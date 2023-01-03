Draws and Fades: Sentry Tournament of Champions

Greetings, gamers, and happy 2023! Join me in raising a glass that it’s your best year yet. As I settle into my 14th consecutive year in this chair, I’m optimistic that it’s going to be our best one yet.



You’ve probably already noticed that the FANTASY badging has been replaced by GOLFBET or Golfbet, both on the new app and on the website. We’ll get into that rebranding and what goes with it in time, but PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf is unaffected even though its stand-alone app was shut down after the fall portion of the season. The game remains accessible through the main PGA TOUR app and the website.

Segment 2 gets underway with this week’s Sentry Tournament of Champions. It will conclude with THE PLAYERS Championship on March 9-12. A total of 10 tournaments will be contributing. The Sentry is the last event without a cut until the last two of the FedExCup Playoffs (that ends Segment 4), so it should be a sweat-free experience for all.

If you’re new to PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf, this is a good week to ration starts for the usual suspects that populate the top of my Power Rankings . Having them available later in Segment 2 projects to be more valuable when others will be a start shorter. This influenced my roster at Kapalua and some of the advice below.

Note that the remainder of the field of 39 is slotted accordingly. It’s an annual tradition. With Sleepers on hiatus until next week’s Sony Open in Hawaii and with a small field, Draws and Fades assumes a different role for the tournament.

While PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf continues, PGA TOUR Pick ‘Em Live is no more. That weekly game concluded at The RSM Classic. As has been the case for over 10 years now, games come and go, so keep an eye out for new playing opportunities. No doubt that I’ll be promoting everything and anything when moments present themselves.

With the end of Pick ‘Em Preview, my long-term partner and pal, Mike Glasscott, won’t be making fun of me anymore, but he’ll continue to contribute his must-read research and analysis in Horses for Courses and Statistically Speaking . Your opposition shouldn’t be the only one benefiting.

As always, feel free to connect with Glass and me on Twitter.

Thanks as always for your loyalty!

REST OF THE FIELD

16. Adam Scott (-250 for a Top 20) … Although Scott Stallings recently experienced a case of mistaken identity (see below), the Aussie could draw even if the general public was polled on which Adam Scott is more famous, him or the actor. However, because the version that has our attention at Kapalua is a former winner of the Masters (2013), not only is his invitation to return never in doubt, but the physical copy likely will find the right address. At 42, he’s the elder statesman in the field but he’s among the throng who entered the holiday break with a smile after a runner-up finish at his national open a month ago. Finished T21 in his last trip to Maui in 2021, so he’s also been tested by the renovation in similar winds to this week’s forecast.

17. Sam Burns (-350 for a Top 20) … Given that he’s just inside the circle of trust for all gamers, the objective isn’t whether to lean into him, it’s when and where. He’s still on the rise in the deepest fields, so those could be a trap in the context of your expectations. If not convinced, conduct that exercise when those variables are aligned. Meanwhile, a top-half showing in his second go at Kapalua (T19, 2022) is fair.

18. Corey Conners (-225 for a Top 20) … While frustrating when he looks so attractive as an outright, he presents as a consistent threat for this bet no matter the field size, but especially with only 39 in play at Kapalua. Multiple the units and build the 2023 bankroll early.

19. Aaron Wise (-225 for a Top 20) … First trip since pre-renovation (T27, 2019), but he’s been a machine for 10 months. Still only 26 years of age, so he’s fulfilling the hype with which he splashed five years ago. Solid DFS complement this week, too.

20. Scott Stallings (+100 for a Top 20) … There shouldn’t have been any doubt that he had qualified for the Masters for the first time since 2014 – Augusta National Golf Club confirmed his eligibility on Dec. 20 – but there was an entertaining twist to his physical invitation. It wasn’t lost in the mail per se, but it was sent to the wrong guy with the same name . As it concerns the better-known Scott Stallings at Kapalua, he hasn’t qualified for eight years, so the 37-year-old likely won’t have much course knowledge on which to rely, but that’s just fine. His form was dynamite in the second half of 2022, so this is an easy endorsement.

21. J.J. Spaun (+110 for a Top 20) … Provided he can sustain the form with which he closed out 2022, this bet is but a gimme, even in his first appearance. In his prime at 32 and so balanced throughout his bag, there are layers of appreciation baked into the reasoning for a higher expectation.

22. Sahith Theegala (-200 for a Top 20) … Although he’s still chasing his breakthrough title, he’s has made quick work of his opportunities, thus his eligibility to slot alongside fellow members this week. He’s cited the “free roll” before, but if this isn’t exactly that even more so, then nothing is. Already off to a fast start this season and should thoroughly enjoy his first test at Kapalua.

23. Cameron Young … The only other PGA TOUR non-winner in the field can do no wrong, so everyone wants to be on board for the coronation. Not only is that always a tall task, but it’s been 15 years since Daniel Chopra was the most recent debutant at Kapalua to prevail.

24. J.T. Poston … Given that his only prior appearance was governed by strong winds in 2020, he may need to convince himself that Kapalua isn’t as tough. After all, he scored just 7-under and still managed a T11. Last year, 7-under meant last place among 38 in the field. He ended 2022 entirely better than how he started due to improved putting, but the simple of it is that he’s achieved a balance over time. Sneaky fit.

25. Sepp Straka … Suffice it to say that 2022 was a breakout year for the 29-year-old from Austria. If you haven’t reset your expectations, you’re late. Along the spectrum of talent, his is among the most explosive. Leverage it often.

26. Tom Hoge … Along with his partner, Sahith Theegala, they are among the most recent winners, albeit at the unofficial, 12-team QBE Shootout within a month ago. Getting the juices going again can’t hurt for Hoge, especially since he ended the official fall by going 0-for-2 after flying out of the gates. First and foremost, he’s a scorer, so that plays into what matters most at Kapalua. Throttle back the hope given that this is his first look at the track.

27. Matt Fitzpatrick … Since he’s more of a force when par is a good score, I’d prefer for him to have experience at Kapalua before defaulting an endorsement. The baseline value here is for full-season investors who were hoping that he’d commit and put points on the board, but he’ll be more valuable later in Segment 2 of PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf.

28. Will Zalatoris … It’s been so long since he’s competed that the last tournament that he completed was his victory in the first leg of the 2022 FedExCup Playoffs. A pair of herniated discs have forced the 26-year-old to press the pause button since the third round of the BMW Championship. While we trust that he’s healthy, we also must respect the rust, but it’s not like he didn’t capitalize on the unintentional break. He got married in December.

29. Trey Mullinax … If he’s still feeling pressure to perform, the results state otherwise. You never know how a breakthrough winner will respond after the career achievement, but you don’t have to worry about him. Since picking off the victory at the Barbasol Championship in July (to clinch his Kapalua debut), he’s added a pair of top-fives and a T12. He also parlayed the win into a T21 in his first Open Championship the following week, and at St. Andrews no less.

30. K.H. Lee … After opening with 1-under 72 in his debut last year, he went lower in every subsequent round but still settled for a T33. Fine. It’s history. It’s also valuable experience. No longer a surprise, the 31-year-old has earned our trust as a next-tier contributor in every format. It’s evident that he’s comfortable in the climb.

31. Mackenzie Hughes … His surge to start this season was highlighted by victory in Mississippi, so he’s playing on house FedExCup points for the duration. Currently third overall. There’s much more of the unquantifiable contributing to his performances in any given time frame, so the wise move never is to bet against him. It’s also insurance to support what might feel like a reach. Given the momentum upon arrival for his third start at Kapalua, it’s not a reach at all.

32. Russell Henley … With PGA TOUR titles in four different seasons, he’s no stranger to winning or Kapalua, but his victory at Mayakoba just two months ago was a surprise in the context of how he’s authored most of his success. Typically streaky, he was the opposite. Then, in line with this “burst of inconsistency,” he missed the cut in Houston the following week to conclude his fall commitments. He presents as an aggressive consideration in props for a top finish and in matchups. He’s finished all over the board in this tournament and hasn’t seen the renovation until now.

33. Billy Horschel … For a pro whose talent plays up on tougher tracks, it only makes sense that’s what he prefers, but it’s also a shame that he wasn’t here in 2020 when the winds were a-blowin’. Experience is invaluable no matter the challenge and he pretty much kept the pedal down throughout 2022, but we should pump the brakes while approaching the window. Scores promise to be deeply red.

34. Hideki Matsuyama … He reached the TOUR Championship despite a myriad of maladies, and then limped off the fall with a recurring injury in his neck that forced a R3 withdrawal in Houston. Given all of the considerations this week, he presents arguably most effective as a ploy in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf and DFS because he’ll contribute four rounds … we hope.

35. Chez Reavie … Distance off the tee isn’t a prerequisite for success, but he’d probably benefit with a cut line, anyway. It can be a heavy lift for a bunter to go toe-to-toe for four rounds against, well, everyone. That said, the 41-year-old still has a way of surprising us and not long after a spirited run in his late 30s, so be careful not to dismiss outright for reasons that otherwise would rule him out on long tracks.

36. Luke List … This will be a treat to watch. Just days from his 38th birthday (on Jan. 14), he’s making his debut at Kapalua. He has power and precision on approach, also for days, so he might need to lead the field in proximity to the hole to take pressure off his putting and sniff the leaderboard. Shootouts are not his thing and there isn’t a comp for him on a track like this. Enjoy the show!

37. Adam Svensson … The last qualifier via his breakthrough victory at The RSM Classic may not have returned to earth just yet. While it’s a goal for all, this week’s appearance also is an unexpected bonus, so use it as the first lesson for how he adjusts to a career never having to worry about membership.

38. Chad Ramey … He was the only winner (Corales) among all natural rookies in 2021-22, but his body of work overall wasn’t strong enough for him to be a nominee for Rookie of the Year . Still, there are few perks better than the promise of four rounds, a hefty payday and free FedExCup points at Kapalua to open the year. And hey, given that he also placed T5 in Puerto Rico last season, his knack for golfing his ball on a tropical island could be the reignition he needs.

39. Ryan Brehm … As the winner of the Puerto Rico Open with a chip and a chair via a medical extension, he was one of the stories of 2022, but he’s failed to perform more magic since. Already 0-for-7 this season and he’s failed to cash in nine straight, so at least the drought will end in his debut at Kapalua.

Odds sourced on Tuesday, January 3rd at 6 p.m. ET. For live odds visit betmgm.

NOTABLE WDs

Rory McIlroy … Burning his allotted DNP among the series of designated events. This is the 12th time that he’s been eligible for the Sentry but he’s competed only once (T4, 2019).

RECAP – THE RSM CLASSIC

POWER RANKINGS

Power Ranking Golfer Result

1 Tony Finau DNP

2 Seamus Power T5

3 Mackenzie Hughes MC

4 Brian Harman T2

5 Tom Hoge MC

6 Keith Mitchell T39

7 Jason Day MC

8 Kevin Kisner T29

9 Joel Dahmen T5

10 Justin Rose T29

11 Denny McCarthy T46

12 Patrick Rodgers T10

13 Aaron Rai MC

14 J.J. Spaun T15

15 Alex Smalley T5

Wild Card Webb Simpson MC

SLEEPERS

Golfer (Bet, if applicable) Result

John Huh (+400 for a Top 20) MC

Zach Johnson (+400 for a Top 20) MC

Akshay Bhatia 45th

Chris Gotterup T35

Andrew Novak MC

GOLFBET

Bet: Seamus Power – Top 10 (+300)

Result: T5

RECAP – HERO WORLD CHALLENGE

POWER RANKINGS

Power Ranking Golfer Result

1 Jon Rahm T8

2 Scottie Scheffler 2nd

3 Tony Finau 7th

4 Viktor Hovland Win

5 Justin Thomas 5th

6 Tommy Fleetwood 20th

7 Jordan Spieth 15th

8 Matt Fitzpatrick T13

9 Xander Schauffele 4th

10 Shane Lowry 18th

11 Tom Kim T10

12 Collin Morikawa 6th

13 Sungjae Im T8

14 Corey Conners 16th

15 Sam Burns 12th

16 Kevin Kisner 19th

17 Max Homa 17th

18 Billy Horschel T13

19 Cameron Young 3rd

20 Sepp Straka T10

GOLFBET

Bet: Tommy Fleetwood (+108) over Sungjae Im

Result: Fleetwood (20th) < Im (T8)

RECAP – QBE SHOOTOUT

POWER RANKINGS

Power Ranking Team Result

1 Harris English & Matt Kuchar 3rd

2 Jason Day & Billy Horschel T10

3 Brian Harman & Sepp Straka T8

4 Steve Stricker & Cameron Young 7th

5 Tom Hoge & Sahith Theegala Win

6 Keith Mitchell & J.J. Spaun 12th

7 Max Homa & Kevin Kisner 4th

8 Trey Mullinax & Scott Stallings T5

9 Nelly Korda & Denny McCarthy T5

10 Maverick McNealy & Lexi Thompson T10

11 Corey Conners & K.H. Lee T8

12 Charley Hoffman & Ryan Palmer 2nd

