Horses for Courses: Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship

Week No. 3 of the 2020-2021 season finds the TOUR heading back to the future. The Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship was scheduled for the week of 23 March, two weeks after THE PLAYERS, but has now moved to the beginning of the new season.

Tom Fazio's 2010 design will welcome the professional ranks for a fifth consecutive season and third as a PGA TOUR event. Corales will stretch to almost 7,700 yards and play to a stock Par-72. The final challenge will include six holes along Corales Bay that will bring cliffs, winds and decision making into play. Sea Isle Paspalum covers the entire property and so do massive fairways and greens, designed for play in tropical breezes, and resort players. The rough on the resort track will only be two inches and the exposed, sloping greens shouldn't run more than 11 feet on the Stimpmeter.

An (almost) full field of 144 golfers will enjoy the new stand-alone status of this event in the new season. This will also be the first time this event is played on either TOUR in September. The carrot for the winner will now include a trip to Augusta National Golf Club in spring of 2021 plus a visit to Kapalua to kick off the new year. The prize pool of $4 million will include $720k for the winner on top of 500 FedExCup points.

RELATED: Power Rankings | Preview the course, storylines | Expert Picks

Past Winners

2019: Graeme McDowell (-18, 270)

Closed out his 54-hole lead in late March after Chris Stroud (T2), who bogeyed the final two holes with a one-shot lead. ... Led the field in Putting: Birdie or Better Percentage and 3-Putt Avoidance (0). ... 27 birdies led the field. ... Posted 64-64 after opening with 73. ... Took advantage of his opportunities as he was T31 Fairways, T16 GIR and just T47 Scrambling. ... Only player in the top 10 with a round above par. ... Carded seven bogeys and a double. ... Third consecutive winner in 30s (either TOUR). ... MC 2018.

Notables: Mackenzie Hughes (T2) closed 66-66. ... Jonathan Byrd (4th) posted three bogey-free rounds. ... Kelly Kraft (T5) posted his second top five in two starts here. ... Aaron Baddeley (T7) played in the penultimate group on Sunday. ... George McNeill (T7) backed up his T13 from 2018. ... DJ Trahan (T10) closed 68-66 while Kramer Hickok (T10) posted his last three rounds in the 60s. ... Matt Jones (T18) led after 18 but made a quintuple bogey. ... McNeill, Baddeley and Byrd trailed by one after 36. ... Chip McDaniel (not entered) tied the course record with 62. ... Cut 2-under.

2019 Top 25 (entered this week)

1 Graeme McDowell

2 Mackenzie Hughes

2 Chris Stroud

4 Jonathan Byrd

5 Kelly Kraft

7 Aaron Baddeley

7 George McNeill

10 Kramer Hickok

10 DJ Trahan

12 Sam Burns

12 Grayson Murray

18 David Hearn

18 Matt Jones

22 Jim Knaus

22 Peter Uihlein

2018: Brice Garnett (-18, 270)

Saved his worst round of the week (70) for Sunday but won by four shots to pick up his first TOUR victory. ... Opened with 63, low round of the week, to go wire-to-wire. ... Led by one after 36 holes. ... Stretched his lead to six during Round 3 before taking a two-shot lead to Sunday. ... Led the field in Putting: Birdie or Better Percentage, Par-3 Scoring and Birdies (23). ... Only one 3-putt for the week. ... T9 Bogey Avoidance. ... Third winner on either TOUR to finish in the top three in Par-3 scoring.

Notables: Keith Mitchell (2nd) was just one back after 66-66 but 75 on Saturday stalled out his chase. Finished with 67 on Sunday. ... Texan Kelly Kraft (3rd) posted all four rounds in the red. ... Denny McCarthy (4th) only made four bogeys on the week. ... Seamus Power and Xinjun Zhang shared T5. ... Corey Conners (T13) opened with 64, signed for 67 on Saturday to play in the final group and counted up 76 of them on Sunday. ... Rob Oppenheim (T35) circled 22 birdies. ... Cut was 1-under.

2018 Top 25 (entered this week)

1 Brice Garnett

2 Keith Mitchell

3 Kelly Kraft

4 Denny McCarthy

5 Seamus Power

5 Xinjun Zhang

13 Corey Conners

13 Xinjun Zhang

13 George McNeill

13 Shawn Stefani

19 Tyler McCumber (Monday Qualifier)

22 Fabian Gomez

22 Patrick Rodgers

Key stat leaders

(* - previous success here, check above)

Top golfers in each statistic on the 2019-2020 PGA TOUR are listed only if they are scheduled to compete this week.

Putting: Birdie or Better Percentage

1 *Dominic Bozzelli (2016 winner Korn Ferry Tour)

11 Kristoffer Ventura

12 *Seamus Power

14 *Denny McCarthy

15 Charley Hoffman

16 Grayson Murray

32 *Aaron Baddeley

33 Matt Every

36 Vince Whaley

42 Patton Kizzire

45 *Xinjun Zhang

48 Vaughn Taylor

49 Anirban Lahiri

50 *Sam Burns

Greens in Regulation

2 Kyle Stanley

4 Will Gordon

6 *Corey Conners

7 Josh Teater

7 Emiliano Grillo

13 Henrik Norlander

16 Pat Perez

16 Martin Laird

19 Jhonattan Vegas

22 Matthew NeSmith

24 Chris Baker

25 Joseph Bramlett

26 Bo Hoag

27 *Brice Garnett

30 Cameron Percy

32 Doug Ghim

33 Luke List

34 James Hahn

34 *Seamus Power

34 Bill Haas

Par-3 Scoring

5 Will Gordon

5 *Chris Stroud

5 Michael Gellerman

9 Ryan Armour

16 Ben Martin

19 *Mackenzie Hughes

19 Rhein Gibson

19 Matthew NeSmith

19 Chase Seiffert

28 *Seamus Power

28 Bo Hoag

28 Brian Stuard

28 *Brice Garnett

28 Brandon Hagy

28 Ryan Brehm

28 Ben Taylor

28 Mark Anderson (bogey-free at Safeway)

28 Vaughn Taylor

28 Sam Ryder

28 Pat Perez

2017 Korn Ferry Top 25 (entered this week)

1 Nate Lashley

3 Rafael Campos

8 Richard S Johnson

8 KH Lee

8 Adam Long

12 Sam Ryder

12 Adam Schenk

16 Eric Axley

16 Rhein Gibson

25 Scott Harrington

2016 Korn Ferry Top 25 (entered this week)

1 Dominic Bozzelli

2 Sam Ryder

7 Seamus Power

11 Josh Teater

11 Kevin Tway

19 Eric Axley

28 Scott Harrington (shot 62)