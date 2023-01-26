McIlroy recovers from slow start while Pieters leads in Dubai

DUBAI -- Top-ranked Rory McIlroy was mounting a recovery from a slow start to the Dubai Desert Classic when play was suspended with only 11 players managing to finish their weather-affected first rounds on Thursday.

The start of the DP World Tour event was delayed by more than six hours after heavy overnight rain left the course unplayable at Emirates Golf Club. McIlroy got in 15 holes before the siren sounded to suspend play because of fading light.

After opening with two bogeys in his first six holes, McIlroy, playing his first event of 2023, made three birdies in a four-hole span and was two-under par. He had to leave the course just as he was lining up a birdie putt from inside four feet on No. 7, his 16th hole.

McIlroy was three shots behind Thomas Pieters, who was leading at five-under after 15 holes.

Three English players, Matthew Jordan, Daniel Gavins and Oliver Wilson, held the clubhouse lead after shooting rounds of four-under 68.