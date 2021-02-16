Horses for Courses: The Genesis Invitational

Recent Winners and Notables

2020: Adam Scott (-11, 273)

Posted 69 to break a three way tie after 54 holes to win for the second time at Riviera. ... Only player to post double digits under par. ... Won in 2005 after the tournament was abandoned after 36 holes due to weather (unofficial win). ... Posted a double bogey in the final round and still won. ... Matched his career best at Riviera with 64 on Friday. ... Becomes the fourth leader/co-leader in the last five to win after 54. ... Fifth consecutive winner T7 or better GIR. ... ... Picks up his sixth top 10 in 12 starts here. ... Only second international winner of the decade. ... Won the Australian PGA in his previous start seven weeks prior.

Notables:

Co-54 hole leader Matt Kuchar (T2) led by three after opening with 64 and led by two after 36. ... Sung Kang (T2) posted all four rounds at 70 or better for his second top 10 in five years. ... Joel Dahmen (T5) shot 66 in Round 3. ... Bryson DeChambeau (T5) cashed his best finish in three trips and first top 10. ... Max Homa (T5) never posted anything lower than 69 before his 65 in Round 3. ... Making the cut on the number, Hideki Matsuyama (T5) rallied with 64-69 to close. ... Co-54 hole leader Rory McIlroy (T5) stumbled home with 73. ... Dustin Johnson (T10) picked up his ninth top 10 from 11 paydays. ... Talor Gooch (T10) matched the round of the day on Saturday with 64. ... Cut was 1-over. ... Only eight bogey-free rounds on the week. ... Weather was mid-60s and sunny.

2019: JB Holmes (-14, 270)

Made up a four-shot deficit to defeat Justin Thomas by a shot. ... Extended the streak to six consecutive winners in their 30s here. ... Opened with 63 (preferred lies Round 1), co-low round of the week, co-lowest opening round ever. ... Has 10 rounds of 67 or better here career; only Dustin Johnson has more. ... Entered the week No. 202 in Strokes-Gained: Putting; led the field. ... Only winner of the last six to finish outside the top five in Strokes-Gained: Tee to Green (T11). ... Second time he led after the first round here (2011, T12). ... Entered the week with one top 10 in seven starts on the season. ... Won in his 12th start at Riviera. ... Picked up his fifth win on TOUR.

Notables:

Justin Thomas (2nd), who led after 36 and 54 holes, finished one back after four putting and three putting twice in the final round. ... Si Woo Kim (3rd) cashed for the first time in four starts and posted the low round on Sunday, 66. ... Marc Leishman (T4) racked up his second top five in four years in between two MCs. ... Rory McIlroy (T4) and his 63 in Round 2 accounted for his first top 10 in three visits. ... Charles Howell III (6th) collected his first top 10 since his 2007 victory. ... Adam Scott (T7) began the final round tied with Holmes on 13-under, shot 76. ... Michael Thompson (T7) opened 69-64. ... Jon Rahm (T9) posted all four rounds of 71 or better on his debut. ... Defending champ Bubba Watson (T15) has never cashed outside T17. ... Cut was Even. ... Final time field of 144. ... 15 bogey free rounds. ... Weather affected Rounds 1 and 2, pushing Round 3 to 3pm on Saturday.

2018: Bubba Watson (-12, 272)

Picks up his third win at Riviera in the last five years. ... Joins Arnold Palmer and Sam Snead as three time winners. ... Closed 65-69 to win by two. ... Closed 67-68 in 2016. ... Closed bogey free 64-64 in 2014. ... Only winner from 2016 to 2020 to finish outside the top 10 in Driving Distance (all drives). ... Continues the streak of winners inside the top 10 of Bogey Avoidance. ... Entered the week MC-T40-T36. ... Won in his eighth attempt in 2014.

Notables:

Tony Finau (T2) opened with 66 in this edition and the 2019 event. ... Kevin Na (T2) has four top 10s from 10 paydays. ... Patrick Cantlay (T4) co-led with Finau after 18, led after 36 and played the final group with Watson. ... Adam Hadwin (T6) closed 66-66 after making it on the number. ... Cameron Smith (T6) posted 65 on Saturday for his only top 25 here. ... Martin Laird (T9) hit the top 10 for the second consecutive year and top 11 for the third straight visit. ... Xander Schauffele (T9) posted all four rounds at par or better on his debut. ... Jordan Spieth (T9) picked up his second top 10 in his last four here. ... Justin Thomas (T9) included his eighth consecutive rounds at par or better. ... Dustin Johnson (T16) posted 64 in Round 3, lowest of the week. ... Cut was 2-over. ...

Key stat leaders

Top golfers in each statistic on the 2019-2020 PGA TOUR are listed only if they are scheduled to compete this week.

* - Top 10 finish here since 2016

Strokes-Gained: Tee to Green

1 *Justin Thomas

2 *Hideki Matsuyama

3 *Jon Rahm

4 Sergio Garcia

5 Collin Morikawa

6 *Rory McIlroy

7 *Xander Schauffele

8 Harold Varner III

9 *Dustin Johnson

10 Scottie Scheffler

11 *Tony Finau

12 *Patrick Cantlay

14 Russell Henley

16 Corey Conners

19 *Bryson DeChambeau

20 Viktor Hovland

22 Luke List

23 Joaquin Niemann

24 Emiliano Grillo

25 *Cameron Tringale



Bogey Avoidance

2 *Jon Rahm

4 *Xander Schauffele

5 Russell Henley

7 *Bryson DeChambeau

8 *Justin Thomas

9 *Cameron Tringale

11 Russell Knox

12 Abraham Ancer

17 Brian Harman

21 *Hideki Matsuyama

22 Pat Perez

23 Brendon Todd

24 *Adam Scott

25 Matthew NeSmith



Greens in Regulation Golfer

1 Jim Furyk

2 Kyle Stanley

5 Russell Henley

6 Corey Conners

7 Emiliano Grillo

10 *Xander Schauffele

12 Doc Redman

13 Henrik Norlander

15 Harold Varner III

16 Pat Perez

16 *Martin Laird

18 *Jon Rahm

22 Matthew NeSmith

23 Russell Knox

26 Bo Hoag

28 *Cameron Tringale

