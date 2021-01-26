Horses for Courses: Farmers Insurance Open

Recent Winners and Notables

2020: Marc Leishman (-15, 273)

Shot 65 on Australia Day to make up four shots and win by one over 2017 champ Jon Rahm. ... 65 was the co-low of the week on the South Course. ... Posted 11-under on the weekend. ... Becomes the fourth consecutive international winner, but just fifth overall in 68 events. ... At 35 he joins the club of 30 and older winners in four of the last five events. ... Second straight winner to open on the North Course, but just the third since 2010. ... Hit only 3 of 14 fairways in the final round, but found 14 of 18 GIR. ... One of only 19 rounds in the 60s on Sunday. ... Won in his 12th start (10 made cuts). ... Entered the week on a personal streak of five straight paydays including a pair of top 10s.

Notables:

54-hole leader Jon Rahm (2nd) posted 65, co-low of the week on the South, on Saturday but 70 on Sunday left him one short. ... Rory McIlroy (T3) was just one of four players to post both weekend rounds in the 60s (67-69). ... 2016 and 2012 winner Brandt Snedeker (T3) picks up another podium, his sixth and sits No. 2 on the all-time money list. ... Tom Hoge (5th) closed with 67-68 for his best finish at FIO. ... Tony Finau (T6) and Patrick Reed (T6) were the only two post all four rounds 70 or better. ... 2011 winner Bubba Watson (T6) played for the first time since 2014. ... San Diegan Charley Hoffman (T9) also posted 65 on Sunday. ... Ryan Palmer (T21) posted 62 at the North Course and led after 36 holes. ... Cameron Davis (T38) posted 65, the second lowest on the North. ... Sebastian Cappelen (T21) opened with 66 on the South Course and shared the first round lead. ... Only 20 bogey-free rounds for the week. ... Cut was 1-under. ... Rough was a bushy four inches. ... The North Course played almost two shots easier, 70.57 to 72.53.

2019: Justin Rose (-21, 267)

Picked up his 10th TOUR win in the easiest conditions at the event since 2001. ... Set the 36-hole (-15) and 54-hole (-18) tournament records. ... Missed tying the tournament record by a shot. ... Became the first winner to play the North Course in Round 1 (63) since 2010. ... Played the South Course 12-under. ... Third consecutive top 10 at event. ... Won in his ninth try. ... Closed 2018 on fire and knocked the rust off at The American Express (T34) the week prior.

Notables:

Adam Scott (2nd) picked the right season for a debut. ... Talor Gooch (T3) was the only American in the top seven. ... Hideki Matsuyama (T3) posted the only round above par in the top 12 with 73 on Saturday. ... Defending champion Jason Day (T5) was seven back. ... Rory McIlroy (T5) posted the lowest round on the North Course (65) in Round 2 in his debut. ... 2017 winner Jon Rahm (T5) opened with 62 on the North Course to lead after 18, but also posted two rounds of 72 on the South. ... Billy Horschel (8th) picked up his second top 10 in four years. ... Only Scott played the weekend better than Gary Woodland (T9). ... Only one bogey free round on the weekend. ... Cut was 3-under. ... Scoring average on the South was under par at 71.73. ... Weather was perfect.

2018: Jason Day (-10, 278)

Defeated Alex Noren and Ryan Palmer (first to be eliminated) in a six-hole playoff for his second victory at Torrey Pines. ... Won a four-man playoff in 2015. ... As is usual for the winner here, he trailed by three heading into the final round. ... Posted one of the 11 rounds (70) in the red on Sunday. ... Posted 64 in Round 2 on the North. ... Joined the group of recent winners who made hay (T1) on Par-4 holes. ... Two wins in nine visits to this point. ... T16 in 2020 is his worst payday in his last nine trips.

Notables:

Noren led by one after 54 holes. ... Palmer was paired in the final group and led thru 36 holes. ... JB Holmes (4th) posted the round of the week with 65 on Saturday. ... Keegan Bradley (5th) backed up his T4 from 2017. ... Tony Finau (T6) opened with 65 on the North to lead after 18 and was 9-under after 36. ... Charles Howell III (T6) has never missed the cut here and posted 69 on Sunday, the co-low round of the day. ... Harris English (T8) picked up his second top 10 in four starts. ... Marc Leishman (T8) raked his fourth top 10 in 10 starts. ... The light for Justin Rose (T8) finally turned on. ... Defending champ Jon Rahm (T29) was one back after 36 holes. ... Gary Woodland (T12) 66 on Saturday was only bested by Holmes. ... Hideki Matsuyama (T12) closed with 69, tying Howell for the low round Sunday. ... Third highest Sunday scoring (74.78) since 2000.

Key stat leaders

Top golfers in each statistic on the 2019-2020 PGA TOUR are listed only if they are scheduled to compete this week.

* - Top 10 finish here since 2016

** - Previous Champion

Strokes-Gained: Tee to Green

2 *Hideki Matsuayama

3 *Jon Rahm

6 *Rory McIlroy

7 Xander Schauffele

8 Harold Varner III

10 Scottie Scheffler

11 *Tony Finau

16 Corey Conners

18 *Harris English

20 Viktor Hovland

22 Luke List

24 Emiliano Grillo

25 Cameron Tringale

26 *Patrick Reed

29 *Ryan Palmer

Par-4 Scoring

4 Xander Schauffele

6 *Jon Rahm

6 *Patrick Reed

6 Scottie Scheffler

10 *Harris English

10 *Rory McIlroy

10 *Brandt Snedeker

14 Doc Redman

14 Cameron Tringale

14 *Hideki Matsuyama

14 *Tony Finau

14 Ryan Moore

21 Cameron Percy

21 *Harry Higgs

21 **Scott Stallings

21 *Joel Dahmen

21 **Kyle Stanley

21 Sungjae Im

21 Henrik Norlander

21 *Adam Scott

21 *Bubba Watson



Bogey Avoidance

2 *Jon Rahm

3 *Harris English

4 Xander Schauffele

9 Cameron Tringale

11 Russell Knox

20 Adam Schenk

21 *Hideki Matsuyama

22 *Pat Perez

24 *Adam Scott

25 Matthew NeSmith

26 *Brandt Snedeker