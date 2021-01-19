Horses for Courses: The American Express

The TOUR's return to mainland after two weeks in Hawaii suggests everything is "normal" and back on schedule for 2021.

Kinda.

The 62nd edition of The American Express in Palm Springs is anchored in its usual spot on the calendar, but will look markedly difference this time around. Gone is the first pro-am field of the season and the three course rotation that has provided the road map in the Coachella Valley since 2016. The amateur partners, crowds and La Quinta Country Club will all hopefully return in 2022, but will be sitting this edition out because of safety concerns.

The good news is the show must and will go on. The Stadium Course at PGA WEST will resume host duties as it has since being reintroduced for the 2016 edition. The Nicklaus Tournament course also holds its place and will serve as the second track used before the 36-hole cut after Round 2. The top 65 and ties return to Pete Dye's Stadium Course for the final 36 holes to determine the 62nd champion of the event.

The 2021 edition will be different as the Nicklaus Tournament track has returned to the original green sizes after a renovation. The larger targets, now pushing almost 8,000 square feet on average, will be able to have new pin placements on brand-new TifEagle Bermuda. The Stadium Course, with greens averaging only 5,000 square feet, has added 34 yards to bulk up but neither Par-72 will touch 7,200 yards. Rob Bolton has also suggested a hint of weekend weather could muck things up.

It's no secret that the featured courses in this event annually rank as some of the easiest on TOUR. The Nicklaus Tournament track was only surpassed in under-par scoring the last three years by La Quinta. Each year since 2016 the Stadium Course has also moved in this direction as it dropped from No. 16, to No. 10 and to the sixth-easiest course on TOUR after last year.

These resort courses have generous fairways, minimal rough and perfect putting surfaces and that's the formula for going low. Toss in weather that is non-existent minus sunshine and blue skies and it shouldn't be a surprise why the winning score the last five years has been almost 24-under par. The pros know it is birdies-or-better-or-bust this week and that should free up all the shots in the bag.

The first full-field event of 2021 will feature 156 players chasing down a purse of $6.7 million with $1.26 million plus 500 FedExCup points going to the winner. Andrew Landry will look to join Johnny Miller as the only players to defend the championship. Phi Mickelson will serve again as the official host.