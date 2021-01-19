-
Horses for Courses: The American Express
January 19, 2021
By Mike Glasscott, PGATOUR.COM
- Andrew Landry looks to join Johnny Miller as the only player to defend the championship. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
The TOUR's return to mainland after two weeks in Hawaii suggests everything is "normal" and back on schedule for 2021.
Kinda.
The 62nd edition of The American Express in Palm Springs is anchored in its usual spot on the calendar, but will look markedly difference this time around. Gone is the first pro-am field of the season and the three course rotation that has provided the road map in the Coachella Valley since 2016. The amateur partners, crowds and La Quinta Country Club will all hopefully return in 2022, but will be sitting this edition out because of safety concerns.
The good news is the show must and will go on. The Stadium Course at PGA WEST will resume host duties as it has since being reintroduced for the 2016 edition. The Nicklaus Tournament course also holds its place and will serve as the second track used before the 36-hole cut after Round 2. The top 65 and ties return to Pete Dye's Stadium Course for the final 36 holes to determine the 62nd champion of the event.
The 2021 edition will be different as the Nicklaus Tournament track has returned to the original green sizes after a renovation. The larger targets, now pushing almost 8,000 square feet on average, will be able to have new pin placements on brand-new TifEagle Bermuda. The Stadium Course, with greens averaging only 5,000 square feet, has added 34 yards to bulk up but neither Par-72 will touch 7,200 yards. Rob Bolton has also suggested a hint of weekend weather could muck things up.
It's no secret that the featured courses in this event annually rank as some of the easiest on TOUR. The Nicklaus Tournament track was only surpassed in under-par scoring the last three years by La Quinta. Each year since 2016 the Stadium Course has also moved in this direction as it dropped from No. 16, to No. 10 and to the sixth-easiest course on TOUR after last year.
These resort courses have generous fairways, minimal rough and perfect putting surfaces and that's the formula for going low. Toss in weather that is non-existent minus sunshine and blue skies and it shouldn't be a surprise why the winning score the last five years has been almost 24-under par. The pros know it is birdies-or-better-or-bust this week and that should free up all the shots in the bag.
The first full-field event of 2021 will feature 156 players chasing down a purse of $6.7 million with $1.26 million plus 500 FedExCup points going to the winner. Andrew Landry will look to join Johnny Miller as the only players to defend the championship. Phi Mickelson will serve again as the official host.
Recent Event Winners Stats
2020 2019 2018 Andrew Landry Adam Long Jon Rahm Score -26 -26 -22 MOV 2 1 Playoff (Landry) Age 32 31 23 Accuracy T3 T12 T28 GIR T7 T41 T20 Putting: Birdie or Better % 1 5 3 Birdies 31 (1st) 24 (T11) 26 (3rd) Eagles 0 3 (T1) 1 (T6) Putting Average: 1 1 8 3 Putts: 1 1 1 (T28) Scrambling T26 T7 T21 Par-3 Scoring T23 T8 T23 Par-4 Scoring 1 T2 T5 Par-5 Scoring T3 T4 T1 Par-4 Scoring T7 2 1 Par-5 Scoring T7 T6 T3
Recent Winners and Notables
2020: Andrew Landry (-26, 262)
Fired 67 from the final pairing to win for the second time on TOUR. ... Defeated Abraham Ancer by two shots. ... Roller coaster final round as he led by six at one point and was tied (Ancer) with three holes left. ... Tied the tournament record in the new rotation. ... Avenged his 2018 playoff defeat to Jon Rahm (not entered). ... Only needed 99 putts. ... Missed seven of his previous eight cuts on TOUR entering the week. ... Won on fourth attempt.
Notables:
Ancer (2nd) closed furiously with a course-record tying 63 after 65 in Round 3 on the same track; circled 26 birdies for the week. ... Scottie Scheffler (3rd) posted 70 from the final group and was three back on debut; posted 64 at NT with a double! ... Sepp Straka (T4) signed for 66-65 on the South Course for the week. ... Sam Burns (T6) matched Ancer's 63 in the final round. ... Sebastian Cappelen (T6) would have been 11-under if LaQuinta wasn't in the rotation. ... Tom Hoge (T6) played the courses being used this year in 17-under. ... Ryan Moore (T6) was T2 GIR. ... Rickie Fowler (T10) co-led after 36 but 70-71 on the weekend stuck him in reverse. ... Sungjae Im (T10) racked up 24 birdies and an eagle after T12 2019. ... Only Ancer posted better rounds on the SC than Grayson Murray (T10) and his 66-64. ... Andrew Putnam (T10) was T4 in putts per GIR. ... Tony Finau (T14) posted the low round of the week at NT with 62. ... Charley Hoffman (T63) and Max Homa (T48) posted 63 at NT. ... Scheffler and Carlos Ortiz (T48) each carded three eagles. ... Ancer led the field with only two bogeys. ... Cut was 9-under after 54 holes.
2019: Adam Long (-26, 262)
Rookie won in just his sixth start with his TOUR card at age 31. ... Sat three back after 54 holes before winning by a shot. ... Birdie at the last wrapped up a bogey-free 65. ... Only needed 98 putts. ... Chipped in TWICE on the back nine Sunday. ... Set the tournament scoring record after the addition of the SC in 2016. ... Posted 63 on NT, low round of the week. ... Only blemishes were a double and two bogeys. ... Missed seven of eight cuts across KFT and PGATOUR entering the week.
Notables:
Phil Mickelson (T2) lipped out for 60 to open and led by two after 54 holes. ... Adam Hadwin (T2) led the field in Par-5 scoring average and hit the top six in his fourth consecutive appearance (DNS 2020). ... Talor Gooch (4th) closed with 64 on SC to add to his 65 on NT from 2018. ... JT Poston (T7) signed for 64 on NT in Round 3. ... Vaughn Taylor (T7) circled 25 birdies. ... Patrick Cantlay (T7) was T2 GIR but closed with 71. ... Sean O'Hair (T9) also had 25 circles on the card. ... Michael Thompson (T9) joined Cantlay with 71 in the final round, the only two rounds in the 70s for players in the top 10 on the week. ... Sungjae Im (T12) and Zach Johnson (T28) each posted 64 on SC. ... Roger Sloan (T12) led the field with 29 birdies. ... Cut was 9-under after 54 holes.
2018: Jon Rahm (-22, 266)
Defeated Andrew Landry in a four-hole playoff for second win on TOUR. ... Sat two back before final round 67 forced playoff. ... At 23 years 2 months became second-youngest winner behind Jack Nicklaus (23 years 0 months). ... Only fifth international winner. ... Played Par-5 holes 13-under (T1). ... Best round was 62 at LaQuinta. ... Won in second visit. ... Solo second at Sentry Tournament of Champions prior.
Notables:
Andrew Landry (P2) didn't have a bogey in his first 59 holes. ... Adam Hadwin (T3) picks up his third podium in three years. ... John Huh (T3) circled 25 birdies and posted 66 on SC, second lowest round of the week. ... Scott Piercy (T6) also had 25 birdies and a 66 on SC. ... Austin Cook (T14), behind 63 at NT to open, led after 54 holes by one but carded 75 on Sunday. ... Grayson Murray (T14) and Nick Watney (T50) shared the low round of the week on SC with 65. ... Defending champion Hudson Swafford was T29.
Key stat leaders
Top golfers in each statistic on the 2019-2020 PGA TOUR are listed only if they are scheduled to compete this week.
* - Top 10 finish here since 2016
** - Previous Champion
Par-5 Scoring Average Golfer
4 *Patrick Cantlay
6 Wyndham Clark
6 Matt Jones
10 Gary Woodland
10 Kevin Streelman
10 James Hahn
18 Alex Noren
21 Cameron Davis
21 Paul Casey
21 *Sam Burns
21 **Jhonattan Vegas
21 *Sungjae Im
21 *Scottie Scheffler
28 Mark Hubbard
28 Tony Finau
28 *Charley Hoffman
32 *Patrick Reed
32 Lanto Griffin
32 *Grayson Murray
32 Will Gordon
Strokes-Gained: Approach Golfer
3 Russell Henley
8 Cameron Tringale
9 Paul Casey
10 Gary Woodland
11 Doc Redman
13 Emiliano Grillo
16 *Brendan Steele
18 *Patrick Cantlay
20 Branden Grace
21 Tony Finau
22 Cameron Percy
23 Matthew NeSmith
24 *Jason Dufner
26 Russell Knox
27 Jimmy Walker
29 Chez Reavie
30 Chesson Hadley
31 Nick Watney
33 *Scottie Scheffler
35 *Tom Hoge
Putting: Birdie or Better Golfer
5 **Patrick Reed
11 Kristoffer Ventura
13 *Scottie Scheffler
14 Denny McCarthy
15 **Charley Hoffman
16 *Grayson Murray
17 Wyndham Clark
19 Chesson Hadley
20 Bronson Burgoon
21 Danny Lee
22 *Patrick Cantlay
25 *Rickie Fowler
28 *Sungjae Im
29 Tony Finau
30 Maverick McNealy
Horses for Courses
Player (Starts/cuts made from 2016 event) Top 10s Top 25 Most Recent (season) Notes Desert Heat Adam Hadwin (4/4) 4 4 T2 (2019) Capped a four year run of T3, 2nd and T6 Phil Mickelson (3/5) 2 3 T2 (2019) T3 2016, T21 2017; Official host Andrew Landry (3/4) 2 2 Win (2020) T28 in 2019; P2 2018 Abraham Ancer (3/4) 1 2 2 (2020) Super trend: MC, T76, T18 & 2nd Kevin Na (4/4) 1 2 T3 (2016) T17 2020; Cashed last six trips Brian Harman (4/5) 1 4 T3 (2017) T21-MC-T20 after; T11 before Mirage Sean O'Hair (4/4) 2 2 T9 (2019) T9 2017 Brendan Steele (5/5) 1 2 T6 (2017) T2 2015 (old rotation) Grayson Murray (3/4) 1 3 T10 (2020) T12, T14 first two, MC 3rd Andrew Putnam (3/3) 1 2 T10 (2020) T34-T17 previous two Talor Gooch (3/3) 1 2 4 (2019) T17 last year Newly Minted Scottie Scheffler (1/1) 1 1 3 (2020) Co-54 hole leader on 21-under Sepp Straka (1/2) 1 1 T4 (2020) 65,66,67 Stadium Course Scores Sam Burns (2/2) 1 2 T6 (2020) T18 on debut 2019; 63 SC Round 4 2020 Patrick Cantlay (1/1) 1 1 T9 (2019) first vist since 2013 Sungjae I'm (2/2) 1 2 T10 (2020) T12 on debut 2019 Select Past Winners Adam Long (1/2) 1 1 Win (2019) MC in defense Hudson Swafford (4/5) 1 1 Win (2017) T29 in defense Jason Dufner (4/5) 1 2 Win (2016) T25 in defense Bill Haas (2/5) 1 2 T9 (2016) MC last 3 years; 2015, 2010 champion Patrick Reed (2/3) 1 Win (2014) T12 2017; DNS last 2 years Charley Hoffman (1/4) Win (2007) New rotation hasn't been kind Brian Gay (1/4) Win (2013) Best 5 year run = win in 2013 Pat Perez (0/2) Win (2009) WD and MC in the only two in the last five Jhonattan Vegas (4/5) 1 Win (2011) Cashed 4 straight with T11 best
