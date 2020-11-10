Horses for Courses: Masters Tournament

Recent Winners and Notables

2019: Tiger Woods (-13, 275)

First winner in 14 events not to reside in the top 10 after Round 1 as he was T11. ... Played from the final group on Sunday. ... He was the only past champion in the final four groups. ... Hit 80% GIR for the week.

Notables: Dustin Johnson (T2) posted 12-under, his best four round tournament total and his fourth consecutive top 10. ... Brooks Koepka (T2) picked up his first top 10 in four starts and has played his last six rounds in 16-under. ... Xander Schauffele (T2), led the field with 25 birdies, opened with 73 but played the final 54 holes 13-under in just his second tournament appearance. ... Jason Day (T5) claimed top 10 finish No. 4 after tying the low round on Sunday with 67. ... Tony Finau (T5) played in the final group with Woods and Francesco Molinari after his 64 on Saturday, T-Low Round of the week. ... Francesco Molinari (T5) led by two with seven holes to play yet also led the field in putting and scrambling. ... Webb Simpson (T5) first top 10 included 64 on Saturday. ... Patrick Cantlay (T9) closed the weekend 64-68 for his best finish in three trips. ... Rickie Fowler (T9) is now 24-under the last two years, better write that down. ... Jon Rahm (T9) is now 24-under in his last seven rounds here. ... Only seven, bogey-free rounds. ... Sunday tee times moved into the morning hours Sunday to avoid afternoon weather. ... Bryson DeChambeau (T29) circled nine birdies to open with 66 to share the first round lead with Koepka.

2018: Patrick Reed (-15, 273)

Seventh and final first-time major champion of the decade. ... Was looking to become the first player ever to post all four rounds in the 60s but closed with 71. ... Led by three after 54 holes over Rory McIlroy. ... Played the Par-5 holes in 13-under (record is 15-under). ... Only one top 10 in majors prior. ... Entered the week on the back of three straight top 10 finishes.

Notables: Rickie Fowler (2nd) closed 65-67 to miss a playoff by a shot. ... Jordan Spieth (3rd) opened with 66 to lead by two and closed with 64 to post the low round of the week. ... Jon Rahm (4th) opened with 75 and played the final 54 holes 14-under, including a 65, for his first top 10. ... McIlroy (T5) fired 65 to get into the final group then posted 74 to only beat four players on Sunday. ... Cameron Smith (T5) closed with 66 for his first top 10. ... Henrik Stenson (T5) first top 10 in 14 starts. ... Bubba Watson (T5) first top 10 since his two wins. ... Marc Leishman (9th) picked up his second top 10 in seven starts. ... Tony Finau (T10) closed with 66 in his first appearance. ... Dustin Johnson (T10) picked up his worst finish in three years. ... Four players double digits under-par.

2017: Sergio Garcia (-9, 279) - Not Entered (COVID-19)

74th major championship and 19th Masters for his first major championship. ... Won the first playoff hole.

Notables: Justin Rose (P2) led the field with 22 birdies, played in the final group and picked up his third consecutive top 10 (T10, T2). Led by one with two holes to play. ... 2011 champion Charl Schwartzel (3rd) led the field in Par-5 scoring (12-under). ... Matt Kuchar (T4) picks up his fourth top 10 in six years. ... Paul Casey (6th) cashed in the top six for the third consecutive year. ... Rory McIlroy (T7) and Adam Scott (T9) rounded out the top 10 of those entered this season. ... Par-3 Contest was rained out. ... Only 15 players under par. ... Only two rounds in the 60s Round 1.

Key stat leaders

Top golfers in each statistic on the 2019-2020 PGA TOUR are listed only if they are scheduled to compete this week.

Strokes Gained: Approach the Green

1 Justin Thomas

2 Collin Morikawa

4 Tyrrell Hatton

5 Hideki Matsuyama

6 Webb Simpson

7 Viktor Hovland

9 Paul Casey

10 Gary Woodland

12 Corey Conners

17 Dustin Johnson

18 Patrick Cantlay

19 Rory McIlroy

21 Tony Finau

27 Jimmy Walker

Par-5 Scoring

1 Sungjae Im

2 Lanto Griffin

3 Collin Morikawa

4 Xander Schauffele

7 Scottie Scheffler

8 Hideki Matsuyama

9 Sebastian Munoz

12 Adam Long

12 Justin Thomas

15 Tony Finau

17 Dylan Frittelli

18 Corey Conners

18 Billy Horschel

20 Patrick Reed

Bogey Avoidance

1 Webb Simpson

2 Jon Rahm

4 Xander Schauffele

7 Bryson DeChambeau

8 Justin Thomas

12 Abraham Ancer

15 Zach Johnson

18 Paul Casey

19 Tyrrell Hatton

21 Hideki Matsuyama

23 Brendon Todd

24 Adam Scott

26 Brandt Snedeker