Horses for Courses: Puerto Rico Open

Recent Winners and Notables

2020: Viktor Hovland (-20, 268; Not Entered)

Rookie won by a shot in only his 17th TOUR start. ... Led by two after 54 holes (-18). ... Shared the 36-hole lead with three others (-10). ... Won with a triple bogey on the card Sunday. ... Missed tying Chesson Hadley's (not entered) tournament record by a shot. ... Fourth first-time winner in the last six. ... Fourth rookie winner in the last 10. ... Youngest winner at 22 years of age. ... One top 25 in his previous four events entering (T23). ... First time playing event. ... Won on Paspalum at Mayakoba in December of 2020.

Notables:

Veteran Josh Teater (2nd) missed a playoff by a shot; led the field in GIR for his best TOUR finish. ... Emiliano Grillo (T3) couldn't capitalize on his first 36-hole co-lead on TOUR. ... Sam Ryder (T3) posted 65 in Round 2 but still finished four back of Teater. ... Ted Potter, Jr., (T6) added another windy top 10 to his resume. ... Joseph Bramlett (T9) was T6 GIR and only made four bogeys. ... Rob Oppenheim (T9) joined Teater as the only two players in the top 10 with all four rounds in the 60s. ... Wes Roach (T9) finished T3 GIR. ... Vincent Whaley (T9) closed with 65, second best round on Sunday. ... Jhonattan Vegas (T9) circled 11 birdies in the final round to post the new course record of 62. ... Defending champ Martin Trainer MC. ... Only three rounds ABOVE par were posted by the top 26 players. ... 2-under advanced to the weekend. ... 36 bogey-free rounds for the week as the weather was PERFECT.

2019: Martin Trainer (-15, 273)

Picked up his first win on TOUR in just his 11th start. ... Won by three after trailing by two entering the final round. ... Closed with 67, second best round on Sunday, and matched his lowest for the week. ... Third first time winner in the last five. ... Third rookie winner in the last nine. ... Led the field in birdies (23). ... T28 Pebble Beach was his previous best finish.

Notables:

Aaron Baddeley (T2) couldn't hold the 54-hole lead but picked up his second top 10 in two starts here. ... Roger Sloan (T2) racked up his best finish on TOUR. ... Johnson Wagner (T2) was the only player to post all four rounds in the 60s. ... Shawn Stefani (T6) closed with 65 and tied the low round of the week. ... 2013 winner Scott Brown (T10) picked up his fifth top 10 paycheck in eight starts. ... JJ Henry (T10) had a piece of the course record before last year and has posted plenty of low ones on this track. ... First tournament back after Hurricane Maria. ... Andres Romero (T25) led after the first round for the second time in five events here (2013) with a bogey-free 66. ... DJ Trahan (T16) was one of three who shared the 36-hole lead on 8-under. ... No previous winner has repeated as 2017 winner DA Points cashed T42. ... Cut was 1-over 145. ... Course rated the 15th most difficult of 48 used on TOUR in 2019 #WINDY. ... Just 20 bogey-free rounds on the week.

2017: DA Points (-20, 268)

40-year old veteran cashed his third win on TOUR. ... Missed tying the course record by a shot. ... Opened with five consecutive birdies in Round 4. ... Posted 66 on Sunday to defeat Bryson DeChambeau (not entered) by two strokes. ... Missed only EIGHT GIR for the week! ... Sat one back after 18 after 64. ... Tied with DeChambeau thru 36 (-11). ... Trailed by one after 54. ... Won his fourth appearance. ... Rolled in on the back of T66-MC-T39.

Notables:

Peter Uihlein (T5) picked up his second top 10 here. ... JJ Henry (T8) tied the course record for the third time during the tournament with 63 on Sunday. ... Mark Anderson (T10) posted all four rounds in the 60s. ... Native son Rafael Campos (T10) backed up his T8 from 2016. ... Tim Wilkinson (T17) carded 63 in Round 2. ... Only five rounds over par from the top 29 players. ... Played the fifth easiest course on TOUR of the 50 used in 2017 (no wind). ... Needed 3-under to play the weekend. ... Only four total rounds over par from the top 30 finishers. ... Last time played in late March, as the event moved to February in 2019.

