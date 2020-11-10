-
-
Horses for Courses: Masters Tournament
-
November 10, 2020
By Mike Glasscott, PGATOUR.COM
- November 10, 2020
- Jordan Spieth has never finished outside of the top three in his four starts at the Masters. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)
The second major of the calendar year will be played this week, in November, at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. The Masters hasn't been cancelled since the days of World War II and the 2020 edition wasn't going to be added to the list. The tournament committee decided during the early days of the pandemic that the Masters would be rescheduled to the fall.
RELATED: Power Rankings | Expert Picks | Sleeper Picks
As November arrives, this will be a different Masters. Patrons will not walk the fairways or fill the grandstands built around the greens and tee boxes. Roars won't be heard on the back nine on Sunday. But, a champion will still be crowned and a Green Jacket will still be awarded and semblance of normalcy will return to golf, at least for a week, this week, in November!
Dr. Mackenzie's par 72 (7,475 yards) track laid over the grounds of the Fruitland Nursery usually produces a winner with five-plus appearances on the resume before slipping on the Green Jacket. Of course there are exceptions to that "rule" but after 83 tournaments, that's a solid number. Augusta National is filled with decisions to be made and is not a "see it, hit it" golf course. Uneven lies are the trademark in the fairways. Undulation on the steep, sloping A-1 Penn Bentgrass greens mandates the ball to below the hole. Five water hazards will shape the leader board on the back nine.
Experience will take on many shapes this week. Where to leave the ball when the lie is not perfect. Trusting the putt will break to Raes Creek. When to attack with opportunity presents itself. When to accept par and move on because the wind is swirling. How to handle the pressure of holding off the best players in the world as they clutter the first page of the leaderboard Sunday.
And it sounds like Mother Nature will have her say as well as rain is in the forecast starting Tuesday night and continuing throughout the day on Thursday. The weekend is a 50-50 proposition as of this writing. Drainage conditions are "good", but that will depend on how much rain arrives. Near record temperatures, in the good direction, should allow hands to stay warm and backs and muscles to remain loosened up.
Tiger Woods has been the guest of honor in Butler Cabin five previous times, one behind all-time leader Jack Nicklaus, and will lead the field of 92 after his victory in April of 2019. The purse last year was $11.5 million with Woods taking home $2.07 million plus 600 FedExCup points. Sergio Garcia and Joaquin Niemann have both WD due to COVID-19.
Recent Event Winners Stats Year 2019 2018 2017 Player Tiger Woods Patrick Reed Sergio Garcia Score 275 (-13) 273 (-15) 279 (-9) MOV 1 1 Playoff Runner-up Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka & Xander Schauffele Rickie Fowler Justin Rose Age 43 27 37 Driving Distance 44 6 6 Driving Accuracy T47 T13 2 Greens in Regulation 1 T21 T2 Ball-Striking T23 T10 1 Putts per GIR 14 1 12 Putting: Birdie/Better % 10 1 30 Bogey Avoidance T10 T14 1 Par-3 Scoring T2 T43 T12 Par-4 Scoring T7 1 1 Par-5 Scoring T27 1 17
Recent Winners and Notables
2019: Tiger Woods (-13, 275)
First winner in 14 events not to reside in the top 10 after Round 1 as he was T11. ... Played from the final group on Sunday. ... He was the only past champion in the final four groups. ... Hit 80% GIR for the week.
Notables: Dustin Johnson (T2) posted 12-under, his best four round tournament total and his fourth consecutive top 10. ... Brooks Koepka (T2) picked up his first top 10 in four starts and has played his last six rounds in 16-under. ... Xander Schauffele (T2), led the field with 25 birdies, opened with 73 but played the final 54 holes 13-under in just his second tournament appearance. ... Jason Day (T5) claimed top 10 finish No. 4 after tying the low round on Sunday with 67. ... Tony Finau (T5) played in the final group with Woods and Francesco Molinari after his 64 on Saturday, T-Low Round of the week. ... Francesco Molinari (T5) led by two with seven holes to play yet also led the field in putting and scrambling. ... Webb Simpson (T5) first top 10 included 64 on Saturday. ... Patrick Cantlay (T9) closed the weekend 64-68 for his best finish in three trips. ... Rickie Fowler (T9) is now 24-under the last two years, better write that down. ... Jon Rahm (T9) is now 24-under in his last seven rounds here. ... Only seven, bogey-free rounds. ... Sunday tee times moved into the morning hours Sunday to avoid afternoon weather. ... Bryson DeChambeau (T29) circled nine birdies to open with 66 to share the first round lead with Koepka.
2018: Patrick Reed (-15, 273)
Seventh and final first-time major champion of the decade. ... Was looking to become the first player ever to post all four rounds in the 60s but closed with 71. ... Led by three after 54 holes over Rory McIlroy. ... Played the Par-5 holes in 13-under (record is 15-under). ... Only one top 10 in majors prior. ... Entered the week on the back of three straight top 10 finishes.
Notables: Rickie Fowler (2nd) closed 65-67 to miss a playoff by a shot. ... Jordan Spieth (3rd) opened with 66 to lead by two and closed with 64 to post the low round of the week. ... Jon Rahm (4th) opened with 75 and played the final 54 holes 14-under, including a 65, for his first top 10. ... McIlroy (T5) fired 65 to get into the final group then posted 74 to only beat four players on Sunday. ... Cameron Smith (T5) closed with 66 for his first top 10. ... Henrik Stenson (T5) first top 10 in 14 starts. ... Bubba Watson (T5) first top 10 since his two wins. ... Marc Leishman (9th) picked up his second top 10 in seven starts. ... Tony Finau (T10) closed with 66 in his first appearance. ... Dustin Johnson (T10) picked up his worst finish in three years. ... Four players double digits under-par.
2017: Sergio Garcia (-9, 279) - Not Entered (COVID-19)
74th major championship and 19th Masters for his first major championship. ... Won the first playoff hole.
Notables: Justin Rose (P2) led the field with 22 birdies, played in the final group and picked up his third consecutive top 10 (T10, T2). Led by one with two holes to play. ... 2011 champion Charl Schwartzel (3rd) led the field in Par-5 scoring (12-under). ... Matt Kuchar (T4) picks up his fourth top 10 in six years. ... Paul Casey (6th) cashed in the top six for the third consecutive year. ... Rory McIlroy (T7) and Adam Scott (T9) rounded out the top 10 of those entered this season. ... Par-3 Contest was rained out. ... Only 15 players under par. ... Only two rounds in the 60s Round 1.
Key stat leaders
Top golfers in each statistic on the 2019-2020 PGA TOUR are listed only if they are scheduled to compete this week.
Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
1 Justin Thomas
2 Collin Morikawa
4 Tyrrell Hatton
5 Hideki Matsuyama
6 Webb Simpson
7 Viktor Hovland
9 Paul Casey
10 Gary Woodland
12 Corey Conners
17 Dustin Johnson
18 Patrick Cantlay
19 Rory McIlroy
21 Tony Finau
27 Jimmy Walker
Par-5 Scoring
1 Sungjae Im
2 Lanto Griffin
3 Collin Morikawa
4 Xander Schauffele
7 Scottie Scheffler
8 Hideki Matsuyama
9 Sebastian Munoz
12 Adam Long
12 Justin Thomas
15 Tony Finau
17 Dylan Frittelli
18 Corey Conners
18 Billy Horschel
20 Patrick Reed
Bogey Avoidance
1 Webb Simpson
2 Jon Rahm
4 Xander Schauffele
7 Bryson DeChambeau
8 Justin Thomas
12 Abraham Ancer
15 Zach Johnson
18 Paul Casey
19 Tyrrell Hatton
21 Hideki Matsuyama
23 Brendon Todd
24 Adam Scott
26 Brandt Snedeker
Horses for Courses Top 5 All-Time Money Leaders (Starts/Cuts Made) Top 10s Top 25s Recent Top Finish Notes Tiger Woods (21/22) 14 18 Win (2019) 5 victories, first since 2005 Phil Mickelson (24/27) 15 19 T2 (2015) 3 victories (last 2010) Jordan Spieth (6/6) 4 6 3 (2018) T2 (debut) 2014, WIN 2015, T2 2016, 3rd 2018 Bubba Watson (10/11) 3 5 T5 (2018) 2012, 2014 winner; T12, 2019 Adam Scott (16/18) 5 10 T9 (2017) 2013 winner; top 25 last two years
Veteran Presence Player (Starts/Cuts Made) Top 10s Top 25s Recent Top Finish Notes Justin Rose (13/14) 5 11 P2 (2017) T2 2015; Most money without win Rory McIlroy (10/11) 5 9 T5 (2018) Top 10 2014-2018; T21, 2019 Paul Casey (9/13) 5 8 6 (2017) T6, 2016; T4, 2015 Matt Kuchar (12/13) 4 8 T4 (2017) 10 for his last 10 Dustin Johnson (8/9) 4 5 T2 (2019) Last four all T10 or better Jason Day (8/9) 4 7 T5 (2019) T2 debut 2011; 3rd, 2013 Ian Poulter (13/14) 3 8 T6 (2015) T12 last year Rickie Fowler (8/9) 3 5 T9 (2019) 2nd, 2018; T5, 2014
Figuring It Out Player (Starts/Cuts Made) Top 10s Top 25s Recent Top Finish Notes Patrick Reed (4/6) 1 2 Win (2018) T22 is next best Jon Rahm (3/3) 2 2 T9 (2019) 4th, 2018 Tony Finau (2/2) 2 2 T5 (2019) T10, 2018 Brooks Koepka (4/4) 1 3 T2 (2019) T2, T11, T21 and T33 trend Xander Schauffele (2/2) 1 1 T2 (2019) T50 on debut 2018 Hideki Matsuyama (7/8) 2 4 T7 (2016) 2015 solo fifth; T11, 2017 Webb Simpson (5/8) 1 2 T5 (2019) Best result last year included 64 Francesco Molinari (6/8) 1 3 T5 (2019) Led by 2 after 54 holes last year Patrick Cantlay (2/3) 1 1 T9 (2019) Led on Sunday back nine last year Justin Thomas (4/4) 0 3 T12 (2019) Trending; all better than 2016 debut Bryson DeChambeau (3/3) 0 1 T21 (2016) Low Amateur 2016
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.