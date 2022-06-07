Draws and Fades: RBC Canadian Open

If you play PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf and you’ve learned that you’re probably too cautious for your own good, Segment 4 is for you!

With 12 tournaments contributing to the last leg of the fantasy game’s season, it’s the longest and most challenging to navigate. In a phrase, when you win your league, you’ll most definitely feel it.

You can’t play Segment 4 like you did the first three. Because the last three tournaments of the Segment (and season, naturally) are FedExCup Playoffs events, FedExCup points are quadrupled. This means that our bonus points are as well. Instead of 50 bonus points for a victory in a standard tournament, you get 200. Instead of 30 bonus points for second place, you get 120. And so on.

No matter your current position, begin Segment 4 by slow-playing the RBC Canadian Open. Practice by stowing a heavyweight like Scottie Scheffler or Justin Thomas on your bench, but because both are shoe-ins for the TOUR Championship, consider holstering unless either is in contention entering the final round. Yes, if only three others on your team make the cut, it could prove to be more valuable to absorb zeroes in the third and final rounds.

Resist the urge because it’s an unfamiliar strategy. If you need incentive, remember that negative point values are possible in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. If you don’t think that you have the willpower, then don’t roster the guys for whom you definitely want starts remaining in the Playoffs.

Meanwhile, if you missed it, Qualifiers is updated through Final Qualifying for the U.S. Open.

POWER RANKINGS WILD CARD

Chris Kirk (+140 for a Top 20) … He’s been a popular piece since the Florida Swing, but don’t let that stop ya. Strong fit with strong form upon arrival. He’s done nothing to suggest that he won’t fulfill this endorsement.

DRAWS

Sahith Theegala (+200 for a Top 20) … Leads all PGA TOUR rookies with 18 cuts made, and he’s scattered four top 10s, so the learning curve has had nothing on the 24-year-old Californian. His game already has transcended styles of tracks, a characteristic firmly attached to Tony Finau to whom Theegala often is comped. Still, in betting considerations, lower the expectation to a top 30 where you can find it.

Justin Rose (+180 for a Top 20) … If he didn’t miss the cut at Colonial, he probably would’ve landed in the Power Rankings. Confidence remains elevated, however, because he’s been strong enough in lighter fields. He’s still executing at a high level to warrant a play in every format.

Jhonattan Vegas (+190 for a Top 20) … The winner at Glen Abbey in 2016 and 2017 is angling hard at qualifying for the Presidents Cup. The Venezuelan currently is 20th on the points list among internationals. He’s always had the length off the tee when necessary, but his ball-striking overall is a model for what St. George’s requires.

Rasmus Højgaard

Mark Hubbard

Keith Mitchell

Patrick Rodgers

Odds sourced on Tuesday, June 7th at 6 p.m. ET.

FADES

Mackenzie Hughes … Since I included one Canadian in Sleepers , it’s only responsible to circle another not to play well. Since a torrid fall, he’s misfired much more than he’s connected. And while his short game and putting is still among the TOUR’s best, his tee-to-green game is lackluster.

Charley Hoffman … Since November, he’s 3-for-13 and without a top-65 finish.

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Cameron Champ

Scott Piercy

Danny Willett

RETURNING TO COMPETITION

J.J. Spaun … Walked off Colonial during his second round two weeks ago with a sore back. Since his breakthrough victory at TPC San Antonio two months ago, he’s just 2-for-5 with one top-35 finish, but he’s a terrific fit for St. George’s, so consider strongly in DFS.

Jonas Blixt … This marks the penultimate start on his Major Medical Extension . He’s been in a slump since resuming his career after missing the entire 2019-20 season, and he hasn’t played since an illness knocked him out of the AT&T Byron Nelson during the second round four weeks ago, but he just medaled at Final Qualifying for the U.S. Open in nearby Milton, Ontario.

NOTABLES WDs

Patrick Reed … He hadn’t rested since a T34 at the PGA Championship, so this gives him a blow before the U.S. Open. What’s more, it was more surprising that he committed in the first place. He hasn’t competed in the week before a major since May of 2019.

Luke List and Adam Schenk … Among the swath of U.S. Open qualifiers this week. List snuck into the top 60 of the Official World Golf Ranking (at 59th), while Schenk was among 13 who survived the 36-hole race in Columbus, Ohio.

Pat Perez … Delivered on the top-40 recommendation last week with a T26. He’s been humming along since a T6 at Torrey Pines and sits 97th in the FedExCup.

Chez Reavie … He was the first of the early WDs, and it’s a shame because not only is a former winner of the RBC Canadian Open (at Glen Abbey in 2008), he’s also a nice fit off the tee for St. George’s. Currently 104th in the FedExCup.

Taylor Pendrith … Had hoped to be back for his national open, but he’s moved his target to the Travelers Championship. Hasn’t played since a T13 at THE PLAYERS Championship due to a fractured rib. Currently 99th in the FedExCup.

Jared Wolfe … His rookie season hasn’t gone as hoped. Just 5-for-17 without a top 25 and 207th in the FedExCup.

Kevin Chappell, Fabián Gómez and D.J. Trahan … Each is committed to the Korn Ferry Tour’s BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.

RECAP – MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT PRESENTED BY WORKDAY

POWER RANKINGS

Power Ranking Golfer Result

1 Jon Rahm T10

2 Rory McIlroy T18

3 Patrick Cantlay T3

4 Matt Fitzpatrick MC

5 Shane Lowry T32

6 Jordan Spieth T18

7 Xander Schauffele T18

8 Collin Morikawa MC

9 Hideki Matsuyama DQ

10 Cameron Young T60

11 Max Homa T5

12 Will Zalatoris T5

13 Patrick Reed T53

14 Davis Riley T13

15 Viktor Hovland T51

Wild Card Mito Pereira T13

SLEEPERS

Golfer (Bet) Result

Lanto Griffin (+500 for a Top 20) T51

Alex Noren (+275 for a Top 20) MC

C.T. Pan (+333 for a Top 20) T53

Pat Perez (+400 for a Top 20) T26

Danny Willett (+650 for a Top 20) MC

GOLFBET

Bet: Cameron Smith to miss the cut – +350

Result: T13

