggles and before he regained familiar form during the 2020-21 season. The positive is that he’s more than comfortable here and in his 13th consecutive appearance. The negative is that he hasn’t connected for a top 25 since the last weekend in July. The aggregate snapshot positions him in no-man’s land in our world. Shop elsewhere.

Kevin Streelman … Slight as it is, this is in respect to the fact that, while he’s perfect in four trips, he hasn’t been here in eight years. He slowed into the holidays, but the ebb and flow is part of his profile over time. His value still remains strongest in full-season formats.

Ben Griffin … Because Waialae has rewarded experience so much, I’ve plucked him among the debutants as an example of caution. The PGA TOUR rookie closed out the fall with six straight paydays that included a T3 (Bermuda) among three top 25s, so he’s locked in for the long haul. This is where we encounter the potential trap. He’s going to be a first-timer just about everywhere he plays, but I like the reach where it’s not penalized to the degree that it is at Waialae. Use this formula when sizing up others who fit the model.

Rory Sabbatini … Making his 25th consecutive appearance, the 46-year-old has compiled a sparkling record at Waialae, but he missed the cut in the last two editions, and he’s just 1-for-4 with a T66 (Mayakoba) this season. The play is to Miss the Cut, where available.

Cole Hammer … Because he’s in the field on the shoulders of a T5 at Sea Island, he’s going to be over-owned no matter your contest. It was a fantastic week, but it was just one week and now almost two months ago. A solo 15th-place finish at Waialae would qualify him for Special Temporary Membership , so that’s appealing for full-season formats and keeper leagues, but the conservative investor in me wants to see him replicate the success before pulling the latch on the floodgates.

Byeong Hun An

Adam Long

Peter Malnati

Ryan Moore

Gary Woodland

RETURNING TO COMPETITION



Mark Hubbard … According to his brother, Nathan, on Twitter on Nov. 11 (link: https://twitter.com/NathanCHubbard/status/1591164471988584448), Mark was scheduled for surgery on a toe. And with a second child due, his pre-tournament withdrawal from The RSM Classic made sense. He got off a fast start and is 60th in the FedExCup, but use his seventh appearance at Waialae for observation only. No top 30s among just three paydays in six tries to date.

Brendan Steele … This boils down to trust, which is forever relative. Had he not withdrawn during his final round in Houston with a sore back, I’d have grouped him with the Fades above, anyway. However, every golfer has his place across the spectrum of investments and that mid-tournament WD was a distant two months ago. With a P2 (2020) and a T4 (2021) at Waialae, and with a T18 at Congaree in October, there’s enough there to dabble in DFS.

Anders Albertson … The 29-year-old is off to a rough start in his second spin on the PGA TOUR. He went 0-for-3 in the fall and withdrew before The RSM Classic with a sore back. As a result, he dropped to last among the Korn Ferry Tour grads without a medical extension in the reshuffle category (link: https://www.pgatour.com/fantasy/reshuffle.html). So, he’s somewhat fortunate to eke into the field at Waialae where he’s making his debut.

NOTABLE WDs



Patrick Rodgers … It’s always unusual anytime a golfer withdraws from the Sony if he didn’t play the week prior at Kapalua. Like most, he hasn’t competed since The RSM Classic, so it’s not like he “needed” a break. That said, he easily can afford to rest as much as he wants at 20th in the FedExCup. Still, it’s a curious decision given the timing. Watch this space.

John Huh … For a guy whose only PGA TOUR victory occurred in the tropical climes of Mayakoba and whose game plays up on shorter tracks that host shootouts where his accuracy can set stages for low scores, it’s an upset that he’s never had a top 25 in nine trips to Waialae. Translation: We won’t miss him.

James Hahn … Cited an injured neck for this decision. The 41-year-old would have been a popular pick in DFS and in a few props given his overall success at Waialae (7-for-9 with a P2 in 2018).

RECAP – Sentry Tournament of Champions

POWER RANKINGS

Power Ranking Golfer Result

1 Justin Thomas T25

2 Jon Rahm Win

3 Xander Schauffele WD

4 Patrick Cantlay T16

5 Scottie Scheffler T7

6 Sungjae Im T13

7 Collin Morikawa 2nd

8 Jordan Spieth T13

9 Tom Kim T5

10 Viktor Hovland T18

11 Brian Harman T16

12 Tony Finau T7

13 Seamus Power T25

14 Keegan Bradley 34th

15 Max Homa T3

BIRTHDAYS AMONG ACTIVE MEMBERS OF THE PGA TOUR

January 10 … none

January 11 … none

January 12 … Austin Eckroat (24)

January 13 … MJ Daffue (34); Thomas Detry (30)

January 14 … Luke List (38); Kurt Kitayama (30); Hank Lebioda (29)

January 15 … none

January 16 … Jimmy Walker (44)

