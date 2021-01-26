-
Horses for Courses: Farmers Insurance Open
January 26, 2021
By Mike Glasscott, PGATOUR.COM
- Jason Day is one to watch this week with two victories in nine visits at Torrey Pines. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Every winter since 1968 the PGA TOUR has been hosted by the famed Torrey Pines Golf Club in La Jolla, California, and this year, thankfully, isn't any different. The famed South Course will serve as annual host and will also be the venue for this season's U.S. Open in June.
Before we put the cart in front of that horse, for the second week in a row a field of 156 will navigate two courses in Rounds 1 and 2 before moving to the South Course for the final two rounds. This familiar piece of real estate has produced elite leaderboards and that shouldn't change this week with a deep field.
RELATED: Power Rankings | Expert Picks | The First Look
The South Course and its undulating Poa annua greens add even more bite than the distance tee to green. It's hardly a surprise why the USGA will return here to host its national championship again. Both courses have three inches of over-seeded (Rye) Kikuyugrass, as normal, this time of year. Tom Weiskopf's North Course redesign made its debut in 2017. With friendly bentgrass greens and four Par-5 holes, it plays the easier of the two annually. At just 7,258 yards it will play 507 yards less than the South and with less tallying on the scorecard.
The 69th edition of the Farmers Insurance Open will pay out a handsome $7.5 million purse with the winner pocketing $1.35 million and 500 FedExCup points for posting the low four rounds. It never rains in Southern California, but there is Marine Layer, blustery winds and cool temperatures that will have a say before a winner is crowned, hopefully on schedule Sunday. Hold all tickets to the end as just two winners in the last decade held the 54-hole lead and only three this century not named Tiger Woods.
Recent Event Winners Stats
South Course Only 2020 2019 2018 Marc Leishman Justin Rose Jason Day Score 15-under 21-under 10-under MOV 1 2 Playoff Cut 1-under 3-under 1-under Age 36 38 30 All Drives T36 13 1 Accuracy T58 T8 T26 GIR T14 T2 T11 Ball-Striking 34 1 4 Proximity 15 2 T22 Putting: Birdie or Better % 1 1 T3 SG: Off-the-Tee T48 13 8 SG: Approach-the-Green 5 5 59 SG: Around-the-Green 56 16 26 SG: Putting 1 28 22 SG: Tee-to-Green 16 2 28 Scrambling T4 58 T17 Bogey Avoidance T1 T7 T9 Par-3 Scoring T1 1 T40 Par-4 Scoring 2 T12 T1 Par-5 Scoring T37 T4 T10
Recent Winners and Notables
2020: Marc Leishman (-15, 273)
Shot 65 on Australia Day to make up four shots and win by one over 2017 champ Jon Rahm. ... 65 was the co-low of the week on the South Course. ... Posted 11-under on the weekend. ... Becomes the fourth consecutive international winner, but just fifth overall in 68 events. ... At 35 he joins the club of 30 and older winners in four of the last five events. ... Second straight winner to open on the North Course, but just the third since 2010. ... Hit only 3 of 14 fairways in the final round, but found 14 of 18 GIR. ... One of only 19 rounds in the 60s on Sunday. ... Won in his 12th start (10 made cuts). ... Entered the week on a personal streak of five straight paydays including a pair of top 10s.
Notables:
54-hole leader Jon Rahm (2nd) posted 65, co-low of the week on the South, on Saturday but 70 on Sunday left him one short. ... Rory McIlroy (T3) was just one of four players to post both weekend rounds in the 60s (67-69). ... 2016 and 2012 winner Brandt Snedeker (T3) picks up another podium, his sixth and sits No. 2 on the all-time money list. ... Tom Hoge (5th) closed with 67-68 for his best finish at FIO. ... Tony Finau (T6) and Patrick Reed (T6) were the only two post all four rounds 70 or better. ... 2011 winner Bubba Watson (T6) played for the first time since 2014. ... San Diegan Charley Hoffman (T9) also posted 65 on Sunday. ... Ryan Palmer (T21) posted 62 at the North Course and led after 36 holes. ... Cameron Davis (T38) posted 65, the second lowest on the North. ... Sebastian Cappelen (T21) opened with 66 on the South Course and shared the first round lead. ... Only 20 bogey-free rounds for the week. ... Cut was 1-under. ... Rough was a bushy four inches. ... The North Course played almost two shots easier, 70.57 to 72.53.
2019: Justin Rose (-21, 267)
Picked up his 10th TOUR win in the easiest conditions at the event since 2001. ... Set the 36-hole (-15) and 54-hole (-18) tournament records. ... Missed tying the tournament record by a shot. ... Became the first winner to play the North Course in Round 1 (63) since 2010. ... Played the South Course 12-under. ... Third consecutive top 10 at event. ... Won in his ninth try. ... Closed 2018 on fire and knocked the rust off at The American Express (T34) the week prior.
Notables:
Adam Scott (2nd) picked the right season for a debut. ... Talor Gooch (T3) was the only American in the top seven. ... Hideki Matsuyama (T3) posted the only round above par in the top 12 with 73 on Saturday. ... Defending champion Jason Day (T5) was seven back. ... Rory McIlroy (T5) posted the lowest round on the North Course (65) in Round 2 in his debut. ... 2017 winner Jon Rahm (T5) opened with 62 on the North Course to lead after 18, but also posted two rounds of 72 on the South. ... Billy Horschel (8th) picked up his second top 10 in four years. ... Only Scott played the weekend better than Gary Woodland (T9). ... Only one bogey free round on the weekend. ... Cut was 3-under. ... Scoring average on the South was under par at 71.73. ... Weather was perfect.
2018: Jason Day (-10, 278)
Defeated Alex Noren and Ryan Palmer (first to be eliminated) in a six-hole playoff for his second victory at Torrey Pines. ... Won a four-man playoff in 2015. ... As is usual for the winner here, he trailed by three heading into the final round. ... Posted one of the 11 rounds (70) in the red on Sunday. ... Posted 64 in Round 2 on the North. ... Joined the group of recent winners who made hay (T1) on Par-4 holes. ... Two wins in nine visits to this point. ... T16 in 2020 is his worst payday in his last nine trips.
Notables:
Noren led by one after 54 holes. ... Palmer was paired in the final group and led thru 36 holes. ... JB Holmes (4th) posted the round of the week with 65 on Saturday. ... Keegan Bradley (5th) backed up his T4 from 2017. ... Tony Finau (T6) opened with 65 on the North to lead after 18 and was 9-under after 36. ... Charles Howell III (T6) has never missed the cut here and posted 69 on Sunday, the co-low round of the day. ... Harris English (T8) picked up his second top 10 in four starts. ... Marc Leishman (T8) raked his fourth top 10 in 10 starts. ... The light for Justin Rose (T8) finally turned on. ... Defending champ Jon Rahm (T29) was one back after 36 holes. ... Gary Woodland (T12) 66 on Saturday was only bested by Holmes. ... Hideki Matsuyama (T12) closed with 69, tying Howell for the low round Sunday. ... Third highest Sunday scoring (74.78) since 2000.
Key stat leaders
Top golfers in each statistic on the 2019-2020 PGA TOUR are listed only if they are scheduled to compete this week.
* - Top 10 finish here since 2016
** - Previous Champion
Strokes-Gained: Tee to Green
2 *Hideki Matsuayama
3 *Jon Rahm
6 *Rory McIlroy
7 Xander Schauffele
8 Harold Varner III
10 Scottie Scheffler
11 *Tony Finau
16 Corey Conners
18 *Harris English
20 Viktor Hovland
22 Luke List
24 Emiliano Grillo
25 Cameron Tringale
26 *Patrick Reed
29 *Ryan Palmer
Par-4 Scoring
4 Xander Schauffele
6 *Jon Rahm
6 *Patrick Reed
6 Scottie Scheffler
10 *Harris English
10 *Rory McIlroy
10 *Brandt Snedeker
14 Doc Redman
14 Cameron Tringale
14 *Hideki Matsuyama
14 *Tony Finau
14 Ryan Moore
21 Cameron Percy
21 *Harry Higgs
21 **Scott Stallings
21 *Joel Dahmen
21 **Kyle Stanley
21 Sungjae Im
21 Henrik Norlander
21 *Adam Scott
21 *Bubba Watson
Bogey Avoidance
2 *Jon Rahm
3 *Harris English
4 Xander Schauffele
9 Cameron Tringale
11 Russell Knox
20 Adam Schenk
21 *Hideki Matsuyama
22 *Pat Perez
24 *Adam Scott
25 Matthew NeSmith
26 *Brandt Snedeker
Horses for Courses
Player (Starts/cuts made) Top 10s Top 25 Most Recent (season) Big Finishes Top 10 last five years Marc Leishman (10/12) 5 6 WIN (2020) T2 twice; No. 6 all time money list Jon Rahm (4/4) 3 3 2nd (2020) Won on debut 2017; T5 2019 Brandt Snedeker (12/14) 8 9 T3 (2020) Two wins (2016, 2012), Two seconds, Two thirds Rory McIlroy (2/2) 2 2 T3 (2020) 68.75 scoring avg. Tom Hoge (2/5) 1 2 5 (2020) T12 2018; 10-under on SC last year Bubba Watson (8/9) 4 6 T6 (2020) 2011 winner; 11-under on SC last year Tony Finau (6/6) 3 6 T6 (2020) T6 2018; T4 2017; worst finish is T24 Patrick Reed (5/5) 1 3 T6 (2020) T13 2019, T23 2018 Charley Hoffman (13/23) 3 4 T9 (2020) T7 2014; 65 Sunday last year Patrick Rodgers (2/5) 2 2 T9 (2020) T4 2017 Beau Hossler (4/4) 1 1 T9 (2020) 68 on Sunday on SC; 66 Rd NC Max Homa (1/4) 1 1 T9 (2020) First two rounds in the 60s last year Harry Higgs (1/1) 1 1 T9 (2020) All four rounds par or better Justin Rose (7/11) 3 5 Win (2019) T8, T4 two years before; MC in defense Adam Scott (1/1) 1 1 2nd (2019) Debut Talor Gooch (3/3) 1 1 T3 (2019) 11 of 12 rounds are 72 or better Hideki Matsuyama (5/7) 1 3 T3 (2019) 4 straight but T45 2020 Jason Day (8/11) 5 6 T5 (2019) 2015, 2018 winner; No. 3 money list Billy Horschel (7/10) 2 3 8 (2019) T8 2016; cashed 5 straight thru last year Gary Woodland (10/11) 2 5 T9 (2019) Streak of 10 straight and 4 T20 or better busted 2020 Cameron Smith (4/6) 1 2 T9 (2019) 65 Sunday; T20 is next best but 4 straight Scott Brown (3/7) 1 1 T9 (2019) T41 and T49 other two Joel Dahmen (2/3) 1 1 T9 (2019) T55 2020 Alex Noren (2/2) 1 1 P2 (2018) 2018 #1 GIR; MC 2019 Ryan Palmer (5/7) 1 3 P2 (2018) T13 2019; T21 2020 JB Holmes (11/15) 3 5 4 (2018) T6 2016; 2nd 2015 Keegan Bradley (8/10) 2 6 5 (2018) T4 2017; cashed 4 straight Charles Howell III (17/17) 8 12 T6 (2018) 5 straight events of T20 or better Harris English (7/8) 2 3 T8 (2018) T2 2015; T71-MC last two CT Pan (3/4) 1 1 T2 (2017) 2017 debut; best T35 after Pat Perez (11/18) 3 6 T4 (2017) T2 2014; MC, T55 last 2; grew up on property Robert Streb (5/7) 1 3 T9 (2017) T29 or better in 4 of 5 paydays JJ Spaun (3/4) 1 2 T9 (2017) T23, T30 other two KJ Choi (10/17) 3 6 2 (2016) T2 2014; T9 2013; Turned 50 last year Kevin Streelman (5/10) 1 1 3 (2016) T29 is next best; cashed 4 of last 5 Jimmy Walker (7/13) 4 4 T4 (2016) Last top 10 in a streak of 4 John Huh (8/9) 2 3 T8 (2016) T6 2012 debut; cashed in 6 straight Martin Laird (9/12) 2 2 T8 (2016) T7 2015 ; cashed 7 of 8 Previous Champions Scott Stallings (5/9) 2 3 T2 (2015) 2014 winner; T43 is the best in last four years Nick Watney (11/16) 6 6 T7 (2015) 2009 winner; nothing better T58 last five Phil Mickelson (22/30) 10 13 2 (2011) 3 wins (last 2001); no top 10 since 2011
-
-
