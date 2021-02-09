  • CONFIDENCE FACTOR

    Horses for Courses: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

  • Phil Mickelson is tied for the most wins in tournament history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. (Donald Miralle/Getty Images) Phil Mickelson is tied for the most wins in tournament history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. (Donald Miralle/Getty Images)