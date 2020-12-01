Horses for Courses: Mayakoba Golf Classic presented by UNIFIN

Recent Winners and Notables

2019: Brendon Todd (-20, 264)

Became the first back-to-back winner on TOUR after claiming the title in Bermuda in the previous event. ... First player to win twice in the fall part of the wrap-around schedule. ... Previous best finish here was T49. ... Fourth consecutive winner T19 or worse in driving distance. ... Sixth of seventh winner since the move to fall with top 10 GIR. ... Six of seven winners have been first or second in Par-4 scoring.

Notables: Carlos Ortiz (T2) played his final 54 holes 17-under and racked up his best career finish (at the time) on TOUR and best finish by a Mexican player. ... Adam Long (T2) trailed by one after 63 in Round 1 and played the weekend bogey-free. ... Vaughn Taylor (T2) sat one off the 54-hole lead and has never MC in seven trips. ... Harris English (5th) was one back after 54 holes and tied Todd, Ortiz, Long and Taylor with the most birdies on the week, 24. ... Joel Dahmen (T6) closed 66-65, his best result in three trips. ... Robby Shelton (T6) posted three of four rounds 66 or better in his debut. .... Abraham Ancer (T8) had 71 bogey-free holes. ... Billy Horschel (T8) backed up his 13-under from 2018 with 14-under in 2019. ... 2017 champion and all-time money winner Pat Perez (T8) picked up his third top 10 payday in his last four visits. ... Preferred lies were used all five days. ... Lowest round of the week was 62 twice. ... 15 players made 20 or more birdies. ... Heading into the final 18 holes, every player in the top 10 MINUS the Ortiz brothers was a previous winner on TOUR. ... Cut was 1-under (141). ... Top 22 players 10-under or better.

2018: Matt Kuchar (-22, 282)

Not entered this year. ... Set the tournament scoring record by defeating Danny Lee by a shot. ... Broke 36 and 54-hole records. ... Only winner (T3) in top 15 driving accuracy. ... Couldn't go wire-to-wire as he co-led with Kramer Hickok (T29) after opening with 64. ... Won in his fourth attempt. ... No form entering the week.

Notables: JJ Spaun (T3) paid off those who followed his T14-T28 the previous two years and co-led the field with 26 birdies. ... Brice Garnett (5th) was T11 in 2019 and has hit the top 11 in four of the last five years. ... Pat Perez (T6) posted four rounds of 67 or better. ... Scott Piercy (T6) missed the course record 61 by a shot as he closed with 62 on Sunday. ... Harold Varner III (T6) circled 25 birdies, T2 for the week. ... Adam Hadwin (T10) equaled his best finish set in his last appearance in 2016. ... Aaron Wise (T10) played his last 54 holes 16-under and circled 25 birdies. ... Top 40 players were 10-under or better. ... Only three rounds OVER par from the top 37 players. ... PERFECT weather. ... Cut was 4-under, T-lowest in event history.

2017: Patton Kizzire (-19, 263)

Opened with 62 and never trailed after the completion of any round to win for the first time on TOUR. ... Played with Rickie Fowler the last 36 holes and beat him by a shot. ... One of five winners in the fall T12 Birdie or Better Percentage (3rd). ... T58 on debut the previous year. ... Rolled into town off T4 and T10 so clearly in form.

Notables: Rickie Fowler (2nd) made 22 birdies and finished three shots ahead of third place. ... Charles Howell III (T4) closed 66-66, best of the weekend. ... Scott Brown (T6) picked up his second top 10 in three years. ... Abraham Ancer (T9) picked up his first top 10 on TOUR. ... Emiliano Grillo (T9) was T2 GIR and only made four bogeys. ... Russell Knox (T9) missed the podium for the first time in three years. ... Brian Stuard (T9) picked up his third top 10 in five tries. ... Final 36 holes were preferred lies. ... Only nine rounds above par from the top 33 players. ... Cut was 1-under (141). ... Top 19 players were 10-under or better.

Key stat leaders

Top golfers in each statistic on the 2019-2020 PGA TOUR are listed only if they are scheduled to compete this week. * - Top 10 finish here since 2016 or past champion

Par-4 Birdie-or-Better Scoring Average

5 Chesson Hadley

6 Justin Thomas

10 Kristoffer Ventura

15 Daniel Berger

16 *Brian Gay (2008 winner)

18 *Billy Horschel

19 *Tony Finau

19 Brendan Steele

23 *Charley Hoffman (2015 winner)

25 *Harold Varner III

28 Matt Every

29 Denny McCarthy

Greens in Regulation

2 Kyle Stanley

3 *Aaron Wise

4 Will Gordon

5 Russell Henley

6 Corey Conners

7 *Emiliano Grillo

9 *Harris English

13 Henrik Norlander

15 *Harold Varner III

16 *Pat Perez

19 Jhonattan Vegas

20 Chesson Hadley

21 Nick Watney

23 *Russell Knox

24 Chris Baker

25 Joseph Bramlett

26 Bo Hoag

27 *Brice Garnett

30 Cameron Percy

31 Justin Thomas

Scrambling

1 Daniel Berger

3 *Brendon Todd

5 Russell Henley

6 *Harris English

7 Adam Schenk

8 Mark Anderson

9 Brian Harman

10 *Abraham Ancer

15 David Hearn

18 Kramer Hickok

20 Alex Noren

22 *Russell Knox

24 Tim Wilkinson

25 Justin Thomas