Horses for Courses: The RSM Classic

It's time for gamers and pros to unwind as the TOUR returns to Sea Island, part of the Golden Isles off the coast of Georgia, for The RSM Classic. After grinding out two majors in the last 10 weeks the pros can see the finish line for the 2020 portion of the 2021 season and Sea Island Resort will provide the chance to exhale.

This will be the 11th consecutive year the Seaside Course will determine the champion. In calendar 2016 Sea Island Resort added the Plantation Course to the Seaside Course to accommodate the full field of 156 players. Each player tees it up one time on each track to establish the top 65 and ties before returning to Seaside on the weekend to determine the champion. This is the last of four multi-course events of the season. The RSM Classic joins The American Express, Farmers Insurance and AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am as the others.

The Plantation course renovation occurred before last year's event so it has had a year to settle in. The Love brothers, Davis and Mark, should have things in perfect running order at 7,060 yards and Par-72. With that par and distance, scores should be had.

The host Par-70 Seaside course was put together by Tom Fazio and will be the only track using ShotLink this week and annually. With plenty of room to move it off the tee and big targets (read: wind) for approach, it's hardly a wonder why the average winning score here is pressing 20-under annually. Both tracks use TifEagle Bermuda on the greens and there isn't much rough that's going to bother these resort "guests" this week.

The RSM Classic has never in 10 tries had a champion post a round OVER par so it's a wide-open, scoring affair. The host Seaside courses barely tips at 7,000 yards so the door is open for all comers. Signs of a shootout appear everywhere as first-time winners are prevalent and defending or multiple champions don't exist. In the previous 10 events all but two were decided by a playoff or one stroke so 72 holes of concentration is also expected.