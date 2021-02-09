Horses for Courses: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Recent Winners and Notables

2020: Nick Taylor (-19)

Won by four shots for his second victory on TOUR. ... Just the fourth international winner in history. ... 10th wire-to-wire winner but first since Phil Mickelson (2005). ... First 54-hole lead or co-lead on TOUR. ... Chipped in twice, once for eagle, once for birdie in the final round. ... Joins the last three champs in winning by three or more shots. ... Only one of three players to start at No. 1 tee and post a score under-par (70) in the final round. ... Posted 11-under aggregate on Pebble Beach/Spyglass; tied with Streelman for low total for the week. ... Becomes sixth consecutive winner in the top 10 GIR (T3). ... Won in his sixth try... Only one top 10 in his previous seven TOUR events entering the week.

Notables:

Kevin Streelman (2nd) led the field in Strokes-Gained at Pebble Beach as he picked up his third consecutive top 10 finish. ... 5-time and defending champion Phil Mickelson (3rd) played his final 12 holes in 5-over par after beginning the final round one behind. ... Jason Day (4th) signed for his fifth T5 or better in his last six visits. ... Daniel Berger (T5) picked up his second top 10 payday in as many visits. ... Matt Jones (T5) has cashed T11 or better in three of his last six but this was the best of the bunch. ... Maverick McNealy (T5) posted a bogey-free 68 to close, the only bogey-free round of the day. ... 2017 winner Jordan Spieth (T9) posted the low round of Sunday (67) to hit the top 10 for the fourth time in eight visits. ... Patrick Cantlay (T11) opened with 66 at Spyglass but played Pebble Beach 1-over on the weekend. ... Day and Chris Baker (T38) posted 64 on Pebble Beach in Round 2.

2019: Phil Mickelson (-19)

Won for the fifth time, tying Mark O'Meara for most in tournament history. ... 14th win in California ties Tiger Woods for the most in TOUR history. ... Trailed Paul Casey by three shots after 54 holes yet won by three. ... Oldest winner in event history at 48. ... 15th straight winner from USA. ... Played his final two rounds at Pebble Beach (-9) after 68 at Spyglass Hill. ... Fourth winner in five to be first or second in Par-Breakers. ... Fifth consecutive winner to finish in the top 2 Par-4 Scoring. ... Nearly won at The American Express (T2) but MC previous week at WMPO. ... Played Saudi Arabia (T3) before 2020 solo third.

Notables:

Paul Casey (2nd) shared the 36 hole lead with Mickelson and led by three after 54 as he picked up his second consecutive top 10. ... Scott Stallings (3rd) joined Mickelson on 13-under for the three non-MPCC rounds. ... Jason Day (T4) was 7-under aggregate. ... Si Woo Kim (T4) opened with 66 at Pebble and posted 13-under, not including MPCC. ... Kevin Streelman (T7) matched Mickelson with 65 on Sunday. ... Max Homa (T10) closed 68-67 Spyglass/Pebble for his first top 10 at the event. ... Michael Thompson (T10) posted a bogey-free 66 Sunday. ... Due to inclement weather, Lift, Clean and Replace were used all four rounds. ... Consecutive left handed winners.

2018: Ted Potter (-17)

Began the final round in the final group with Dustin Johnson (not entered) and beat him by three shots. ... Played in the final group after 62 at MPCC in Round 3. ... Led the field in Par-Breakers and Birdies (24). ... Last five winners from 2016-2021 have hit the top five in Putting: Birdie-or-Better Percentage. ... Sat T1 after 36 holes here in 2013 before finishing T16. ... Entered the week off 75-74-82 finish at Torrey Pines South. ... Won in his fourth attempt. ... Second win on TOUR.

Notables:

Jason Day (T2) claimed his best finish to this day. ... Phil Mickelson (T2) closed with 67. ... Chez Reavie (T2) went on to finish third in the U.S. Open in 2019 and co-led the field in Strokes-Gained: Total at Pebble Beach. ... Kevin Streelman (6th) posted the best non MPCC aggregate by two shots on 11-under. ... Scott Stallings (7th) stormed home with bogey-free 66 to post 9-under on the three courses in use for 2021. ... Paul Casey (T8) also signed for 9-under, co-second-best aggregate. ... Kevin Chappell (T8) co-led Strokes-Gained: Total at Pebble Beach. ... 2014 winner Jimmy Walker (T8) has MC the last two editions. ... Defending champ Jordan Spieth cashed T20. ... First round leader and co-36 hole leader Beau Hossler (T43) opened with 65 at Pebble Beach. ... Weather was perfect.

Key stat leaders

Top golfers in each statistic on the 2019-2020 PGA TOUR are listed only if they are scheduled to compete this week.

* - Top 25 finish here since 2016